Bayer: A Solid 5% Dividend Yield

About two weeks ago, the German pharmaceutical and life science company Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) reported full-year results for 2019 and the numbers were solid. When we go back about a year – the time I wrote the article “Bayer: A Life Science Company Fighting For Its Life” – the headlines were dominated by the acquisition of Monsanto and the following lawsuits. The stock price was really under pressure at that point and trading close to €50.

Right now, Bayer’s stock price is trading very close to the 2019 lows again – with the slight difference, that it is not the lawsuits, but the global panic about COVID-19 and the potential economic consequences that are sending stock prices down. We will take the chance to take a closer look at the company, which led the list of the most valuable companies in Germany until a few years ago.

2019: Solid Results

When looking at the stock price of Bayer during the last five years, one has to expect the worst. Against this background, the reported results for 2019 are quite solid and a positive surprise. For the full year, sales increased 3.5% to €43.5 billion (when using the portfolio as well as FX adjusted numbers, which makes sense). According to reported numbers, sales increased 19% - in part due to positive FX effects and especially due to portfolio adjustments. The core earnings per share (which is only including continuing operations) grew 14.3% to €6.40. The company could also improve the EBITDA before special items margin from 24.4% in 2018 to 26.4% in 2019. Only free cash flow declined about 9% to €4.2 billion, but the number was much higher than the company’s previous guidance.

As Bayer has sold the Animal Health segment to Elanco Animal Health (ELAN), there are now three reportable segments for Bayer. When looking at FX and portfolio adjusted growth numbers, all three segments could increase sales and aside from Consumer Health, the other two segments could also increase EBITDA.

After the acquisition of Monsanto, Crop Science is the most important segment for Bayer – at least when looking at sales as the segment was responsible for almost 46% of total sales in 2019. Portfolio and FX adjusted sales grew 1% for the full fiscal year and EBITDA was growing even 81% (mostly due to portfolio adjustments). Especially the second quarter was challenging with heavy spring rains, flooding in the Midwestern United States and the outbreak of the African swine fever in Asia. But sales were also driven by positive developments in Latin America, and especially in Brazil. And considering the lawsuits regarding Roundup, the sales for herbicides are especially interesting. In the fourth quarter, the sales for herbicides increased 6.2% when looking at the pro-forma sales (sales are presented as if both the acquisition of Monsanto and the associated divestments had already taken place as of January 1, 2018), which is a very solid growth rate considering the negative press Bayer and Monsanto got especially in the last few quarters. Bayer is also strong on R&D and in 2019, the company delivered 55 key product and formulation advancements and commercialized more than 450 new hybrids and varieties across corn, soybeans, cotton and vegetables.

While Crop Science might be the most important segment by sales, Pharmaceuticals is still contributing more than 50% of EBITDA and can therefore be seen as very important for Bayer. Sales increased 6% in the last year, with EBITDA growing even 7%. The best-selling products Xarelto and Eylea have continued the strong performance of the past. In the fourth quarter, Xarelto increased 15.6% YoY and Eylea increased 11.2% YoY. Additionally, we saw some encouraging product developments in 2019. First of all, the European Commission has granted marketing authorization in the European Union for the precision oncology treatment Vitrakvi with expected peak sales being around $850 million. The FDA has also approved darolutamide under the brand name Nubeqa. It was the third androgen-receptor antagonist that came to market for the treatment of non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, but it was the first drug in this setting to demonstrate significant benefit in overall survival with the shortest follow-up time to establish such benefits. Peak sales expectations for Nubeqa are ranging between $500 million and $1 billion. Additionally, Bayer has a rich pipeline with 10 products in Phase III and 13 in Phase II.

But not only the pipeline is important. We also have to pay attention to patents, that will expire in the next few years and in most cases lead to revenue loss for the company. As Xarelto is the best-selling product for Bayer, these patents are especially important. While patents will expire in China and Canada in 2020, in Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom, the patents will not expire before 2023 and in the United States the patents will expire in 2024. Another product that will see its patents expire in Germany, China and the United States in 2021 is Nexavar. With quarterly sales of €164 million, it is certainly important for Bayer, but not as important as Xarelto. And aside from these two, the patents for most other important products will last for several more years.

And finally, the Consumer Health segment could increase sales 3% for the full year and EBITDA declined 1% with EBITDA margin also declining 10 basis points. But while the full-year numbers are mixed for the segment, the fourth quarter should make us more optimistic. Sales increased 6% in the fourth quarter YoY and EBITDA increased 2% YoY.

Bayer also delivered on portfolio measures during the year and divested several business segments and brands. The biggest transaction was the divestment of the Animal Health segment and the deal was signed in August last year and Bayer is expecting the closing of this transaction to happen in the middle of 2020. Additionally, Bayer has already closed the sale of Currenta, Coppertone, Dr. Scholl’s and the prescription dermatology business.

