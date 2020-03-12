EssilorLuxottica: Wait For A Pullback

EssilorLuxottica (OTCPK:ESLOY) is an excellent company that will likely come down in price more as a consequence of bearishness over the market in general, rather than any bearishness specifically towards the company itself. For this reason, it is best to wait for such bearishness to become more marked before investing in this stock.

For those who are unfamiliar with the firm, EssilorLuxottica is an Italian-French conglomerate in the eyewear sector, formed in 2018 as a merger between the French firm Essilor and the Italian firm Luxottica. Combined, the firm is now the largest eyeware manufacturer in the world and boasts a vast portfolio of premium branded eyewear, such as Foster Grant, Oakley, Ray-Ban, Transitions, and Varilux. How lucrative the firm's operations are can be seen from the operating margin of 10.83% and from the amalgamated revenue and net income figures for the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 7.29 billion 822.2 million 2016 7.49 billion 855.7 million 2017 11.02 billion 1.25 billion 2018 12.37 billion 1.25 billion 2019 19.51 billion 1.21 billion

EssilorLuxottica also benefits from its strong financial position, as its long-term debt of $7.7 billion is offset by a net worth of $39.63 billion. Furthermore, its short-term finances are also strong, as total current liabilities of $6.3 billion are offset by total current assets of $12.06 billion, cash-on-hand worth $5.42 billion, and total accounts receivable of $2.81 billion. This financial strength accounts for EssilorLuxottica's ability to reward shareholders with an annual dividend that has been consecutively raised for four years on the ADR, and at least fourteen years on the primary Euronext exchange. With a payout ratio of 69.30% and free cash flow per share of $6.19, it is likely that the dividend will continue to be raised going forward.

While shareholders may not be over the moon with the firm's return on equity (trailing twelve months) of 6.12%, they should be consoled by the returns that are likely to come as a result of acquisitions that EssilorLuxottica have made since the merger. In July 2019, the firm purchased Dutch optical company Grandvision for €7.1 billion ($8.02 billion), providing them with a global network of over 7,000 retail outlets and more than 5,000 eyewear stores on the European continent.

In July 2018, Luxottica made two acquisitions to improve its productivity: Italian firm Barberini, the world's leading optical glass lens maker, was acquired for €140 million; and Optimed, an Australian manufacturer of opthalmic instruments. In addition to these acquisitions, EssilorLuxottica also renewed its exclusive licensing agreement with Chanel to continue manufacturing and distributing prescription glasses and sunglasses for eight more years.

However, earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected only to be 6.30%, a mark of how established EssilorLuxottica already is globally. Given such low growth prospects, it is hard to justify the lofty price tag attached to its stock - as of close of market on 03/10/2020, EssilorLuxottica trades on the Euronext exchange under the ticker EL at a share price of €116.60 ($132.41) with a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a dividend yield of 1.79%. While the share price has gone down - as have many others - in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, and the current dividend yield is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.22%, the current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 31.65.

That EssilorLuxottica is trading at a premium to fair value is confirmed by the fact that every metric barring price-to-book value shows the stock to be overvalued relative to the S&P 500 (SPY). This prompts the question of what fair value for EssilorLuxottica is. Incidentally, I am only using the primary share information from the Euronext exchange, as neither of the over-the-counter ADRs - ESLOY or OTCPK:ESLOF - are sponsored.

Metric EssilorLuxottica S&P 500 Index P/E 35.33 20.67 P/CF 16.90 9.82 P/B 1.47 1.73 P/S 1.73 1.15

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.36 (35.33 / 15 = 2.36), and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $56.11 (132.41 / 2.36 = 56.11). Then I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.68 (1.22 / 1.79 = 0.68) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $194.72 (132.41 / 0.68 = 194.72).

Next, I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.12 (35.33 / 31.65 = 1.12) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $118.22 (132.41 / 1.12 = 118.22). Finally, I will average out these divergent estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $123.02, or €108.33 (56.11 + 194.72 + 118.22 / 3 = 123.02). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 8%.

Given the quality of the company, it is unlikely that anything specific to its operations will engender bullishness, so general market sentiment will need to become bearish for a lower price point to emerge here. If the coronavirus outbreak continues for any extended period, this will have a negative effect on the markets in general, which may provide such an opening.

Beyond the epidemic, however, there are other reasons for assuming general market bearishness is looming. In June 2019, Duke University carried out a survey which showed that 70% of CFO's believe a recession will hit before the end of 2020, with factors such as the U.S.-China trade war and general economic uncertainty cited as the key reasons for their gloomy prognosis. This will cause a general market pullback, one from which EssilorLuxottica will not be immune.

In summary, EssilorLuxottica is an excellent business that holds pole position in the global eyewear sector which it has consolidated with strategic acquisitions. It has a decent dividend record, a strong balance sheet, and excellent earnings. It is overvalued at present, and for those seeking a discount to fair value before parking money here - a reasonable demand given the low projected EPS growth and unspectacular ROE - it may be best to stay on the sidelines and let the anticipated events of the year ahead provide you with a more suitable price point. At this time, EssilorLuxottica is not a buy, but it is certainly a hold.

