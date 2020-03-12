Starbucks: The Worst Is Yet To Come

The company is fundamentally solid and will come out of this just fine eventually. Investors can begin to average in as fear drives more selling in weeks to come.

Despite the aggressive stock movement, we see that there is more pain to be felt. The virus is beginning to accelerate in the US, the most important market for Starbucks.

As a coffee chain with Chinese exposure, the ongoing disruption of global economies caused by the coronavirus has hit Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) quite hard. The company reported that its comparable sales in China for the month of February were down a staggering 78% Y/Y. This type of negative news along with overall market volatility has pushed shares down to about $69. This is about a 21% drop over the past month, and about 31% down from 52-week highs of just under $100 per share. While this is a large drop for such a blue-chip company, we see more trouble on the horizon that could produce better buying opportunities for long-term investors. Given this, a 23X earnings multiple (on guidance that will likely be reduced soon) fails to provide the margin of safety needed in what has become a hostile market.

Coronavirus Turbulence In China

The origin of the coronavirus is Wuhan, China. Since the outbreak in early-mid January of this year, the virus has rapidly spread throughout China and other countries.

While the coronavirus appears to lack the lethality of some other pandemics, the virus has a strong ability to spread. This has caused infected areas to utilize a bunch of procedures to attempt containment (such as shutting down large events, work-from-home policies, etc.). In addition, the fear of a pandemic has discouraged consumers from venturing outside of their homes. The cumulative effect of this has been a staggering decline in traffic at Starbucks locations in China. The company reported that sales in China for February dropped 78% year over year.

And while Starbucks made sure to mention that it believes the worst has passed in China and that 90% of its stores have reopened, it's likely that the fear that is driving consumers away, will take some time to recede. The recovery will likely be a slow ramp-up, versus a sudden snap-back of activity.

Starbucks last reported in late January when the virus was just beginning to accelerate in China. Given the developments since then, Starbucks will certainly adjust or pull 2020 guidance between now and next earnings call.

Containment Efforts In The US Will Impact Traffic

While the market has certainly punished Starbucks stock to this point, we feel that things are likely to get a bit worse for the company in the coming weeks. If you frequent the news, you will see that sporting events are being held without spectators, universities are closing, people are working from home, and conventions are being cancelled. We are seeing similar containment efforts to that of China, especially as the number of cases in the US begins to accelerate its growth trajectory as more testing capacity becomes available to patients.

The major problem for Starbucks is that the domestic market is a much more important frontier for business than China is. Accounting for roughly $18.26B of Starbucks' $26.50B in 2019 total net revenues, the US contributes a 69% majority of total revenue. Even if we assume that the US sees a less severe decline in traffic, the impact would be arguably equal (if not greater) because of how important the US is.

Current Margin Of Safety Is Not Adequate - But Stay Positive!

So when we look at the potential headwinds that Starbucks (and similar companies) could be facing over the next weeks/months, there are two important points to drive home. The first is that Starbucks will be just fine in the long run. Even if the company sees sales and operating income contract severely for the year, the company has a strong financial foundation to help it withstand these headwinds.

Starbucks is currently sitting on just over $3 billion worth of cash. Its debt position - even on a gross basis - is just 1.69X EBITDA.

The company should be able to nullify most of the damage by easing back on its aggressive buyback program of recent years. The company has spent more than $5.8 billion on buybacks (against operating cash of $4.5 billion) over the past 12 months. The dividend payout is relatively small totaling about $1.7 billion over the past 12 months. In other words, investors may see buybacks slow or a small dividend increase this year - but only truly dark scenarios would result in foundational damage to the business. This makes Starbucks a stock worth accumulating during these difficult times.

The problem is that with such a volatile market, that window of opportunity is hard to fully quantify. Starbucks has just fallen off of a cliff - along with the overall markets in recent weeks.

Shares have set new 52-week lows at roughly $69 per share, about 23X management's guided 2020 EPS of about $3.00 per share. Given the volatility in the market and the signs of a worsening spread of the coronavirus, we think that shares will continue to see downward pressure for the near future. This would result directly from continued negative headline pressure, or a notable cut to guidance from Starbucks. This is simply too volatile of a situation for investors to fully jump in based on the stock dropping so far in just a matter of weeks.

A measured approach may be more prudent averaging into positions as we look for a turning point in this. Fear is an irrational force that can move stocks in a way that doesn't make sense in the short term. We are just now entering a bear market (closing 20% down from all-time highs), so there is likely more pressure to come now that we have crossed this threshold. While short-term returns will be a "wild ride," we think that a 20X multiple on current 2020 guidance would represent an attractive starting entry point (and increasingly attractive as we move lower from there). This would result in a price target of $60 per share. Assuming Starbucks recovers to guided earnings within the next year or two (and the stock returns to historical multiples), capital gains upside would represent 45% from our targeted entry point.

