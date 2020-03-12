FEN: Performance Analysis

FEN has significantly outperformed relevant indexes and industry peers during these difficult times, although losses have still been staggering.

I wanted to see how FEN, my top industry fund, had performed during these tough conditions, which is the focus of this article.

Leveraged industry funds, including the vast majority of MLP CEFs, have seen particularly precipitous drops, with several funds dropping by more than 50%.

Midstream energy corporations, MLPs, and funds have performed disastrously during the past few days, due to the continued spread of COVID-19, plummeting oil prices, and bearish market sentiment.

About three months ago I wrote about the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN), a relatively under-covered midstream energy fund. I said that FEN was the strongest MLP fund in the market, due to its outstanding investment strategy, market-beating returns, strong distribution yield and growth, and comparatively low risk and volatility. I thought that the fund would perform relatively well during downturns and bear markets, something which is of particular importance for energy industry funds, as energy prices are extremely volatile, and periods of significant shareholder losses common.

The last few weeks have been a particularly trying time for the energy industry, with most relevant indexes, companies, and funds down by more than 30%, on the back of COVID-19 fears, plummeting oil prices, and bearish market sentiment. As such, I wanted to see how FEN has performed during these past few days to see if the fund actually performed within expectations.

FEN has performed disastrously during these past few days and is down by more than 20% since the start of the month. The fund has, however, significantly outperformed all relevant indexes and industry peers, usually by double-digit figures. Although FEN was unable to completely prevent shareholder losses during these difficult times, the fund was able to somewhat mitigate and reduce these, about the best that shareholders can realistically expect.

In my opinion, FEN remains one of the best MLP funds out there, although the industry itself has performed significantly worse than expected and could realistically continue underperforming.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: First Trust

Distribution Yield: 15.90%

Expense Ratio (Managed Assets): 2.81%

Total Returns Inception: 7.57%

Discount to NAV: -16.7%

Leverage ratio: 32.61%

Fund Overview - Strongest MLP Fund

I'll give a very short overview of the fund before analyzing its performance. If you are interested in reading more about the fund, you can check my previous article here.

FEN actively-managed leveraged closed-end fund, or CEF, focusing on the midstream energy industry. The fund invests in both midstream energy corporations and MLPs, with a clear focus on higher-quality names like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and TC Energy Corp (TRP). FEN also holds smaller positions in energy utilities and similar stocks, equivalent to about 10% of the fund's managed assets.

FEN's investment managers have proven themselves capable of successfully navigating tough, volatile industry conditions in the past, and a significant portion of the fund's investment thesis rests on management's continued ability to do so in the future. The fund's overall investment strategy and lower-risk higher-quality holdings have delivered industry-beating shareholder returns in the past, at a lower level of risk and volatility, and with double-digit yields and moderate distribution growth to boot.

FEN was one of my top industry picks, so I wanted to see how the fund has performed during the ongoing energy bear market.

Performance Analysis - Best-Performing MLP Fund, But Losses Abound

FEN's shareholders have seen double-digit losses during the past few days, equivalent to more than 20% on both a price and NAV basis, but these losses were quite a bit lower than those of most relevant market indexes. FEN's investment managers were unable to completely prevent investor losses, but they were able to somewhat mitigate these:

Data by YCharts

FEN was also able to outperform these indexes even though the fund uses leverage. By my calculations, and taking into consideration the fund's 32.61% leverage ratio, its underlying holdings outperformed those of these indexes by between 13% and 28%, a staggering amount. To put this in another way, an index fund tracking the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) with a 32.61% leverage ratio would have seen returns of about -50% during the above time period, more than twice as high as those posted by FEN. The fund's investment managers might have not been able to completely stop investor losses, but they were able to significantly mitigate these.

FEN also significantly outperformed the vast majority of its peers, with basically the strongest price and NAV returns for most relevant time periods:

(Source: Cefdata.com)

As can be seen above, FEN is consistently the top-performer in its asset class, outperforming the competition by more than double digits for most relevant time frames. The last few weeks have been no exception, with FEN outperforming the average industry fund by more than 20% on a NAV basis:

Data by YCharts

Once again, FEN's investment managers might not have been able to completely prevent shareholder or fund losses, but they were successful in significantly reducing and mitigating these.

FEN has also significantly outperformed its peers on a price basis by about 10%. The difference is smaller than on a NAV basis, as FEN's premium to NAV has narrowed during the past few days, while some funds have started to trade at stratospheric discounts. This last point is particularly worrying, as it seems extremely clear to me that many, many investors shall soon see extremely large but completely preventable losses.

As a quick example, let's take a look at the Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER). This fund was trading at a whopping 46.34% premium to NAV at the end of the 10th:

(Source: GER Corporate Website)

Today, while finishing up this article, the fund's discount started to narrow, with the fund trading at a price of $1.32 once I finished, equivalent to a 10% premium to NAV. Seems pretty clear to me that savvy investors of the fund would have easily avoided very sizable losses if they had kept a close eye on discounts and premiums for the past few days.

I took a look at some of the funds with stronger performance relative to FEN, and they were all similar to GER, meaning that they had extremely large premiums to NAV that have started to narrow while writing this article. I believe that FEN will become the best-performing MLP fund once again in the coming days, as the market starts to price these funds in a more rational manner.

As a final point, and in the interest of full disclosure, I was also strongly bullish about the First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF), a somewhat similar fund. FIF invests in midstream energy corporations and MLPs, but also in utilities, so it sometimes gets labelled as an MLP fund, sometimes not. FIF also significantly outperformed relevant indexes and peers, but it isn't clear if this was due to the fund's slightly different holdings or due to true alpha:

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Lower-risk, higher-quality funds, including FEN, will generally outperform during downturns, bear markets, and other periods of significant economic or industry stress, ultimately leading to stronger and safer shareholder returns and distributions. FEN's shareholders have seen some of the strongest, if not the strongest, performance during these past few days, although they still experienced significant losses. FEN's shareholders will, I believe, continue to see market-beating performance in the years to come, especially during downturns.

As a final point, due to significant market volatility, some of the figures posted in this article are liable to change. Please check any relevant figures before making any final investment decision.

