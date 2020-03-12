Malaysia Airports: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

Malaysia Airports currently trades at consensus forward next twelve-month P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 19.8 times and 5.7 times respectively.

A medium-term catalyst for Malaysia Airports is the implementation of the Regulated Asset Base framework, with expectations of higher passenger service charges driving revenue growth.

Malaysia Airports' aeronautical and non-aeronautical segments were adversely impacted by the current coronavirus outbreak, and the worst is yet to come with The World Health Organization declaring a global pandemic.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Malaysia Airports Holdings BHD (OTC:MYPRF) (OTC:MYPRY) [MAHB:MK]. While there is short-term pain for the company due to the current coronavirus outbreak, a medium-term catalyst for Malaysia Airports is the implementation of the Regulated Asset Base framework, with expectations of higher passenger service charges driving revenue growth. More importantly, overall passenger traffic for Malaysia Airports has been on a secular uptrend in the past two decades, despite events such as SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and the Global Financial Crisis.

Malaysia Airports' current P/E and EV/EBITDA valuations are below historical averages, but still significantly above historical trough levels registered during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis. Taking into consideration valuation and other factors mentioned above, a "Neutral" rating for Malaysia Airports is warranted.

Malaysia Airports currently trades at 19.8 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E, which represents a discount to its historical three-year mean forward P/E multiple of approximately 35 times. Malaysia Airports is also valued by the market at 5.7 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, versus the stock's historical three-year average forward EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 13.8 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.4%.

Readers are advised to trade in Malaysia Airports Holdings shares listed on the stock exchange of Malaysia with the ticker MAHB:MK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $4.5 million, and market capitalization is above $2 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1992 and listed on the stock exchange of Malaysia in 1999, Malaysia Airports Holdings operates 39 airports in Malaysia and a single international airport in Turkey.

The 39 Malaysian airports include five international airports, 16 domestic airports and 18 STOLports (STOL stands for Short Take-Off and Landing); while the company's sole airport in Turkey is the Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Istanbul. Among the 39 Malaysian airports, Kuala Lumpur International Airport is the crown jewel for the company, being the 12th busiest airport in the world in terms of international passenger traffic, based on data from Airports Council International.

Malaysia Airports derived approximately 53.0%, 41.5% and 5.5% of its FY2019 revenue from the aeronautical segment, the non-aeronautical segment, and non-airport operations (including hotel operations, and repair & maintenance revenue, etc.) respectively. In terms of geographical breakdown, Malaysia and Turkey contributed approximately 58.1% and 41.9% of the company's EBITDA for FY2019.

Negative Impact Of Current Coronavirus Outbreak In The Short Term

The World Health Organization officially declared the current coronavirus outbreak as a "global pandemic" on March 11, 2020. At the time of writing, there are 125,579 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections with 4,612 deaths on a cumulative basis globally.

Total passenger traffic for Malaysia Airports' Malaysian operations declined -23.4% YoY to 6.2 million passengers in February 2020. Specifically, the domestic and international passenger segments decreased -16.8% YoY and -29.6% YoY to 3.3 million and 2.9 million respectively last month. The average load factor for Malaysia Airports' Malaysian operations declined by -17.2 percentage points YoY to 59.2% in February 2020.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on February 28, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), Malaysia Airports shared that it estimated that its airline partners plan to cut capacity by more than 30% in March. Malaysia Airports also added that the company has seen a 30%-40% reduction in retail sales in the first two months of 2020. This implies that Malaysia Airports' aeronautical and non-aeronautical segments have been adversely impacted by the current coronavirus outbreak.

To add to Malaysia Airports' woes, the company has been required to offer rebates on aircraft landing and parking charges and rental for premises at the airports as part of the Malaysian government's stimulus program. Landing and parking charges accounted for approximately 8.2% of the company's FY2019 revenue. Also, Malaysia Airports has already offered cash vouchers to its retailers, even prior to the rental rebates announced as part of the Malaysian government's stimulus program. The amount and duration of the rebates have yet to be finalized and disclosed; it is also uncertain whether the company will be compensated in part or full for these rebates in future.

