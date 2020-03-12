Autodesk, Inc.: Multiple Positive Trends Balancing Cyclical Risks

Recognizing greater uncertainty, we think the recent selloff in shares now represents a new buying opportunity in a quality, market-leading stock with a positive long-term outlook.

Management previously warned that an outlook reassessment would be required should the coronavirus outbreak deteriorate into a 'Pandemic' which is now the case, and highlights ongoing risks.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is the market leader in software applications for designing, modeling, and rendering. The tools have become the de facto standard globally in various industries across architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing. The company just released its latest quarterly earnings, capping off what was a record year for growth and profitability. Given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and implications to trends in economic growth, ADSK has sold off and is down by over 25% from its all-time high reached in early February. Balancing concerns of weaker cyclical trends, we think the company's fundamental strength and financial momentum represent a new buying opportunity as shares now trade at a compelling valuation.

ADSK Q4 Earnings Recap

Autodesk reported its fiscal 2020 Q4 earnings on February 27th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 which was $0.02 ahead of expectations. GAAP EPS of $0.59 also beat by $0.16. Revenue in the quarter at $899.3 million increased by 22% y/y and about 1% above market estimates.

The results in Q4 were impressive across both operational and financial figures. The company ended the year with 4.9 million subscriptions. Billings in Q4 totaling $1.5 billion increased by 43% y/y, highlighting what is expected to be continued momentum in the year ahead.

The story here is a new phase of profitability that has kicked into high gear. The non-GAAP operating margin reached 25% from 15% in Q4 2018. Free cash flow of $1.36 billion was up from $310 million last year and one of the more positive bullish trends.

Growth is strong across product segments and regions. The architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) segment saw a revenue increase of 30% y/y and now represents 42% of the business. The company consolidated various acquisitions in the segment under one platform, now known as 'Autodesk Construction Cloud.' Management notes that the digital transition in the construction industry remains a growth driver with many businesses globally still in the early stages of adopting software solutions.

The company's traditional AutoCAD product 'computer-aided design' also saw strong revenue growth, up 24% y/y and 29% of the total. The manufacturing business unit saw 15% revenue growth in the quarter.

A positive trend for Autodesk is the higher proportion of subscriptions which now represent 85% of revenues. The company says it has now completed its transition away from the legacy perpetual license model and sees the subscriptions as representing a more consistent recurring level of revenue going forward.

Management highlights an expectation that annual recurring revenue is set to increase from $3.43 billion in the last fiscal year to $5.6 billion over the next three years. Other positive drivers supporting growth include the conversion of non-paying users and increasing direct sales mix which generates higher margins. The company is updating its pricing model to capture more non-commercial users who may have been attracted to the limited free versions.

ADSK Year-Ahead Guidance

Management issued guidance for Q1 and the year ahead fiscal 2021. A revenue target between $3.93 billion and $3.99 billion represents an increase of 20% to 22% from fiscal 2020. The company thinks it can continue to leverage its scale to drive margins and earnings higher. The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to expand towards 30% from 25% last year. EPS target between $4.21 and $4.44 at the midpoint represents a year-over-year increase of 55%.

In terms of market consensus expectations, the current fiscal 2021 revenue estimate for growth of 21% and an EPS of $4.36 are within management's guidance. Out through fiscal 2022 and 2023, the market sees momentum continuing with revenue growth of 18.6% and 15.5% each year, respectively.

In light of the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, we expect there to be downside revisions to these estimates. For all intents and purposes, the estimates above are now stale. The point of mentioning them here is to highlight what we view as positive underlying trends and momentum beyond the current disruptions to the normal operating environment.

During the Q4 conference call, management already noted some weakness in the Chinese market but would not commit to quantifying an impact, but ominously warned that should the situation evolve into a pandemic; "all bets were off."

But we don’t see longer term effects at this point. Okay? Now I will say if this becomes a pandemic, all bets are off and we’ll have a different discussion. But right now our business is, is what we call it, almost micro-verticalized. We cut across lots of different verticals and it’s not just industrial verticals, it’s company size verticals. We go from the biggest to the smallest. Our business, especially in the first half of the year is not heavily dependent on large deals and at large companies that particularly large industrials. So we don’t see that kind of sensitivity in our business.

Of course, this is especially concerning as now 2 weeks since the conference call the World Health Organization has indeed labeled the situation a pandemic. The classification acknowledges the severity of the outbreak affecting various countries and is meant to mobilize public agencies. The silver lining for ADSK as we explain below is that shares are already down by 27% from their highs and 17% from this earnings release, suggesting the stock has already discounted much of the bearish scenarios. We think the long-term outlook is still positive and shares can rebound.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Autodesk has benefited over the past decade from a transition towards digitalization and process automation which continue to represent fundamental tailwinds. We believe it is appropriate to remain bullish on ADSK as there is an anti-cyclical component of the business as the core application is almost a requirement for its core customers to conduct day-to-day operations. The same way a business will tend to keep the lights on during a downturn as essentially a fixed-cost, Autodesk is the backbone for any AEC and manufacturing firm.

To be clear, the weaker global growth outlook indeed pressures Autodesk at the margin, but we see the business supported by several factors including the momentum of the growing renewal base in the subscription model.

In our opinion, the stock's selloff in recent weeks has resulted in a more compelling valuation level. The growing renewal base within the subscription model represents a consistent and recurring level of revenue supporting the financial outlook. Autodesk is not necessarily dependent on how well its customers are doing financially as long as they continue to renew the subscriptions and need the product.

ADSK's current forward P/E of 35x, EV to forward EBITDA of 28x are in the context of consensus 22% revenue growth and 57% EPS growth expected this year. These growth rates are some of the most impressive among large-cap tech this year. Even under the assumption that these estimates face downside revisions, the company should still present positive growth and profitability in a bearish case.

The risk here is that the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak intensifies and outlook for an eventual containment gets pushed further back through late 2020. If global macro conditions deteriorate beyond simply a transitory impact, that would likely further pressure sentiment against ADSK along with the broader market. That being said, we think the company benefits through its quality and segment leadership position and overall solid fundamentals.

Verdict

In the current market environment, investors should be focused on quality companies with a strong balance sheet and positive operating momentum. Autodesk with its market-leading software remains one of the best growth stories in large-cap tech. Recognizing what is likely to remain volatile conditions in the market over the near term, we think any further weakness could represent an attractive buying opportunity in ADSK that has long-term positive outlook. We expect ADSK to lead the market higher when conditions stabilize.

