Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q4 2019 Update

The top three positions are Berkshire Hathaway, Liberty Broadband, and Alphabet, and they add up to ~26% of the portfolio.

Wallace Weitz's 13F portfolio value increased from $2.46B to $2.55B this quarter. The number of positions decreased from 72 to 68.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Wallace Weitz's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Weitz's regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/13/2020. Please visit our Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q3 2019.

This quarter, Weitz's 13F portfolio value increased ~4% from $2.46B to $2.55B. The number of holdings decreased from 72 to 68. The top three positions are at ~26% while the top five holdings are at one-third of the 13F assets. The largest stake by far is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) at ~15% of the portfolio.

Weitz Investment Management's equity funds are Weitz Partners Value Fund (WPVLX), Weitz Value Fund (WVALX), Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund (WPOIX), and Weitz Hickory Fund (WEHIX). The flagship Weitz Partners Value Fund (1983 inception) has generated alpha, but the fund is behind the S&P 500 index over the last decade. The current cash allocation is just 2.8%: this is far below the ~18% average cash over the last decade.

Stake Disposals:

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK): SWK is a very small 0.57% portfolio stake disposed this quarter.

New Stakes:

None.

Stake Increases

Markel Corp (MKL): The 2.16% Markel stake was built in H1 2019 at prices between $958 and $1090. This quarter saw a ~140% stake increase at prices between $1,100 and $1,200. The stock currently trades at $1,087.

Vulcan Materials (VMC): The bulk of the 1.88% VMC position was established in H2 2018 at prices between $88 and $130 and the stock is now at ~$118. Last three quarters had seen only minor adjustments. This quarter saw a ~6% stake increase.

AON plc (AON): AON is a 1.83% long-term stake from 2010 established in the high-30s price-range. The five quarters through Q4 2017 had seen a two-thirds reduction at prices between $107 and $146. It now trades at ~$185. There was a one-third selling over the two quarters through Q1 2019 at prices between $137 and $173. Weitz is realizing huge long-term gains. This quarter saw a ~5% stake increase.

Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA) previously Liberty Interactive: The original QRTEA position was from 2011 in the mid-teens price range. Recent activity follows: last two quarters saw ~30% stake increases at prices between $10 and $17.50. The stock is currently well below those ranges at ~$5. The stake is relatively small at ~1% of the portfolio. There was a marginal further increase this quarter.

Note 1: Weitz believes the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) effect has caused investors to run but insiders including Malone has been buying at less than 7x cash flow - minor improvements in business should cause the stock to pop.

Note 2: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the CommerceHub (CHUBA) spinoff in July 2016.

Amazon.com: AMZN position saw a ~70% stake increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $1,377 and $1,890. Last four quarters have seen another ~40% increase at prices between $1,590 and $2,021. The stock currently trades at $1,821 and the stake is at 1.41% of the portfolio.

Expedia Group (EXPE): The 1.23% EXPE stake was primarily built this quarter at prices between $94 and $138 and the stock currently trades well below that range at $76.67.

ACI Worldwide (ACIW), Accenture PLC (ACN), Analog Devices (ADI), Liberty Latin America (LILAK), and Perspecta (PRSP): These very small positions (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) were increased during the quarter.

Stake Decreases

Berkshire Hathaway: Berkshire Hathaway is a very long-term stake and the largest holding in the portfolio at ~15%. Recent activity follows: the three quarters through Q1 2019 had seen a ~30% selling at prices between $283,336 and $336,000. The stock is now at $292,130. Last two quarters saw marginal trimming.

Note: Wallace Weitz is known to have owned Berkshire Hathaway stock continuously since 1976 riding it from around $300 per share to the current price of $292,130.

