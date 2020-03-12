Sabra Health Care: Priced For A Sale

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) has been a REIT that we have had a bearish outlook on in the past. The relentless tenant issues alongside huge impairments have left little that could have pleased us. When we last covered this, we brought to light the bad dividend coverage. Specifically we said:

With distressed tenants all over the senior housing and skilled nursing spaces, we remain skeptical that SBRA will be able to improve to an 80% payout ratio on this dividend rate. A cut is far more likely, but SBRA will make sure it issues enough equity before it does so.

Since then the stock has taken a nosedive.

Data by YCharts

While we would love to take credit for pinpointing the decline, the truth is that SBRA's downturn has been a feature of pandemic fears and not necessarily its pure fundamentals. With that in mind, we want to make the case that the market has punished this beleaguered REIT far too much than it deserved.

A valuation standpoint

SBRA at $14.50 is now trading at about 8X adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). That is a remarkable level considering that the broad market is still trading at close to 16X earnings. AFFO is a good proxy for REIT earnings but even using the funds available for distribution or FAD, SBRA is trading at a massive discount to the broad market numbers.

Another measure we would look at is the yield spread between SBRA and the 10-year Treasury rate. That parabolic move has us sold that this is a pure panic move and not sustainable.

Data by YCharts

SBRA's dividend yield should also be compared to Baa bonds as those are very economically sensitive. This way we are comparing Apples to Apples or Bad Apples to Bad Apples. This too confirms the unprecedented move in the valuation.

Data by YCharts

Finally, examining SBRA from a net asset value or NAV standpoint, we can see that SBRA is finally trading at a good discount to NAV values. Consensus NAV for SBRA is around $17.75, according to analysts. We think there is some optimism from analysts on the cash flow producing capacity of SBRA. That is offset by what we see as a coming cap rate compression with all risk-free yields under 1%. Overall, we see no issues with SBRA being able to go private at $18 today. At a 25% plus discount to private market value, SBRA is now in a "weak buy" category.

Why a sale may happen sooner rather than later

SBRA's strategy is based on issuance of large amounts of common shares. These are necessary to ward off the debt agencies getting upset with SBRA's leverage metrics. That meant SBRA issued stock, lots of it over the last 12 months.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, this only works at a decent price to AFFO multiple. Issuance at these levels is bad for the company and will create more problems than it will solve. If SBRA cannot issue stock, it might have no choice but to try and take the company private. The current discount to NAV is so strong that one cannot dismiss the potential for private investors to be looking at this 13% AFFO yield in an era of 1% interest rates.

Conclusion

The elephant in the room is the coronavirus or COVID-19 as it has been designated. Yes, cases may be underestimated due to limited testing and yes, it may get worse before it gets better. If someone is over 60, or has underlying conditions, especially heart or lung problems, or they are immunocompromised (or taking immunosuppressive medication), then their risk of getting a serious illness with COVID-19 is much higher. SBRA's senior housing facilities look rather vulnerable on that front. But SBRA is a REIT and equities should be valued on the basis of a long-term cash flow stream rather than a possible short-term downturn. The stock has sufficiently cratered in our opinion. We are doing a two-level upgrade here from Sell to Buy. We do caution investors that irrational markets go further than anyone thinks possible, so buys should be in limit orders and over time.