Earlier in December 2019, the Malaysian Aviation Commission or Mavcom had projected a passenger traffic growth of +5%-6% for Malaysia in 2020. In view of the current coronavirus outbreak, Malaysia Airports highlighted at its FY2019 earnings call on February 28, 2020 that "we need to have a little bit more time to assess the impact" prior to providing guidance for FY2020.

While there could be more pain for Malaysia Airports in the short term, it is also important to have a long-term view. As per the chart below, overall passenger traffic for Malaysia Airports has been on a secular uptrend in the past two decades, despite events such as SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and the Global Financial Crisis.

Historical Passenger Traffic Growth For Malaysia Airports

Source: Malaysia Airports' September 2019 Corporate Presentation; MAHB MY refers to Malaysia Airports as a whole, KLIA refers to the Kuala Lumpur International Airports, and ISG refers to the Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey

Implementation Of Regulated Asset Base Framework In The Medium Term

Putting the coronavirus outbreak aside, the key re-rating catalyst for Malaysia Airports in the medium term is the implementation of the Regulated Asset Base framework.

Currently, Malaysia Airports' main revenue source is passenger service charges (airport taxes or tariffs), and they are fixed and standardized across all airports in Malaysia. Under the new Regulated Asset Base framework, Malaysia Airports will have the right and flexibility to determine passenger service charges based on factors specific to each airport it manages. An October 2018 sell-side research report titled "Moving towards a higher level of transparency" published by MIDF highlighted that Malaysia Airports has "undercharged its PSC (Passenger Service Charges), landing and parking fees previously."

Passenger service charges account for more than three-quarters of Malaysia Airports' aeronautical revenue from its Malaysian operations in FY2019. In other words, Malaysia Airports could see considerable upside to the company's revenues in the medium term, if and when the new Regulated Asset Base framework is implemented.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on February 28, 2020, Malaysia Airports updated that "we are constantly engaging not only Ministry of Finance, but Ministry of Transport on a weekly basis (on the new Regulated Asset Base framework), so the momentum has been looking very positive."

On the flip side, there have been two recent developments that add to the uncertainty regarding the implementation of the new Regulated Asset Base framework. Firstly, it was announced in December 2019 that the Malaysian Aviation Commission or Mavcom is to be merged with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia or CAAM; Mavcom had previously been responsible for the implementation of the new Regulated Asset Base framework. Secondly, Muhyiddin Yassin was appointed as Malaysia's eighth prime minister in February 2020, and a new cabinet was announced in early March. With a new government and new ministers appointed at various ministries, it is likely that the implementation of the new Regulated Asset Base framework could be possibly delayed.

Performance Of Airport In Turkey Above Expectations But Further Headwinds Likely

Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey has an estimated 73% share of passenger traffic between Turkey and Europe.

Sabiha Gökçen International Airport performed better-than-expected in February 2020, as passenger traffic increased +4.9% YoY to 2.6 million. A -1.9% decrease in domestic passenger traffic was more than offset by a +16.6% growth in international passenger traffic last month. However, this positive momentum for the Sabiha Gökçen International Airport might not last.

In the short term, the coronavirus outbreak seems to be getting worse in Europe. Italy, France, Spain and Germany have 12,462, 2,281, 2,277 and 1,908 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection respectively at the time of writing.

In the medium to long term, regulatory and political risks are to be closely watched. Media publication Al-Monitor reported in January 2020 that the Turkish authorities were "raising barriers to restrict traffic at the Sabiha Gökçen Airport" with the aim "to channel travelers to the new airport on Istanbul’s European side." Furthermore, a key partner airline for Sabiha Gökçen Airport, Pegasus Airlines, was denied additional slots at the beginning of the year.

Valuation

Malaysia Airports trades at 20.4 times trailing twelve months P/E and 19.8 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E based on its share price of RM5.89 as of March 11, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year mean forward P/E multiple was approximately 35 times. Malaysia Airports has traded as low as 7.2 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Malaysia Airports is also valued by the market at 5.4 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 5.7 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA. In contrast, the stock's historical three-year average forward EV/EBITDA multiple was approximately 13.8 times. During the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, Malaysia Airports' consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA was at a historical trough of 2.8 times.

Malaysia Airports offers a trailing 2.5% dividend yield and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.4%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Malaysia Airports are lower-than-expected passenger traffic growth as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak, and a longer-than-expected time for the Regulated Asset Base framework to be implemented.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.