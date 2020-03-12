A Strong Financial Position Is Not Enough To Warrant An Investment In IAMGOLD

Author's Note: All figures discussed are in $USD.

From coronavirus media coverage to oil exporter pricing feuds and their political implications, there is no shortage of uncertainty and fear within financial markets today. While making investment decisions based on the perceptions of the market as a whole is never advisable, ignoring the swarm of financial media coverage is extremely difficult.

Many investors look to reallocate assets during times of heightened uncertainty, seeking to protect their wealth or gain from an anticipated flight to safety. Regardless of the specific reason, gold typically performs well during times of anticipated future. A hedge against inflation, a low correlation asset or a barbarous relic, gold has been given many titles and purposes, its true purpose throughout history, however, has been to serve as a monetary asset.

As fears build, new rounds of stimulus are likely to begin. Governments run the risk of creating fiscal positions that are not unmanageable. Continued cuts to interest rates and increases in the money supply create environments for asset bubbles. These scenarios and the potential devaluation of fiat currencies create upside for gold and gold miners, many of whom have had outsized performance over the previous 18 months. Through this strong period for gold miners, some have managed to underperform.

While IAMGOLD (IAG) has a strong financial position and a book of assets that arguably creates downside protection for investors, management’s inability to take advantage of the strongest gold price in over 6 years leaves something to be had. Current share prices do not compensate investors enough for the risk apparent in how the business has been managed. Until the business can make sustained improvements in its cost measures, share prices at current levels do not warrant an investment.

Impairment Charges Leaves Large Net Losses

Breaking above $1,500 for the first time in nearly 7 years, gold had an extremely strong year in 2019 coming in as one of the best-performing asset classes. The start of 2020 has shown no sign of slowing down, with gold breaking above $1,600. Mining investors would expect their management teams to take advantage of these favorable times through increased production. IAMGOLD, however, found its production levels fell and came in below previous guidance. Production levels are now exhibiting a multi-year downward trend.

(Source: IAMGOLD 2019 Year-End Results)

It does not take the sharpest mind to understand that falling production is particularly disappointing when prices are rising, not to mention the highest in 7 years. Shareholders would want to see and even should expect, production to be increased to take advantage of these price levels. The 13.6% drop in ounces produced came as a result of reduced mining activities and lower head grades.

(Source: IAMGOLD 2019 Year-End Results)

Despite the continued cost management issues, IAMGOLD saw a spike in its cash flow for the year, coming mainly in the fourth quarter. While increased cash flow from operations is certainly positive, it is important to detail the source. The majority of 2019 cash flow came from a previously detailed forward gold sale, receiving $170 million. While the analyst should not discredit the firm for entering into the transaction, they should remove the cash generated

While the terms of the forward sale include a financing portion, IAMGOLD must pay 5.38% per annum, due to the funds being raised on the promise of a future gold sale the item is recorded under operations rather than financing activities. It is then suggested that this amount be removed when attempting to determine cash generation periodically, as the sale is unlikely to be a recurring item, incorporating it into one's forecasts will give an inflated expectation of potential future cash flow. Looking at a normalized figure leads to a disappointing performance for the firm, with $92.5 million for the quarter and $193 million for the year.

Earnings fell significantly for IAMGOLD in 2019 plunging deep into negative territory. When considering the previous 3 quarters, a net loss to end the year was not unexpected for shareholders although the size of the loss is surprising.

Quarterly Earnings (Millions)

(Source: IAMGOLD Quarterly Earnings)

The loss stems entirely from an impairment charge of $395 million to the Westwood mine. While this impairment charge was partially offset by the impairment reversal of $122 million for the Essakane mine, the net result of a $273 million impairment whipped out any earnings for the quarter.

Impairment charges are far more common in commodity businesses than most others. The difficulty in accurately valuing resource assets can lead to changes in estimates due to the subjective nature of the input variables. However, a charge of this size is a cause for concern, as it indicates previous estimates are off by a considerable portion. With investors potentially disappointed over other issues, a miss this large does not ease any concerns.

Strong Fiscal Position

The large hit to earnings resulted in the firm's retained earnings pushing deep into negative territory, or rather an accumulated deficit. While noncash expenses will not erode the business's working capital and liquidity position, it will reduce overall equity in the business and as a result increase leverage harming long-term business prospects.

Despite the disappointing earnings for 2019, IAMGOLD managed to find itself in a relatively sound financial position. The company, which already had strong working capital, was able to add to its cash reserves and improve its working capital ratio. It should be noted, however, that a significant portion of the improvement came as a result of the forward gold sale previously discussed.

Working Captial Ratio

(Source: IAMGOLD Quarterly Earnings)

In addition, the firm has $500M available in a credit facility maturing January 2023, pushing its total liquidity over $1.3 billion. Removing the forward gold sale IAMGOLD’s free cash flow for the year came in at negative $53M (CFO $363M – Fwd Sale $170M – CAPEX $248M = -$53M). IAMGOLD’s available capital should prove sufficient to fund operations if cash flow were to remain at reduced levels or fall further.

