24 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Walmart

Coronavirus has slammed valuations of most of these stocks, driving yields up.

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (UTX) is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 3 Contender 7 Challenger 13

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Common Shares (TDS) 45 4.19 16-Mar-20 3.03% Champion Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) 25 1.15 16-Mar-20 11.76% Champion Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 16 1.74 16-Mar-20 9.09% Contender Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 15 3.28 16-Mar-20 3.70% Contender Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 10 3.1 16-Mar-20 4.53% Contender Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 7 1.39 16-Mar-20 9.09% Challenger Allegion plc Ordinary Shares (ALLE) 6 1.11 16-Mar-20 18.52% Challenger First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 6 1.22 16-Mar-20 6.25% Challenger Western Union Company (The) (WU) 5 4.14 16-Mar-20 12.50% Challenger Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 59 2.67 17-Mar-20 7.14% King Kohl's Corporation (KSS) 9 9.91 17-Mar-20 5.07% Challenger Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 9 6.5 17-Mar-20 2.60% Challenger Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 16 3.36 18-Mar-20 10.00% Contender Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 9 5.18 18-Mar-20 4.00% Challenger Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 6 5.84 18-Mar-20 10.00% Challenger Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 5 4.16 18-Mar-20 33.33% Challenger Walmart Inc. (WMT) 46 1.89 19-Mar-20 1.89% Champion Republic Bancorp, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (RBCAA) 22 3.2 19-Mar-20 8.33% Contender Sempra Energy (SRE) 16 3.4 19-Mar-20 8.07% Contender Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 10 2.96 19-Mar-20 2.56% Contender QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Class A (QTS) 6 3.45 19-Mar-20 6.82% Challenger Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) 5 4.09 19-Mar-20 13.82% Challenger Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (BDL) 5 1.52 19-Mar-20 7.14% Challenger Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) 9 0.99 20-Mar-20 4.76% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent TDS 0.165 0.17 3.03% ROST 0.255 0.285 11.76% SLGN 0.11 0.12 9.09% DLR 1.08 1.12 3.70% HMN 0.2875 0.3 4.53% ICE 0.275 0.3 9.09% ALLE 0.27 0.32 18.52% FSFG 0.16 0.17 6.25% WU 0.2 0.225 12.50% CINF 0.56 0.6 7.14% KSS 0.67 0.704 5.07% LVS 0.77 0.79 2.60% BBY 0.5 0.55 10.00% FISI 0.25 0.26 4.00% SNV 0.3 0.33 10.00% BPOP 0.3 0.4 33.33% WMT 0.53 0.54 1.89% RBCAA 0.264 0.286 8.33% SRE 0.9675 1.045 8.07% PLOW 0.2725 0.28 2.56% QTS 0.44 0.47 6.82% DKS 0.275 0.313 13.82% BDL 0.28 0.3 7.14% HRC 0.21 0.22 4.76%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High TDS 16.22 15.92 34.12 16.52 New Low 50% Off High ROST 98.74 88.31 124.16 20.61 11% Off Low 19% Off High SLGN 27.53 27.26 32.8 16.57 New Low 12% Off High DLR 136.73 110.84 138.46 51.27 16% Off Low 0% Off High HMN 38.75 34.38 48.15 9.17 11% Off Low 16% Off High ICE 86.19 72.25 101.93 25.9 18% Off Low 12% Off High ALLE 114.85 87.1 139.24 26.79 30% Off Low 16% Off High FSFG 55.89 52.99 68.77 8.25 5% Off Low 17% Off High WU 21.72 17.93 28.45 8.21 18% Off Low 23% Off High CINF 90 83.58 118.19 7.5 6% Off Low 20% Off High KSS 28.45 28.09 75.91 7.44 New Low 60% Off High LVS 48.65 48.23 74.29 14.19 New Low 30% Off High BBY 65.38 61.58 91.99 11.63 4% Off Low 26% Off High FISI 20.06 19.99 33.28 7.14 New Low 36% Off High SNV 22.62 22.18 40.32 6.57 New Low 39% Off High BPOP 38.43 37.66 61.46 5.61 1% Off Low 35% Off High WMT 114.48 95 125.38 22.57 19% Off Low 5% Off High RBCAA 35.65 31.4 52.68 7.34 10% Off Low 30% Off High SRE 123.06 117.76 161.87 18.25 New Low 21% Off High PLOW 37.88 35.06 56.89 17.95 6% Off Low 31% Off High QTS 54.51 41.57 63.84 0 30% Off Low 10% Off High DKS 30.56 30.44 49.8 10.32 New Low 29% Off High BDL 19.71 18.25 25.5 10.78 New Low 25% Off High HRC 89.2 80.08 117.1 40.05 8% Off Low 23% Off High

