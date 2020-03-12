2020 Market Crash - I'm Still Buying. 2 Purchases

Hey, hey, hey. The big 2020 market crash. How you holding up?

We have officially lost all our profits from the past couple years other than all the dividends we received, so we are still up. =) The dividend machine keeps on chugging and pumping out that cold hard cash. CASH FLOW is what it's all about.

This market has been crazy, up one day and down the next. Do I know where it will be tomorrow? No clue, especially with the governments stepping in to prop the market. This oil war could go on for months or could be done in a week again; no one knows. How long will Covid continue? Will the world get so sick that every country basically goes into lock down for a period of time? Again no one knows.

Spring is right around the corner now. They say warmer weather prevents it. Either way. Yay spring! I need some rays for me and those panels right?

This has been the biggest "crash" I have experienced since I started investing. When every day was red, it got to me a bit, but I know long term the market always rebounds, and with the portfolio dripping, I'm getting those shares even cheaper.

It has tested my risk tolerance and I'm pretty comfortable with things. I certainly am not losing sleep over it. Well, at least not yet. The hardest part has been deciding when to deploy that cash. Purely a mental game. But have you ever thought wow I wish I could have started investing earlier. Maybe during the 2009 crash? Those prices were so cheap, I would have been so much better off. Well, we aren't there, but we certainly are cheaper than a month or two ago.

Short term we may see more red, but long term, we might look back and think if only I invested more than. The opportunity was right in front of me. It's so easy to get blinded by red and wait for things to turn around, but by then, it may be too late. Personally I'm going to stick to the plan and grow that income month by month.

Disney (NYSE:DIS)

As you can see by the main picture, our son just got back from going to Disney for nine days. He went with my folks, my sister and her fiance as well as two of his cousins. They had a fantastic time. The place was pretty busy, but not packed for obvious reasons. Avatar and Disney were both fantastic by the sounds of it and the pictures. We gave him a stack of cash to buy whatever he wanted there. Well, it's safe to say that markup there is insane! But that's what people do when they go there. Blow their money!

Disney is one of my favourite holdings as well since it dominates the entertainment industry. Fortunately, it has taken quite the hit. Park closures, cruise ships and movies are getting hurt. Even the virus is impacting movies that it is currently filming. Will more park closures happen? Again no one knows, but possibly. On the plus side, more people are staying and watching Disney Plus! Will this carry the load? Of course not. Earnings will get hurt for sure. But do I see Disney going bankrupt? Not at all.

Disney is a behemoth of a company that does a lot of the right things and has a wide moat. This virus is just short-term noise and creates what I feel to be a short-term buying opportunity (short term is less than a year for me).

The market seems to already be baking in the bad earnings for the next couple quarters, but with Disney Plus launching in Europe this month, how much will those subs grow?

I decided to take advantage of these lower prices last week and grab another 10 shares at $115 and change. Clearly I didn't time that right as it's currently $107. If it drops under 100, I plan on buying another 10.

I'm really happy to add to them at these prices and this purchase adds $17.60 to our forward income.

SmartCentres

This is one stock I have had my eyes on for a while. It's a solid REIT that seems to be diversifying into all the right spaces. Oh, it also is currently priced at levels that haven't been seen since December 2014. Is retail really dead? Some say yeah. I think the plazas are just too beat down at the moment. There is a lot of stuff I would rather just pop to the store and buy versus buying online. Hair cutters will always have a place in these plazas as well as food and other types of services businesses.

SmartCentres has 115 Walmart (NYSE:WMT)-anchored centres. This brings in a lot of traffic to its plazas and surely ups the lease rates for surrounding businesses.

But it isn't just retail. Here's a snippet of them from its website:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 157 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $9.9 billion in assets and owns 34.1 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with over 98% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada. SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. A publicly announced $12.1 billion intensification program ($5.5 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT's current major development focus. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors' residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner. SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 27.3 million square feet of space; all construction commencing within the next five years, 13.3 million square feet of which is already underway.

A really diversified REIT trading at cheap prices. Didn't we just lower interest rates though? Yeah, we did and we have been doing that more and more. We are in a low interest environment, and I don't see that ending anytime soon. (A big reason my portfolio is utility heavy).

Telcos, utilities and REITs benefit immensely in low interest environments. If anything I see rates continuing to go lower in the future. These may be the places you want to deploy your cash.

I really love that I can hold a REIT and have access to residential, retail, storage spaces and retirement homes. Especially partnering with Revera. This is a senior living company that I have been seeing everywhere these days. Senior living will be huge in the coming years as the boomers downsize in my opinion.

Anyways we bought 45 shares in our kid's RESP at roughly 27.50 per share. It had a 6.7% starting yield and it has been growing that for six years now and has a 3% five-year growth rate. Not bad for a REIT.

REITs have been one of our lowest sectors in the portfolio as of late, so it's nice increasing our stake here. Especially in times like this. This purchase adds $83.26 to our forward dividends.

Conclusion

The 2020 market crash doesn't have to be all bad. By continuing to make purchases every month, we are growing our passive income while taking advantage of these lower prices. A win win.

The Portfolio has been updated.

What are your thoughts? Buying anything? Or still holding cash?