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK): LBRDK is a top-three 6.29% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q4 2014 as a result of the spinoff of Liberty Broadband from Liberty Media. Liberty Media shareholders received one share of LBRDA for every four shares of Liberty Media held. In Q1 2015, there was a ~60% increase at prices between $44.50 and $56.50. The position has seen selling since 2018. The year saw a combined ~14% selling at prices between $69 and $97 and that was followed with a ~40% reduction last year at prices between $75 and $125. Weitz is harvesting gains. The stock currently trades at ~$113.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG was a minutely small position first purchased in 2008. The current large (top three) 4.93% of the 13F portfolio stake was built in 2010 and 2011 at a cost-basis of ~$250 per share. Recent activity follows: Q4 2015 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $608 and $777. The three quarters through Q1 2017 had also seen a ~10% selling at prices between $692 and $836. The stock currently trades at ~$1,215. Last few quarters have seen only minor adjustments. This quarter saw a ~5% trimming.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH): LH is a large (top five) 3.60% long-term stake. The bulk of the position was built in the 2008-2010 timeframe at lower prices. The stock currently trades at ~$159. There was a ~8% selling in Q2 2018 at prices between $160 and $189. Last five quarters have seen another ~12% selling at prices between $124 and $178.

Visa Inc. (V): V was a minutely small stake as of Q3 2016. It is now a fairly large 3.60% position. The bulk of the buying happened in Q4 2016 at prices between $75 and $83.50. The stock is now at ~$173. There was a ~17% reduction in Q3 2018 at prices between $132 and $151 and that was followed with a ~25% selling over the last five quarters.

Mastercard Inc. (MA): MA is a 3.47% stake established in Q4 2014 at prices between $70 and $89. Q3 2015 and Q1 2016 saw a stake doubling at prices between $80 and $98. The stock has seen selling since 2017. Recent activity follows: 2018 saw a one-third reduction at prices between $152 and $223. Last year has also seen a ~35% selling at prices between $190 and $290. The stock currently trades at ~$270. Weitz is harvesting gains.

Note: Their Q3 2019 commentary said that they sold Mastercard as the stock price gains exceeded business performance gains.

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK): Liberty Global is a long-term holding that has been in the portfolio for more than a decade. It is currently at 3.10% of the portfolio. 2017 had seen a ~12% trimming and that was followed with a ~16% reduction next year at prices between $20 and $37. The stock is now at $16.61. Last year also saw a ~12% trimming.

Facebook (FB): The ~3% FB position was purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between $152 and $193 and increased by ~175% next quarter at prices between $155 and $202. There was another ~35% increase in Q3 2018 at prices between $160 and $218 and that was followed with a ~22% increase next quarter at prices between $124 and $162. The stock is now at ~$170. Last two quarters also saw a ~12% trimming.

Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS): Weitz controls ~21% of Intelligent Systems Corporation. The ~3% portfolio stake saw a ~5% trimming last quarter and that was followed with a ~13% selling this quarter at prices between $40 and $50. The stock is currently at $30.70.

Charles Schwab (SCHW): SCHW is a 2.77% portfolio stake established in Q3 2018 at prices between $49 and $54 and the stock currently trades at $32.43. There was a ~60% stake increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $38 and $52 and that was followed with a ~17% increase over the next three quarters. For investors attempting to follow Weitz, SCHW is a good option to consider for further research. This quarter saw a ~3% trimming.

CarMax Inc. (KMX): The 2.33% KMX position was purchased at a cost-basis below $60 per share in Q1 2018 and increased by ~45% next quarter at prices between $59 and $80. The stock currently trades at $76.21. The three quarters through Q1 2019 saw a ~90% increase at prices between $57 and $81 while the last three quarters saw a ~40% selling at prices between $69 and $100.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT): RWT is a 2.11% very long-term stake that has been in the portfolio for well over a decade. Recent activity follows: the five quarters through Q4 2018 had seen a one-third selling at prices between $14.50 and $17.50 while next quarter saw a ~23% stake increase at prices between $15 and $16.20. The stock currently trades at $15.78. There was a ~4% trimming this quarter.

Note: Weitz has a ~4% ownership stake in Redwood Trust.

Colfax Corporation (CFX): CFX is a 1.78% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q4 2015 at prices between $22 and $32. The stake has wavered. Recent activity follows. Q1 2018 saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between $31 and $42. Q4 2018 also saw a ~10% stake increase while next quarter there was a similar reduction. Last two quarters have seen a ~20% selling at prices between $24.75 and $36. The stock currently trades at $25.64.