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule KSS 9.91 9.8 10.2 11.4 17.4 LVS 6.5 2.7 2.3 9 13.6 SNV 5.84 27.8 33.8 48.4 29 51.7 FISI 5.18 5.3 6.9 5.2 9.5 8.5 TDS 4.19 3.1 3.7 4.2 4.4 6.9 BPOP 4.16 20 26 19.6 WU 4.14 5.3 7.7 9.9 29.6 13.3 DKS 4.09 22.2 22.1 17.1 19.6 QTS 3.45 6.8 7.3 9.3 12.2 SRE 3.4 8.3 8.6 7.8 9.6 10.2 BBY 3.36 8.3 20.3 22.1 13.3 24.3 DLR 3.28 7.3 6.5 5.1 12.2 8.4 RBCAA 3.2 9.3 8.3 7.3 7.2 10 HMN 3.1 0.9 2.8 4.6 17.1 7.1 PLOW 2.96 2.8 5.1 4.6 6.6 CINF 2.67 5.7 5.2 4.9 3.5 7 WMT 1.89 1.9 2 2 7.2 3.8 SLGN 1.74 10 9 8 8.8 9.4 BDL 1.52 12 15.9 ICE 1.39 14.6 17.4 16.2 17.4 FSFG 1.22 6.7 7.2 7.8 23.1 8.8 ROST 1.15 13.3 23.6 20.6 24.9 21.4 ALLE 1.11 28.6 31 27.5 28.4 HRC 0.99 5 7.3 6.6 7.4 7.4

Bonus

I'll take a look at Walmart this week. Now first - Walmart has held up quite well during the general market meltdown. It could be partly because as people stock up for Coronavirus, they are hitting up their local Walmart to get said supplies. The company only increased its dividend 1.9% this year but it's also generally kept the payout ratio reasonably low - we'll get to that down below.

Looking over the long haul, Walmart has grown earnings rather slowly over time. It got a boost in 2018 with the tax overhaul but generally has grown basically in line with top-line growth. When you are selling $500B in goods every year, it's hard to move the needle, so the revenue moves roughly in line with GDP.

Now - the P/E ratio of 23 looks a little rich given the current market conditions. As wild as it sounds but back long ago in February (tongue in cheek), it seemed reasonable. I'm not so sure it makes a whole lot of sense now, but people seem to be staying in the name. It does sport an AA credit rating which should give some additional confidence.

From Simply Safe Dividends, the dividend is safe with a score of 78/100. Unfortunately, the yield is well below its five-year average and sits at about 1.9% today. As you can see, the dividend also grows slow (earnings grow slow remember) and the increase last year is in line with the 1.9% this year.

Over time, you can visually see how quick the dividend grew during the early aughts all the way up to 2014. The slope has then fallen off the past six years.

Some of that nuance can be seen also with the payout ratio over time. The chart doesn't go back to the early 2000s, but since 2011 you can see how the payout ratio grew from the 30% range up to the current value around 43%. That seems to be the level that management is comfortable keeping. So that said, expect future increases to be in lockstep with earnings growth.

Here are the aggregate growth stats once more for Walmart.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule WMT 1.89 1.9 2 2 7.2 3.8

Let's take a look at historical stock returns over the past decade now.

Stock Returns

Here we are comparing WMT to the S&P and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) since this time in 2010. I included SCHD because that is a more dividend growth-centric ETF that may be a better benchmark than the market as a whole.

So WMT did quite well and landed in between the total performance of SCHD and SPY. It lagged in dividends received to both of them but still again did quite well overall. SCHD offered the most dividends over time.

Here's a look at the investments over time:

WMT is the blue line.

SPY is the black line.

SCHD is the green line.

SCHD and SPY were pretty closely mirrored over the whole time frame. You can see that they generally move in lockstep, though SCHD will give better income along the way. WMT fell behind and stayed there the entire time. Now where it stands strong is by having a low beta (0.55). With the mega correction underway (bear market territory even), Walmart has now caught up with the others.

(Source: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.