Legal Situation

While the business is performing quite stable, Bayer is still facing a huge number of lawsuits. Last year in May, when I published my last article, there were about 13,100 lawsuits. And during the last 10 months, the number of served lawsuits continued to increase to 42,700 at the end of the third quarter 2019 and 48,600 at the beginning of February 2020. As the number of cases is depending especially on the promotional activity of the plaintiff side, the number of new cases declined in the last three months (according to the statement of Werner Baumann on the earnings call).

Baumann also stated that the appeals for the first three cases are underway and the CEO made it clear that the company will only consider a settlement if it is financially reasonable and will bring reasonable closure to the overall litigation. On the earnings call, Werner Baumann also dismissed the statement that there is some kind of fixed date:

We are driven by finding that the best solution for the company and the shareholders in these discussions, and with that, you know, it’s going to take as long as it’s going to take until we get there, and then we’ll hopefully be able to communicate something that is within the frame of what I described before. (Earnings Call)

In August 2019, it was reported that a mediator dismissed a $8 billion Roundup settlement. That should tell us that Bayer is not really willing to pay such a high amount and might indicate that the final payments will be lower. But it is not really up to Bayer how much the company has to pay and I assume that number to be realistic. In my calculation (see below) I will assume a fine of €10 billion (which equals more or less $8 billion).

Dividend

Bayer is also interesting for its dividend. And although the company could not join the ranks of the dividend aristocrats, it is paying a dividend at least since 1952 and could increase the dividend in most years. And since 2003, Bayer has kept the dividend at least stable after the dividend was cut twice in the years between 2000 and 2003. At first, Bayer cut the dividend from €1.40 to €0.90 and after the dividend was kept stable for one year, it was cut again to €0.50.

For the full year 2019, management proposed a dividend of €2.80. And considering the above-mentioned challenges Bayer is facing, it is not surprising that Bayer didn’t increase the dividend. When using the core earnings per share of €6.40, this results in a payout ratio of 44%.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Calculating the intrinsic value for Bayer is quite tricky. We have not only to make assumptions about the cash flow Bayer can generate in the years to come, we also have to make assumptions about the amounts of money Bayer has to pay due to the litigations in the years to come.

Management is expecting €5 billion in free cash flow for 2020 and we take this amount as basis for our calculation. When looking at long-term growth rates, Bayer could increase revenue only 2.81% on average annually since 1980. But in case of Bayer it doesn’t make much sense to use this number as Bayer has spun off several business units – like Lanxess (OTCPK:LNXSF) and Covestro (OTCPK:CVVTF). When looking at net income growth, we get a CAGR of 6.67% since 1980 and it makes more sense to use that number as it is a more accurate reflection of Bayer’s business. I would assume 6% growth for the next 10 years and following that 4% till perpetuity, which seem like realistic growth assumptions for Bayer.

But we also have to take into account potential negative effects from the litigations. I would assume that Bayer is facing high fines, but could also imagine that these amounts are stretched over a longer timeframe. For our calculation, we assume a fine of €10 billion, which is stretched over 10 years and therefore we have to subtract €1 billion annually from the potential generated free cash flow. When using these numbers, we get an intrinsic value of €83.83 for Bayer.

And even if the fines should be higher, Bayer would still be undervalued right now. If the company had to pay €15 billion stretched over 10 years, this would lead to an intrinsic value of €77.30 and if the fines would be €20 billion stretched over 10 years, the intrinsic value would be €70.76. And this would still leave some margin of error and the stock should still yield above 10% annually (with half of that being the dividend).

When To Buy?

When looking for a good entry point, we should not only consider an intrinsic value calculation, but a look at the chart might also be helpful to determine good entry points.

Right now, Bayer is trading close to the 2019 lows and these levels around €55 are also the highs in the years before and after the financial crisis (between 2007 and 2012, Bayer’s stock price tried multiple times to cross that resistance level before it finally managed to break out in 2012). That price level also marked the high at the end of 2000 before the stock crashed in the steep correction following the Dotcom bubble, which hit German stocks particularly hard. On the one side, there is a good chance that Bayer will find support at that price level.

On the other hand, the high levels of volatility and the panic due to COVID-19 are increasing the likelihood of Bayer breaking that support level and I am not sure if the support level around €55 will hold. In case of a real stock market crash (like in 2008/09 or after the Dotcom bubble), the stock might drop to the price range between €32 and €35, where the stock found support in 2009 after the financial crisis and once again in 2011 (during the European debt crisis). A price target of €32 might seem extreme as it would mean another 40% drop for Bayer, but we shouldn’t rule it out.

I really don’t know what will happen, but rather assume that stocks will continue to drop in the next few months (including Bayer) and we will see lower stock prices. The problem is – I don’t have a crystal ball (something I have in common with everybody else). And a good way to handle that ambiguity is to split potential positions and we can buy Bayer when it is trading close to €55 again. And if the stock should drop lower, the right decision is not to sell in panic, but continue to add at lower prices.

Conclusion

Bayer is certainly not a company that will report high growth rates in the foreseeable future. With its history of more than 150 years, it, however, offers stability and consistency and reliability for investors – even if management is making mistakes like the acquisition of Monsanto, which was probably a mistake, the company will survive and continue to perform.