Black Knight (BKI): BKI is a 1.72% portfolio position established in Q4 2018 at prices between $43 and $52 and the stock currently trades well above that range at $63.26. There was a ~7% increase in Q1 2019 while last two quarters saw a ~10% trimming.

Texas Instruments (TXN): TXN is now a 1.67% of the portfolio stake. It was first purchased in 2010 in the mid-20s price-range. The majority of that position was eliminated in 2011 in the low-30s price range. In 2012, the stake was built back up in the high-20s price-range. Weitz realized huge gains from this position during the 2014-2016 time frame. Recent activity follows: There was a ~6% trimming in Q4 2017 and that was followed with a ~22% selling next quarter at prices between $98 and $120. Last quarter also saw a ~14% selling at prices between $115 and $130. The stock is now at ~$107. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Summit Materials (SUM): Most of the 1.61% SUM stake was purchased in H2 2018 at prices between $11.50 and $27. Last two quarters have seen a ~30% selling at prices between $18 and $25. The stock is currently at $14.15.

Box Inc. (BOX): BOX is a small ~1% of the portfolio position established in Q1 2019 at prices between $16.75 and $25 and increased by ~55% next quarter at prices between $17 and $21. The stock currently trades below the low end of those ranges at $12.23. Last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ): LKQ is a ~1% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between $24.50 and $32.75 and the stock currently trades at $26.81. This quarter saw a ~8% trimming.

Dollar Tree (DLTR), DXC Technology (DXC), GCI Liberty (GLIBA), and Guidewire Software (GWRE): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions were reduced during the quarter.

Kept Steady

Liberty Sirius (LSXMA) (LSXMK): The 3.86% of the portfolio stake in Liberty Sirius stock came about as a result of Liberty Media's recapitalization into three tracking stocks in April 2017. The position was reduced by around two-thirds since. The first three quarters of 2018 had seen a combined ~17% trimming while the next two quarters saw a similar increase.

Booking Holdings (BKNG): BKNG was a minutely small stake as of Q3 2018. The three quarters through Q1 2019 had seen the position built to a 2.24% portfolio stake at prices between $1,617 and $1,998. The stock is now well below that range at ~$1,443. There was a ~15% trimming last quarter at prices between $1,787 and $2,077.

Note: In their Q2 2019 commentary, BKNG was profiled as an undervalued holding - temporary factors shadowing a strong business with scale.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): ORCL is a 1.71% of the 13F portfolio stake. The original position was from Q4 2013 when around 1.75M shares were purchased at prices between $33 and $38. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows. There was a one-third selling in Q1 2019 at prices between $45 and $55. The stock currently trades at $44.72.

Linde plc (LIN): The Linde plc position came about due to the merger with Praxair that closed in October 2018. Weitz had ~170K shares of Praxair for which they received the same number of Linde plc shares.

Salesforce.com (CRM): The 0.89% CRM stake was established last quarter at a cost-basis of $146. It is now above that at ~$155.

TransDigm Group (TDG): The vast majority of the TDG position was purchased in Q4 2018 at prices between $310 and $370. Last quarter saw the stake reduced by two-thirds to a very small 0.60% portfolio stake at prices between $461 and $551. The stock currently trades at $462.

Note: Weitz Value Fund's Q3 2019 commentary mentions that they sold as the share price reached their fair value estimate.

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Diageo plc (DEO), Danaher Corp (DHR), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Martin Marietta Materials (MLM), Marvell Technology (MRVL), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): These small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) positions were kept steady this quarter.

Other very small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) positions in the portfolio include Apple Inc. (AAPL), Charter Communications (CHTR), Equity Commonwealth (EQC), First Hawaiian (FHB), Fortune Brands (FBHS), Gardner Denver (GDI), Liberty Braves (BATRK) (BATRA), and Microsoft (MSFT). They also have minutely small positions in a bunch of index ETFs.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Weitz's 13F stock holdings in Q4 2019:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, BRK.B, GOOGL, LBTYK, MKL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.