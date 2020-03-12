Apple: Something Unusual Just Happened

It's hard to find a stock that's been spared during this market rout on fears over the spreading coronavirus. Technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was one of the earlier names to come out with a warning that current results would be hurt, as its supply chain and a loss of China sales couldn't be overcome. But while the stock's recent decline and the revenue warning weren't unusual items, there was one thing that happened recently that's not so ordinary.

In this case, I'm talking about short interest. In recent years, Apple hasn't been a very highly shorted name, with generally only a percent or two of the number of shares outstanding betting on a decline. I really haven't discussed this one item in regards to the stock, because having 50 million or even 75 million shares short for a stock with roughly 4.5 billion shares outstanding isn't much. I don't consider a name to be meaningfully shorted until short interest is at least in the double digits, percentage wise, or highly shorted when we break into the 20s or higher.

But that late February drop in the markets changed the math a bit, and that's what I'm focusing on today. As you can see in the graphic below, short interest at the end of last month was just over 29 million shares. That's not only off the yearly high of more than 75 million, but it's a spot we haven't seen anytime recently. While I don't have all of the data here, I can't remember seeing short interest this low. The days to cover ratio has also dropped well below 1.00, although that's partly due to high volume during these volatile days.

(Source: NASDAQ Apple short interest page)

Now, if we go back to 2014 and the few years before that, reported short interest was at levels in the low tens of millions and even a low of just over 8 million when I first started tracking in April 2012. But we have to adjust those numbers for the 7 for 1 split, meaning that low in a comparable sense would be over 56 million. After factoring in this critical adjustment, the highest point in short interest came in April 2013 at more than 291 million shares. That means that we're down over 90% since then.

Normally, some might think it's reasonable to see a decline in short interest for Apple during a pullback like this. Those that were betting against a name that had done so well might want to limit their losses. But on the flip side, we have a major company warning that it's supply chain would be impacted, without a concrete timetable for when things might get back to normal. One analyst suggested that not only could the new small iPhone could be delayed a bit, but that there is even the possibility that the launch later this year could be impacted. Since that's supposed to be the start of the 5G supercycle, you might expect more bets against this name. Here, the opposite happened. We also have very low interest rates, so it's not like investors aren't shorting the stock because margin borrowing rates are sky high.

We are finally starting to see analyst estimates come down a little. However, the current street average for the March quarter is still nearly $60.9 billion, which is just below the low end of Apple's original guidance range. The average for the June quarter hasn't even come down by a billion dollars yet. You would think that if Apple felt compelled enough to come out and warn on its guidance, the street would be a bit lower, given the production problems were for the company's most important product. We also haven't seen any major price target revisions, so the street seems to think these sales will just come later and will not be lost. Can we be certain about that just yet?

What's also been interesting is that Apple was a leader on the downside in late February, yet that didn't repeat this week. When the S&P 500 (SP500) dropped 15.84% late last month, Apple shares dropped 21.01% over the same time period. However, when the markets came back a little and then plunged again on Monday morning, with the S&P 500 another 4.25% lower, Apple's Monday low was 2.59% above its late February low. It seems that originally the market was punishing Apple for its warning more than the market, as a leader in the coronavirus impact crowd, yet once more companies started to warn, Apple started outperforming the market like it had in 2019. That would suggest investors seem to be favoring higher quality names, even one that might be more hurt than the average US company.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In the end, we've seen some strange things going on with Apple recently. One might think that short interest would be rising with the stock near all-time highs last month, and with the coronavirus spreading, but the number of bets against the name actually plunged to a multi-year low and is down 90% from its 2013 high. In late February, Apple shares fell faster than the market right after the company warned, but now that we're starting to see estimates come down a little more, the stock is now doing better than the major indices. What do you make of the recent events? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.