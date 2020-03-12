How To Position Defensively And Relatively Inexpensively

Positioning defensively is still relatively inexpensive if you know where to search. Seeking Alpha has a screening tool to achieve this search in seconds. Try it for free.

Historically, Consumer Staples and Utilities are the defensive sectors that perform the most reliably during periods of uncertainty and bewilderment. This period of confusion is no different from past periods of puzzlement and both sectors have performed accordingly.

The coronavirus ‘pantry-load panic,’ can be attributed to investors flocking to safe-haven stocks. Investors are likely to maintain this trend as the overall market remains volatile with large swings based on economic, behavioral, and market uncertainties.

"Necessity is the mother of invention" - A saying by the ancient Greek philosopher Plato. The philosophy still holds true and it was one of the reasons why I started developing quantitative screens almost 20 years ago. It was during the height of the dot-com bubble, when I was working at Morgan Stanley in the institutional equity business, that I decided to formulate a better, quicker, and more efficient way to pick stocks. Our clients were getting hammered in tech stocks and the overall stock market was getting crushed. Although the initial sell-off happened quickly, as it has with the market recently, it took months for the market and stock prices to settle down. I wanted to help my clients and I needed a tool that could highlight stocks with the best fundamental metrics across all sectors. The distressed TMT environment was 'my necessity' that served as the foundation for my budding expertise in Quantitative analysis and the era was the mother of the products I developed.

Twenty years later I am with Seeking Alpha, as the Head of Quantitative Strategy, and they now possess an incredible tool to help their subscribers identify stocks with strong fundamental characteristics (Value, Growth, Profitability, Earnings, and Momentum) in periods of unpredictability. Our screener allows subscribers to select stocks by sector and industry. As stocks plunge on virus fears, the screener tool is especially valuable to help investors locate securities within defensive sectors that still offer value at a reasonable price.

Within two to three clicks, one can pull down a list of consumer staple stocks and utility stocks that have strong fundamentals and are not overvalued. Simply go to the screener, click the sector, click stocks with a Bullish recommendation, and click the desired value grades or other investment metrics. It's that fast.

Table 1. Screen Of Bullish Stocks Within The Consumer Staples Sector:

Table 2. Screen Of Bullish Stocks Within The Utility Sector:

If you like the way a stock looks on the screen, just click on the ticker symbol and it will bring you to the main quote page. The quote page possesses the Seeking Alpha Author research reports and news stories. This is a brilliant example of where both qualitative and quantitative analysis is combined in one spot and it can provide the viewer with an instant characterization of the stock.

On the consumer staples screen, the first stock that drew my attention was Kroger (NYSE:KR). The stock is rated as Bullish across three spectrums of distinctly different ratings: Quant Rating, SA Authors Rating, and Sell Side (Wall St. Analysts) Ratings. On the quote page, the 'Analysis' column on the left side validates the stock with one article exhibiting, Berkshire Hathaway's Good Bet on Kroger and another article displaying Kroger: Continuation Of Walgreens Partnership Is A Solid Strategy. The News column shows Kroger in an item for S&P 500 stocks that have gained over the past month - pretty impressive considering most stocks have gotten crushed.

Notably, the 'Quant Rating' exhibits grades for the stock that are relative to the sector. This means the stock is scored on all of the metrics below against other stocks in the sector. The quant score (or grade point average) is 4.88 and that equals a Very Bullish rating.

Kroger looks great on Profitability, Momentum and EPS Revisions. The average value grade for the stock is 'C' so the value for Kroger is in line with the sector median. However, for a deeper look, I am one click away from the Value link. This link exhibits the below table. The value page shows on my favorite P/E and EV/Sales multiples that Kroger is an excellent value on those metrics with 'B+' and 'A+' grades respectively against the group.

On the Utility screen, the first stock that draws my attention is Duke (NYSE:DUK). Duke has a big market cap at $69 Billion. The Quant Rating is Very Bullish and the Sell Side (Wall St. Analysts) rating is Bullish. On the quote page, the 'Analysis' column shows an article The Most Sensible Utility Name Among An Extremely Insensible Sector and another article showing Duke Energy: More Dividends In The Pipeline. Both stories help to validate the fundamentals.

Again, the 'Quant Rating' exhibits grades for the stock that are relative to the sector. For Duke, the growth grade indicates that it is in line with the sector, but all the other grades look very strong against the sector. Notably, the EPS Revisions grade is 'A-'. In the last 90 days, 10 analysts (or 77% of the analysts covering the stock) have revised their earnings estimates up for Duke.

Seeking Alpha's 'Ratings Screener' tool can help you achieve diversification into desired sectors without having to overpay. The Quant Rating is an objective, quantitative view of each stock relative to other stocks in the same sector and it is refreshed every day. Over the last month, as investors have been rushing into the consumer staples and utility sectors, there are many stocks that are no longer attractive on valuation. The objective of this article is to showcase the tools on hand at Seeking Alpha that can help investors to locate stocks in desired sectors that are still attractive on fundamental metrics.

So start your free trial today, and find defensive stocks which work for you. You can cancel before the two-week free trial ends - and pay nothing. If you decide you like Seeking Alpha Premium enough to pay for it (along with tens of thousands of other investors), great. If not, at least Seeking Alpha will have given you access to our powerful ratings screener, along with many other investing tools, for two whole weeks.

Steven Cress

Head of Quantitative Strategies