(Source: IAMGOLD Q4 2019 Results Presentation)

As of year-end, the company was in accordance with all of its debt covenants. Looking through the Annual Information Form, we can find the debt covenants for the credit facility originated in 2016. They are listed below:

Total net debt ratio of not greater than 3.5:1

Tangible net worth of not less than the aggregate of $1.75 billion plus 50 percent of the Company's consolidated net income for the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2015 and each subsequent fiscal year (excluding any period in which net income is a loss), plus 50 percent of the proceeds of equity issuances or contributions after December 31, 2016

Interest expense coverage of greater than 2.5 times.

The interest coverage covenant raises an interesting question. While the company does not detail in the AIF the calculation used to determine interest coverage (EBITDA, EBIT, CFO, etc.), we can assume it is not a cash flow measure derived from earnings (EBITDA, EBIT) as these values on a TTM basis would push the firm under the specified ratio due to the significant impact of the impairment charge. The relatively small interest expense, due to the low debt position, leaves little room for concern over the interest coverage on a cash flow basis. Even without the forward gold sale, IAMGOLD only needs to earn $20 million to remain in compliance with the covenant. In the current gold price environment, it is hard to imagine this being an issue, if however gold prices move lower this could change.

The financial position of the firm remains positive, but its inability to capitalize on the strong gold price of late calls into question management’s ability to utilize this flexibility. Investors would rather invest in firms with strong working capital positions, both to ensure the company can handle depressing sales and to mobilize capital to increase ROI when the economic environment creates the opportunity. A strong fiscal position is always attractive in any security across any industry, but if the firm cannot use this position to increase value for shareholders, why would one assume it will adequately use its position to handle a severe downturn? While I do not see gold prices making significant moves down in price, the complexity of financial markets makes predictions highly uncertain and unreliable.

Management Change And 2020 Guidance

Announced previously was the upcoming retirement of the firm's current CEO Stephen Letwin, to be replaced by COO and president Gordon Stothart effective March 1st. Stothart first joined IAMGOLD in December of 2007. Prior to that he managed and developed three major copper projects in South America and provided oversight of other large scale mines.

The change may be welcomed by shareholders as continued underperformance has left many disappointed. Some of the criticism over Letwin came due to his lack of experience in the mining sector, as the majority of his previous executive work experience was within the energy industry. It is unlikely the change in a few management roles will have a significant impact on operations; no real need to change one's valuation at this time.

(Source: IAMGOLD Q4 2019 Results Presentation)

Normalized CFO of $193 million (CFO $363M – Fwd Sale $170M) is short of covering 2020’s total CAPEX guidance but sufficient to cover the sustaining portion of $120M. If gold prices can remain at elevated levels, one would presume that CFO should see improvements in 2020, however considering the lack of cash flow through 2019 as prices received increased, it leaves uncertainties on the firm’s ability to cover.

(Source: IAMGOLD Q4 2019 Results Presentation)

All-in sustaining cost is expected to remain flat and see improvements in the second half of the year. Previous misses on cost guidance, along with other areas, draws into question the validity of these forecasts.

(Source: Individual Company Websites)

Considering the firm is already a relatively expensive producer and it has had trouble meeting cost guidance, the analyst would be wise to downgrade their valuation of the business to account for the uncertainty in earnings potential.

While the management of production and the lackluster results leaves one discouraged to invest in IAMGOLD, the company has valuable assets. At which price acquiring these assets would prove profitable to investors is hard to say given the risks and uncertainty surrounding the firm’s poor performance in a strong price environment.

Valuation And Conclusion

The business's negative earnings and low cash flow levels make valuing the business on a ratio basis less than ideal. Since it is apparent the company has had issues in how it has been managed, it is wise to value the firm based on the Net Present Value of its assets.

(Source: Authors Own Calculation)

Several assumptions must be addressed before one can draw any meaningful conclusion from the figures.

The 8% discount rate is an estimated value of the firm's WACC.

The recovery rate of 90% is slightly below the average recovery rate estimated that the firm has provided at 92.5%; rounding down to remain conservative.

The gold price of $1,480 is taken from the average gold price for the fourth quarter and would seem likely to remain above $1,500 moving forward.

AISC is set at the 2019 levels for each mine.

Production levels for 2020 are taken from management’s guidance and the remaining years are simply an average. This is unrealistic, but forecasting accurate predictions farther than 1 to 3 years out is nearly impossible and often a futile exercise. The calculation is not dependent upon each year being highly accurate, rather it roughly gives an idea of potential cash flow over the life of the mine, it is also why using conservative estimates works best as it accounts for potentially inaccurate estimates.

When only considering the firm's currently operating mines the value of the assets comes to approximately $1.8 billion. Removing outstanding debt ($467.3M), this leaves a net value of $1.3 billion. Add to this net cash of $576M (cash – current liabilities) and we get a hypothetical value of $1.9 billion or $4.07 per share.

IAMGOLD’s assets arguably create value for investors at the current market capitalization, keeping in mind this value does not include any of the firm's inferred or implied reserves. Management’s inability to derive significant profits from these assets, however, should lead investors to reduce their fair value estimate. Herein lies the difficult decision for investors; how much should they be reduced by?

Another way to approach the problem is to keep the fair value estimate as is and determine if the hypothetical upside compensates for the risks. With potential capital appreciation of approximately 50%, this decision falls to each investor individually. Personally, with the uncertainty already present in the mining business and management’s poor performance, the upside would not seem sufficient to take on the risk. At lower share prices, however, this can always change. And with markets moving in the way they are, this may be possible within the near future.

