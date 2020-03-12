The Fundamental Problem With DIV And A Few Safer Alternatives

Dividend-oriented investors may want to look at high-quality dividend-growth ETFs that are more likely to offer stability in today's volatile market.

While the Global X super-dividend ETF DIV has a yield of 10.5%, its holdings have a high probability of a dividend cut (or worse) if the bear market continues.

High dividend yields do not deliver results if they are not covered by earnings and cash flow.

Over the past half-decade or so, demand for high-dividend stocks has been growing while yields have been falling. This has given rise to a range of high-dividend investment funds, one of the most popular being Global X's U.S Superdividend ETF (DIV).

DIV invests in the 50 highest yielding dividend equity securities in the United States that have low betas to the S&P 500. The ETF currently has an outstanding 10.5% yield which is paid monthly. While yields this high are attractive, investors must realize they do not make for a free lunch. In fact, DIV's holdings might just take your lunch as was seen by its 11% decline on Monday (3% worse than the S&P 500).

An Update of DIV's Popularity and Performance

Despite having a significantly higher yield than the S&P 500, DIV has delivered essentially zero net returns since 2016. That said, it has managed to roughly double its AUM, indicating that investors seem to be innately attracted to dividends. This is illustrated below:

As you can see, DIV's price has been on the decline and the positive returns from 2016 to 2020 were due entirely to dividends. Of course, this may not be tax-efficient since not all of its dividends are qualified.

Over the past few weeks, the fund has lost about a quarter of its value and its yield has risen from just under 8% to about 10.5% today. Even more, the weighted average "P/E" of its holdings is in the 10X range. Obviously, this will make DIV a likely target for dip buyers looking for a turnaround.

While it is certainly possible than the fund bounces, the fact is that companies in DIV have substantial financial issues. While DIV accounts for beta (low-price exposure to the S&P 500) in order to limit risk, it seems that the stocks have a low beta to the upside but high beta to the downside. In other words, the fund does not rise when the market does but falls when the market falls. If you remember 2008, you'll know that correlation tend to rise in bear markets, making correlation-based metrics like "beta" far less useful than fundamental metrics.

DIV's Fundamental Problem

As I've said before, high dividends yields are only attractive if a few other risk-conditions are satisfied. These include (in order of importance):

Dividends are covered by earnings (i.e dividends are less than or equal to income/operating cash flow).

Dividends are not falling. (Rising is a plus, but falling is a red-flag).

Working capital is positive and ideally increasing Working capital is current assets (cash, accounts receivable, inventory, etc) minus current liabilities (debts to be repaid within a year, accounts payable). Shows company is not giving its "rainy day fund" to investors. We can also use "current ratio>1" as equivalent

EBIT/Interest Expense is greater than 2X. If not, the company is too leveraged for dividends to be safe.



If all of these conditions are satisfied then dividends are likely to be generally safe and the highest yielder should be chosen. Importantly, this system holds for traditional companies but not for lending institutions such as banks, mortgage REITs, and BDC's. There are a few lending companies in DIV that have risks detailed in "KBWD: Steepening Yield Curve Is Positive, But Dividend Does Not Adequately Compensate For Risk".

Let's test this system out on the most significant holdings in DIV. If most of those holdings don't past the test, we can safely assume the fund won't.

Here is that data for the first four most significant holdings:

And the next four (5-8):

And the following four (9-12):

To make it more clear, I've created a table with those top 12 holdings with a "1" being conditioned satisfied and 0 being otherwise:

Ticker Div Cover Div no Fall Positive WC. EBIT/Interest Pass all? (BGS) 0 1 1 1 0 (GIS) 1 1 0 1 0 (PM) 0 1 1 1 0 (UVV) 1 1 1 1 1 (VZ) 1 1 0 1 0 (PEGI) 0 1 0 0 0 (DUK) 1 1 0 1 0 (D) 0 1 0 0 0 (T) 0 1 0 1 0 (EBF) 1 1 0 1 0 (KHC) 0 1 1 1 0 (MO) 0 1 0 0 0 Average 42% 100% 33% 75% 8%

As you can see, the pass rate of these twelve companies is pretty low with Universal Corp being the only company to make the cut. Interestingly, UVV only fell 5% today while most companies in DIV fell double-digits.

The only area where all companies pass is the "Dividends not falling" metric. I believe that this is a metric for DIV's selection system as companies will falling dividends are generally expected to having falling yields.

Working capital (i.e current ratio below one) is the most common reason for failure with only a third of the companies listed having enough capital on-hand to meet upcoming payments. While this is not always problematic since they can often refinance or borrow more, it is an issue in times like today where liquidity is falling. With many energy companies bleeding cash, it is likely that all higher-risk companies will have a difficult time getting low-rate financing which could cause a downward liquidity spiral. I suspect that this was a major factor in DIV's 10.5% Monday decline.

A Look at DIV's Sector-Weightings

Sector-weightings also high light risk levels in ETFs. Today, anything in the energy-space is very high risk due to the recent collapse in oil prices. As you can see below, DIV does not have high exposure to energy in itself, but it does have decent exposure to MLP's which are correlated to oil prices:

As you can see, the fund also has high exposure to mortgage REITs. Though I like mREITs in principal and am generally bullish on the U.S property market, the recent collapse in mortgage rates is likely to encourage excessive leverage. To avoid digressing, you may want to read my recent article on the ETF KBWD for more information on the risks in this industry.

Not the Time for High-Risk High-Reward

The fact is that DIV is disproportionately weighted toward companies with high downside risk. Many do not appear to have their dividend covered which indicates that they're essentially giving away borrowed money (this is true for most of the not mentioned companies as well). While most have stable historical dividends, most do not have adequate cash on hand and may need to make cuts if the economy continues to slow.

Even more, DIV has underperformed the S&P 500 with high consistency, even with dividends included. This is shown below using total return prices:

Data by YCharts

If the fund underperforms in a bull market, it will most definitely underperform in a bear market. Its underperformance has been problematic since inception, and I believe it will only worsen over the coming months as market liquidity continues to deteriorate.

For now, I am "bearish" on DIV. As is the case with most value-oriented investment strategies, outperformance will likely occur after the long-term bottom is in. Some investors believe this will be soon, but the fact is that the S&P 500's performance is still positive TTM and has yet to enter the bear-market territory.

Once the market falls 40-50%, I'll certainly be looking to buy a higher-risk ETF like DIV for "turnaround gains". While DIV has not beaten the S&P 500 in its lifetime, I believe it will during long-term recovery. During such recoveries, junk bond yields (which are rising today) fall back down and liquidity concerns in companies such as those in DIV fade. This often leads to excess returns that would be similar to the preferred equity ETF's (PFF) doubling from March 2009 to May 2009.

Until then, investors are probably better off with funds like Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), O'Shares FTSE U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA), or ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). These ETFs have lower yields and will likely fall with the S&P 500, but I doubt they will see significant underperformance as I suspect in DIV.

Unlike DIV, these funds have far less exposure to high-leverage cyclical sectors like mREITs or MLPs. For example, VIG's primary exposure is industrials and consumer services which are usually about as cyclically sensitive as the market as a whole. This is also true for NOBL. OUSA has high exposure to healthcare and technology which are usually less credit sensitive than the market as a whole.

While credit risk exposure varies substantially between DIV and the other three, they all have solid expense ratios. Of the four, VIG's is the best at an extremely low 6 bps while OUSA's is the highest at 48 bps, but I'm usually indifferent with anything under 50-60 bps. In my opinion, DIV's expense ratio is fine at 46 bps.

