Wheaton Precious Metals: Good Q4, But Some New Questions Have Arisen

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is the last of the big precious metals royalty and streaming companies that released its Q4 2019 financial results. And although the results are good, the share price is under pressure due to the steep stock market sell-offs. The fact that Wheaton raised its dividend probably won't help too much, as the investors focus on other things right now.

In Q4 2019, Wheaton Precious Metals sold 152,389 toz of gold equivalent. This amount consisted of 89,223 toz gold, 4.684 million toz silver and 5,312 toz palladium. In comparison to Q3, the sales volume declined slightly, by 1.7%. However, it is important to note that a big portion of Wheaton's attributable Q4 production remained unsold. The volume of attributable production equaled 186,892 toz of gold equivalent, which is 1.1% more than in Q3. The overall 2019 attributable production equaled 707,195 toz of gold equivalent, which compares favorably to the gold equivalent production of 700,446 toz recorded in 2018. The 2019 gold equivalent production consisted of 406,675 toz gold, 22.562 million toz silver and 21,993 toz palladium.

As Q4 sales volumes were lower compared to the Q3 sales volumes, while the average realized metals prices (with an exception of palladium) remained almost unchanged, Q4 revenues were slightly lower in comparison to Q3. Only $223.2 million. The biggest portion of the revenues, almost 60%, was attributable to gold, followed by silver (36%) and palladium (4%). When compared to Q3, the revenue structure moved slightly in favor of silver and palladium.

Along with revenues, operating cash flow declined too. In Q4, Wheaton recorded an operating cash flow of $131.9 million, which is 7.3% less than in Q3. However, when compared to Q4 2018, the Q4 2019 operating cash flow was almost 22% higher. Wheaton's net income remained almost unchanged, at $77.5 million, which is only $1.5 million higher than in Q3. On the other hand, the Q4 2019 net income is much higher than the Q4 2018 net income of only $6.8 million (however, the 2018 result was negatively affected by the impact of the tax dispute settlement). Q4 EPS remained at $0.17.

Wheaton's volume of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments declined quite notably, from $151.6 million as of the end of Q3 to $104 million as of the end of Q4. The debt keeps on declining since Q3 2018, when it peaked at $1.38 billion. By Q3 2019, it declined to $1.01 billion and by the end of Q4 2019, it declined by another 13.7% to $874.5 million. The net debt keeps on declining too. It stood at $770.5 million as of the end of Q4. Given the strong cash flows (operating cash flow of $477 million was generated in 2018 and operating cash flow of $502 million was generated in 2019), the indebtedness should keep on declining unless Wheaton makes some new major acquisitions. The last big transaction dates back to July 2018, when Wheaton acquired a 100% gold and 4.5% palladium stream from Sibanye-Stillwater (OTC:SBGLF) for $500 million.

In 2020, Wheaton Precious Metals expects attributable production of 685,000-725,000 toz of gold equivalent. It should consist of 390,000-410,000 toz gold, 22-23.5 million toz silver and 23,000-24,500 toz palladium. Compared to 2019, the attributable gold and silver production should remain almost unchanged, however, the attributable palladium production should increase approximately by 8%. Over the next five years, average annual production should be around 750,000 toz of gold equivalent.

Wheaton Precious Metals also announced a new quarterly dividend of $0.1 per share. It represents an 11% increase when compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share. At the current share price of $27.72, Wheaton's annualized dividend yield equals 1.44%.

A little surprising is Wheaton's announcement that it wants to start an at-the-market equity program (ATM). It will enable the company to issue new shares worth up to $300 million. This is a negative surprise, as right now, it doesn't seem to be the right time to issue new shares. The share price is well below its peak values around $34 and it is hard to expect a major recovery in the near-term. Moreover, Wheaton holds more than $100 million in cash, it has a revolving credit facility of $2 billion at its disposal, and it generates significant cash flows at the current metals prices. It is hard to understand why to even consider making an equity financing in this situation. Quite the contrary, preparations for an aggressive share buyback program would look more reasonable. The Q4 earnings call will probably shed some more light on management's motives.

The technical picture doesn't look good. After the recent declines, Wheaton's share price returned back to its late February lows. The share price is below the 10-day as well as the 50-day moving average, moreover, the 10-day moving average is about to cross the 50-day moving average to the downside. Another negative sign is that the share price stands below the support trend line. Another support in the $27-27.25 area is close and if it doesn't hold, the road to $25 will be clear. Given the current market conditions, the downside risk is very high and investors should be cautious.

What I like about Wheaton Precious Metals' Q4

The volume of attributable gold equivalent production increased slightly.

The attributable gold equivalent production should increase in 2020.

The indebtedness keeps on declining.

What I don't like about Wheaton Precious Metals' Q4

The technical picture is pretty bleak.

The introduction of the ATM program raises some questions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.