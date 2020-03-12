Dividend Duchess: March 2020 Stock Picks And Recession Tutorial

We use some basic screens, easy for an 11-year old to implement - starting with Dividend Champions and Contenders that she recognizes and understands.

We fund this account with my Seeking Alpha Contributor earnings and Lucy chips in 20% of her allowance.

Each month, I have an investing lesson with my 5th grade daughter. This culminates in a stock purchase for her "Dividend Duchess" Portfolio.

Don't Panic At The Disco

This month's lesson with Lucy is an interesting one. It's the first time in her five-month investing career that the markets are down, as well as her account value. This is a great opportunity to introduce the concepts of unrealized paper losses/gains. I also brought up the reality of a potential bear market and/or recession in our financial discussion. The goal is to get her comfortable with the extremes she will inevitably encounter through her long investing life. This month's tutorial emphasizes staying the course and remaining focused and diligent with our strategy - no matter if the markets are shattering all-time highs or spinning down the drain. Repeat after me: Long. Term. Horizon.

With that said, it's time for us to put away the Life and Monopoly board games and have a good old round of "Stock Investing with Dad". Another month of instilling financial repetition and consistency. Slowly growing muscle memory for her investing brain and building financial literacy and monetary habits that will snowball and compound wealth over her lifetime. Parents - don't rely on schools for these life lessons!

Ok, enough jibber-jabber. I'm taking Lucy skiing after today's lesson, so we better get to it.

Dividend Raise Announcement

The day after purchasing United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last month, it announced a dividend increase of 5%. This was a fantastic real-life demonstration of the power of compounding dividend income. The fact that my daughter gets excited at the news of a dividend raise makes for one happy pappy!

Dividend Duchess Goals

Lucy coined her account the Dividend Duchess Portfolio. Pretty snazzy. If you're new to this series, this is our 5th installment of documenting her investing journey from scratch. The previous articles provide some context and are available here. Our goals will morph over time, but for now, we're keeping it super simple:

Purchase one new business every month for the first year, and eventually build a portfolio of 20-30 stocks. Note: Many have asked why not an index fund or ETF, set it and forget it, etc. Yes, those would be great, but it's simply more fun for Lucy to buy individual equities.

Focus on high-quality, resilient businesses that are fair to undervalued and have a solid track record of dividend growth and a better-than-market-average dividend yield.

Fund the portfolio with my earnings as a Seeking Alpha contributor and reinvest all dividends received. Note: Lucy also saves 20% of her allowance for this portfolio and we invest it once it accumulates to a reasonable amount.

Motivate readers - that means you - to create and implement your own plans with your kids.

Seeking Alpha Income Update

As mentioned, we fund this account primarily with my earnings generated from writing articles for Seeking Alpha. This way, she gets a small amount of money to invest each month, and I can simultaneously report my slowly growing author earnings. I wrote my first article for SA on 10/16/19. Here are my total earnings as of March 11th, 2020:

# of Articles Written Income Received to Date Avg. Income per Article 22 $1,140.23 $51.84

With the SA income received in February + cash rolled over previously, Lucy has $208.93 available to invest this month.

Pay Yourself First

A major lesson for our girls every week also happens to be one of the most important life lessons for any individual that hopes to build wealth and attain financial freedom. Pay yourself first. Can't start early enough. Can't reiterate it enough. For my kids, that means each week, when we pay them their allowance (based on how effectively they complete their chore charts), they take 20% off the top and put it directly into savings before they even take ownership or give it a chance to burn a hole in their pockets. They also save 20% of cash from holiday and birthday gifts, the tooth fairy, etc.

Stock Selection Criteria

To keep it simple and build repetition, we're sticking with the criteria developed over the last few months. Our basic stock screener has a few musts:

Company must be either a Dividend Champion or Contender (raising dividends consistently for at least 10 years) - this generates a list of around 400 companies.

Lucy must recognize the company name and have a general understanding of the business - this narrows the list down to 48 companies.

