Global Economy Is Getting Worse, Not Better

Expect another rate cut from the Fed and possibly a fiscal stimulus package from Washington, with maybe a short-term rally coming soon.

The Price of oil tumbled overnight and could go much lower still.

World Panic Day was March 9th and was created to commemorate the stock market bottom attained at the end of the Great Recession (Financial Crisis) that occurred on March 9, 2009. What a coincidence, huh? March 9, 2020, brought us panic in the form of the worst day for equities since the last crash.

The Price of Oil

The price of oil tumbled by as much as 33% over the weekend but rebounded somewhat. Russia and Saudi Arabia fell out of sync on oil supply strategy at the OPEC+ (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia) at a meeting last Friday. Russia has been gaining market share at the expense of Saudi Arabia lately as it, along with other OPEC members, fudged on quotas, pumping more than agreed to, which caused a surplus of supply relative to a softening demand.

Russia says it can withstand oil prices of $25-30 for up to six years. If that is the case, I would expect the Saudis to continue pumping and lowering pricing until oil goes for $20 per barrel and hold it there for the foreseeable future. They want Russia to come back to the negotiating table, so this will become a battle of wills and drag on until one or the other gives in.

The Saudi response is to lower oil prices to gain back market share. Something else is going on here, though. I believe that the Saudi leaders see an opportunity to crush its long-time regional rival, Iran. With the CV (short for the COVID-19, coronavirus) devastating an Iranian economy already contracting due to the U.S. sanctions, the only thing helping to prop up the government and keep the economy from a free fall was money from oil exports. I believe the Saudis determined that it was time to kick the remaining leg of the stool out from under Iran’s government by opening the spigots and pumping more oil to send the price of oil into a downward spiral.

This could also devastate U.S. shale operators, especially the smaller ones without capital reserves to fall back on. Once again, this should lead to another wave of consolidations with the whales swallowing the minnows, or at least buying assets for pennies on the dollar, and the strong will exit the current crisis even stronger for the future. But there will be chaos in the oil patch for the next several months at a minimum. Bargains will appear at some point but am not brave enough to be a buyer yet.

I expect the price of oil to fall to $20 by late spring or early summer.

Supply and Demand

Companies are asking employees to work from home for their safety where possible. Examples:

Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) now has thousands of employees working from home in multiple locations.

Amazon (AMZN) also has thousands of employees now working from home in multiple locations.

Facebook (FB) Bay Area employees working from home.

Gap (GPS) closed its headquarters in NYC after learning that a worker was confirmed with WuFlu.

Microsoft (MSFT) confirmed that two employees in the Puget Sound area (which includes its HQ) have CV. Can’t imagine they won’t be working from home soon if not already.

Major events are being cancelled like conferences, concerts, sporting events, festivals and conventions. Some examples:

South by Southwest, or SXSW has had numerous companies cancel including: MSFT, Twitter (TWTR), AMZN, FB, Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX) and Intel (INTC) among others.

Concerts around the world by dozens of performing artists (including Maria Carey, Queen and Madonna) are being cancelled or postponed.

Facebook has cancelled its F8 developers conference in May.

GDC (Game Developers Conference) was cancelled after Microsoft and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) announced they would not be attending.

For an exhausting list of cancelled events please click on this link.

Airlines are cancelling more flights, not just to/from China. Cruise lines are cancelling some cruises with more to come.

It is the fear of what could happen that is causing companies to take drastic measures and that fear is spreading. The CV is dangerous but I don’t expect it will kill millions of people because of the measures that companies are taking and those that governments have or will take in the near future. But those measures come at a price to the economy here and abroad.

For those who missed it, I have already written extensively about supply disruptions in a previous article. Make no mistake that the consequences of allowing China to manufacture and assemble will be felt economically around the globe as supply chains dry up. This will cause shortages of components and force the closure of factories in the U.S. and Europe, as well as throughout Asia. If companies cannot make stuff, they can’t sell it. A supply disruption could do more damage than a recession caused by an inventory overhang.

