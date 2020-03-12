DXC Technology: Deeply Undervalued

DXC Technology Co. (DXC) just sold 7% of its business for more than its market cap. Despite a 35% spike in afterhours trading, the following day, the stock moved nowhere. Zero. Not even a cent. What a world we live in.

The Deal

As described in the press release, DXC sold its Health and Human Services business to Veritas Capital for $5B in cash. Incidentally, this was the same group to which it divested its USPS business just a couple of years ago to form Perspecta (PRSP). After-tax proceeds are expected to be approximately $3.5B. All financing is secured and all that’s required are regulatory approvals. The sale is expected to close before the end of the year. The HHS business unit had TTM revenues of $1.4B, so the sale represented approximately 3.5X revenues.

Profit margins of the business were not disclosed, but it was part of DXC’s Global Business Services segment, which posted 15.8% margins YTD and 18.5% in the previous year period. The company did mention that margins of the unit were higher than its core businesses, so we might conservatively guess at approximately 18-20% margins. On $1.4B revenues, that’s in the range of $270M EBIT. Depreciation and amortization associated with the unit were estimated at $30M.

Capital Allocation

In light of the volatile markets and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the company has prudently changed its mind with regards to use of the proceeds. When it initially announced that it was reviewing strategic alternatives for its non-core assets, DXC had planned on using proceeds for a combination of dividends, buybacks, and debt reduction. Now, it is instead allocating all funds toward debt reduction.

DXC actually does not have significant debt maturities for several years, and short-term commercial paper and current portions of long-term debt are well-covered by the $2.56B cash on its balance sheet. Total net debt is approximately $6.3B. Proceeds from the sale of HHS would eliminate more than half of its debt burden.

The company has fairly low interest rate loans. The quarterly run rate for net interest expenses is approximately $60M, working out to a sub-4% weighted average rate. Eliminating over half of the debt load would save more than $120M in annual interest expense.

Balancing this against the divested earnings estimate ($270M-$120M), we get a $150M or about $0.60/share hit to EPS (less if we account for tax) in exchange for a drastically improved balance sheet. Pro forma, debt/EBITDA would be about 1.6X.

More Sales To Come

Despite the game-changing effects of this sale, DXC is not done. There are still 2 business units – Horizontal BPS and Workplace and Mobility – which are on the chopping block. These represent a combined $3.6B in revenue. If we apply a conservative multiple of only 0.7X revenues and add a similar 30% tax hit, these would bring in $1.75B net proceeds, exceeding the company’s goal of $5B total proceeds from its divestitures. If the company is able to obtain a 1.1X sales multiple or higher, proceeds could easily push the balance sheet into net-cash-positive territory.

You See Recession, I See Opportunity

When asked about the potentially disruptive effects of a recessionary environment resulting in reduced IT spending, management noted: “When companies tighten their belts from a cost standpoint, they usually will look to reduce costs and outsource more.” Given that DXC has very little revenue from discretionary consulting services near the top of the stack and quite a bit from the mission-critical, IT outsourcing business, a recession actually presents more opportunities for the company to generate sales by helping clients modernize and reduce costs.

All About Execution

Despite the drastically improved financial position of the company as a result of the sale, DXC remains in a challenging turnaround. During the financial update, management noted that the company was experiencing higher than expected impacts from previously terminated accounts and price concessions. Additionally, low book-to-bill ratios throughout most of the last year (approx. 0.9X YTD) create headwinds for the upcoming year. While the company claims to still be on track for FY20 projections of $5.25-$5.75 EPS, I would not be surprised to see lower guidance for FY21.

Balancing this is the fact that, in his 6 months on the job, CEO Mike Salvino has made quite an impact, refocusing the company on its core competencies, addressing challenged accounts and improving service, and progressing on the plan to divest non-core assets. Unfortunately, these impacts will likely not show up in the financials until FY22, and shareholders may have to endure a few more quarters of less than stellar performance. At this point, the focus should be on the company executing its turnaround plans, and thus far, Salvino seems to be a capable leader.

What’s It Worth?

Depending on what you compare it to, DXC appears either undervalued, or ridiculously undervalued. Due to the recent stock market selloff, peers Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Micro Focus International (MFGP) trade at 5-6X earnings, although in a normal environment, they typically command a 9-10X multiple. DXC trades at 3X earnings. If you factor in the headwinds and divestitures, that might move to a 4-5X multiple on a forward basis. Other peers include Perspecta, currently at a 10X multiple and Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) at a 13X multiple. Considering the fact that its divestitures will virtually eliminate its debt burden, DXC could easily double and still be valued in line with peers.

There may be more buying opportunities in the future, particularly around the May earnings call as DXC presents forward guidance, but at current prices, the risk-reward ratio is already very compelling. The fact that a sale of a business unit representing 7% of revenues brings in more money than its market cap shows how irrationally priced the stock is. As an added bonus, the company pays a well-covered (15% payout ratio) dividend which yields 5%.

Looking for more in-depth analysis of high-quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DXC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.