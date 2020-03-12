Twitter: No Easy Fixes (Podcast)

Jack Dorsey is in place, but even if he eventually goes, how much upside does Twitter offer?

The Elliott Management activist campaign wrapped up with what looks like a quick win. But the end goal remains unclear.

By Daniel Shvartsman

Elliott Management was reported to have a $1B stake in Twitter (TWTR) on February 28th. By March 9th, they had come to an agreement that included adding two board members, a review of Jack Dorsey's performance as CEO, and a debt-fueled share buyback. While it may not have seemed like the biggest win on the surface, shareholders/consultants for Elliott are quite excited.

Akram's Razor and I recorded a special Razor's Edge episode to talk about the campaign, swapping weeks with J Mintzmyer and Value Investor's Edge Live (they'll be back next week to kick off back-to-back shows from the Virtual Maritime Forum). When chatting about it on Akram's service, I thought we might get into some of the easy fixes in play for Twitter. But as we broke it down and thought about the platform, we realized there are more challenges here than it seems. Moving from 50% CEO to 100% CEO seems obvious, but beyond that? Good luck.

I should note we recorded this on Friday, March 6th, so before news of the settlement broke and before we hit a full bear market. We thus missed how the obvious fix to Twitter was to lever up and buy back shares...? And also, while we expressed some criticism of Professor Scott Galloway, we're big fans of his work and would welcome him on the podcast to come up with real fixes for Twitter.

Topics Covered:

3:00 - Activist shareholders... Elliot's involvement.

4:30 - Is the goal solely to remove Dorsey?

9:30 - What's wrong with Twitter?

15:00 - Not growing fast enough given its exposure

23:30 - About Scott Galloway

26:30 - Should/shouldn't Twitter be more like Facebook?

29:30 - Strong user base that doesn't like change

33:45 - What do you think is going to happen with Twitter in the next weeks and months?

38:00 - What would you do in your first year as CEO of Twitter?

48:30 - Facebook excels at gaining attention, how can Twitter do this better?

53:00 - Twitter has a narrower appeal than Facebook.

1:01:30 - What can a full-time CEO do?

1:05:00 - Who would buy Twitter? How to add revenue?

1:23:00 - Buy at this price?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel is long GOOG, PINS, and DIS.

Akram's Razor is long CRM, SQ, PINS, and FB.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.