Company must have a current yield higher than their five-year average yield. With the markets being crushed lately, the field of businesses is 33, giving us a much larger starting pool than the 14 companies from last month. See below:

Then we refine the list down a bit more, based on the following criteria:

Current dividend yield must be 2.5% or higher, which narrowed the list to 20 companies.

Five-year dividend growth rate of 7% or higher - now we're down to 14 companies. We let Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slide with a five-year DGR of 6.32% because all its other stats are stellar.

Payout ratio below 65%. We let Texas Instruments (TXN) slide at 68% because the rest of the metrics are solid. After this we were down to 11 businesses, as seen below:

This list is a far cry from the short list of 5 stocks we've had the last couple of months. What a difference a severe correction makes! We were considering opening the search up to Challengers (dividend raiser from 5-9 years) to get some fresh blood in the mix. But with the recent downturn, that's not necessary yet.

Narrowing 11 Businesses Down To 5

Right off the bat, we removed 3M (MMM) and United Parcel Service because Lucy already owns them and we're adding a new holding each month for the first year at least.

We had great discussion about needs vs. wants and defensive vs. discretionary businesses, and performance during a potential market downturn / bear market. After this chat, Lucy decided to remove Cracker Barrel (CBRL), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), and Best Buy (BBY) from the list - noting that people might cut back on eating out, unnecessary gadgets and kitchen items if the downturn persists. We pulled Home Depot (HD) off the list only because she doesn't currently have enough money to buy one share. That leaves us with five stocks:

Aflac (AFL)

Johnson & Johnson

Pepsi (PEP)

Texas Instruments

Union Pacific (UNP)

From here, it is 100% Lucy's decision without any more input from pops. Of course, she wanted to color-code with purple, green, and yellow to help the process:

The suspense is killing you, I'm sure. Drumroll, please:

Photo Credit: Aflac Website

Aflac: In Lucy's Words

Why Aflac? Instead of trying to delve into the thought process of an adolescent brain, why not let Lucy pen her own "mini-analysis"?

1. I chose Aflac because it is a Dividend Champion, which means they have been raising their dividend for 25+ years. 2. Then, I looked at the current dividend yield vs. the 5-year average. When I bought Aflac, the current yield was 2.92% and the 5-year average was 2.26% 3. Lastly, I checked the payout ratio. If it's 60% or lower, we can trust that they are still saving enough money for their company's needs. Aflac's payout ratio is only 25.23%" - Lucy J. aka The Dividend Duchess

The Magic Green Button

Now for the fun! Log in to Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) with $208 at the ready. With a pencil and paper, she figured she could buy five shares and have a little leftover for next month. Time to navigate through the trade screens and click the magic green button. Boom!

Portfolio Update

Here's the current standing of Lucy's Dividend Duchess Portfolio after the recent Aflac purchase:

Aflac now comprises 18.77% of the portfolio and added $5.60 of forward annual dividend income. Lucy will now make approximately $35.72 of dividend income annually. That's equivalent to almost four weeks' worth of allowance without lifting a finger (her maximum weekly allowance is $10). As Lucy pointed out, she doesn't even have to empty the dishwasher or feed the dog to earn it. I think the lessons are sinking in!

Conclusion

It takes a little discipline and consistency, but teaching your kids about money early gives them tools for growing lifelong wealth. As sad as it is, I bet Lucy is already more financially literate than many adults. Such a shame.

As I get older, I realize that core financial values, embedded from my youth, have stuck with me. I'm eager to pass it on, and I'm not sure who's enjoying "money school" more... Lucy or myself. She takes pride in her Dividend Duchess Portfolio and her investing acumen is slowly increasing. With the sharp losses across all the major indexes recently, now is the perfect time to instill the long-term, buy-and-hold investing mentality with kids. Later in life, they won't buy into fear and noise, but instead will relish opportunities for sound investments.

I hope you'll stick around for this journey by clicking the orange "Follow" button up above.

Have any tips for teaching kids about saving/investing? What else would you like me to include in these updates? Do tell!

As always, best of luck on your personal quest for financial emancipation.

PS - Lucy reads and enjoys all your comments and encouragement!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not stock advice. These are purely my opinions. I'm not a professional. Do your own research. Best of luck in your investing journey!