China is not the only supply chain disruption problem. Supply chains in Europe are about to be disrupted as well as quarantines spread.

But there is another aspect to this particular economic problem: demand is shrinking as well. Consumers are staying home and buying less, schools are beginning to close, (including Stanford University and Columbia Law School) creating childcare problems that working parents will need to deal with. People are traveling less and will soon eat out less and shop less and so on.

Factories in China being closed translates to lower demand for raw materials. Factories that continued to operate such as steel and aluminum producers will create market gluts. Countries that depend on natural resources for exports will suffer and go into recession due to reduced pricing and demand, the double whammy.

The result is that both supply disruptions and shrinking demand will continue well into quarter 2.

Quarter 1 Earnings and Guidance

I cannot stress enough how much damage is being done to the economy in this quarter, but I expect it will be even worse in Q2 and guidance, if companies are honest, will be horrible. The market reaction could be severe, again taking stocks down to new depths.

Now, with more test kits getting to the front lines in medical facilities around the U.S., I expect the number of confirmed cases to rise between now and earnings season causing more disruptions in the economy and more fear which will inevitably lead to dour guidance from many major companies.

All travel-related industries will report lower earnings, both sequentially and year over year. The same will hold true in the energy sector. Businesses will scale back investments in equipment, employee hiring, technology and facilities due to the uncertainty that has gripped the economy.

As earnings season unfolds, I expect stocks to shed even more market capitalization.

The Fed will Cut Rates Again

I expect the Fed (Federal Reserve Bank) to cut interest rates again by its FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting March 17-18, if not before. I also expect it will be at least another 50 basis points cut rather than a quarter point. But it will do little other than maybe provide a short-term rally that will inevitably fizzle as investors read between the lines and figure out that the Fed is really, really scared.

I have outlined why interest rates and other Fed actions will have little lasting impact in my article, “The Fed Can’t Fight A Virus.” It seems pretty clear to me that as long as the CV keeps spreading, the Fed will be completely ineffective in fighting this downturn. The actions it takes will enable a stronger recovery when this is over, but for the immediate future it has lost its mojo and investors will figure that out.

The President indicated that a deal is being negotiated with Congressional leaders to provide a stimulus package to support continued economic growth and help those who may need to miss work but cannot afford to do so. Again, I expect such actions to help temporarily but not have a material, lasting effect on stocks.

Global Uncertainties to Create Further Downside

Equity investors dislike uncertainty and there is plenty to go around these days and little expectation of resolution for the next few weeks. Since both Europe and the U.S. have cut their respective dependence on oil for energy needs, neither will benefit that much from a falling price of oil. Yes, consumers will pay less for gasoline, but they may not be driving as much either. So, consumption of gasoline will be probably down, as well, but that does not mean people will be out spending if they are afraid of catching the CV.

Unfortunately, many of the lower paid employees in the U.S. and around the world cannot afford to stay at home and not work. They need the money to make ends meet each month. That could become a huge problem here in the U.S. People in retail and recreation/restaurants don’t get paid if they stay home from work and they also don’t get paid enough to save much, if anything, for emergencies like this.

Earnings falling, CV spread picking up steam outside of China, people staying home from work, school closings, events being cancelled all add up to more problems in the future. Until there is a remedy for CV, the probability, as I see it, of further downside in stocks is high.

I don’t expect stocks to reach a bottom until late April, at the earliest.

Conclusion

“Market down 7%, portfolio up 1.45%. Not bad” - Text from client on Monday morning.

It’s nice to be appreciated. If you want to learn more about my strategy going forward, please consider reading my blog posted here on Seeking Alpha. In it, I try to explain what steps I plan to take with my portfolio to hold onto what I have and profit in the future.

Once again, I want to stress that my intention is not to spread fear, but to explain what is happening through information and facts from which I form my own opinions. I do, however, want you to know that I expect stock indices to fall a further 10-15% or more before we reach a bottom. And it could get worse than that if the CV gets out of control.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.