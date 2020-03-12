Don't Be Taken In By Vereit's 6.6% Dividend Yield - There Is Not Enough Cash Flow To Cover It

VEREIT is a typical REIT that has to constantly either raise debt, equity, or sell assets (or a combo of these) in order to find the cash for the dividend.

The company simply does not produce enough cash flow from operations to cover the dividend. As I constantly point out with REITs, don't rely on FFO figures from companies.

The title of this article says what I mean. It's not that VEREIT does not have the cash to pay their dividend. It's that they don't make enough to pay.

Always Look At The Cash Flow Statement

Anyone who reads my articles about REITs knows that I go against the grain of most authors in Seeking Alpha. The truth is there are very few REITs that can actually afford their dividend payments from their own operations cash flow. VEREIT (NYSE:VER) is one of these unimpressive companies. Don't be taken in by the stock's apparent high dividend yield.

You may find this an amazing statement, since, as you know, almost all REITs define themselves in terms of a non-GAAP measure of cash flow called Funds from Operations (FFO). This is not cash flow from operations. It is a non-GAAP measure of cash flow that mainly adds back depreciation and amortization and other non-cash charges to net income, like non-realized gains in real estate. However, it specifically excludes capex spending and also working capital changes.

The GAAP measure called cash flow provided by operations (CFFO) includes these very important measures of cash flow.

Often, the REIT will not even put this cash flow statement in their earnings releases. It can only be found in their 10-K or 10-Q filings. This is exactly the case with VEREIT. You can only find their CFFO figures in their required 10-K.

Here is what I am talking about. If you go to the investor relations website for VEREIT and download the 10-K reports here is what you will see on page 30:

Source: 10-K 2019, page 30.

I have highlighted the CFFO line and you can see, over the past five years, the company's trend in falling. That is not a good thing. In fact, in 2019, it fell into negative territory. How did that happen? The U.S. was not in a recession in 2019.

If CFFO was negative in 2019, then it, for sure, will likely be in 2020, which is bracing for a slowdown in economic activity. And besides, how does a negative trend in CFFO generation over five years, the most fundamental core of a REIT, make that REIT an attractive investment opportunity for the future?

Looking At Cash Flow More Carefully

So, that you can clearly see what I am talking about, I have enclosed the two full pages from VEREIT's "Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows", taken from pages F-10 and F-11 of its 10-K report. I will point out important features from these 2 pages:

Page F-10:

Page F-11:

Source: 10-K report - VEREIT

First, what are we concerned about? We want to see if the company can afford its dividend or "distributions" from operational cash flow.

So, if you look on page F-11, you will see on the line "Distributions Paid" that the company had to pay out $665.24 million to its shareholders. That is its common stock shareholder nut. Did it produce $665 million from its operations?

No. Turn to page F-10. There, on the double-underlined row called "Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities", you can see that, in 2019, there was negative $107.6 million. So, now, the company needs to raise $772.8 million (the common stock nut of $665.24 million, plus the CFFO loss of $107.6 million).

But that is not it. Look a little further down from the CFFO figure of -$107.6 million. You see a line called "Capital expenditures and leasing costs". This is more red that the company must pay. It amounts to $38 million. And there is an additional item that is likely a must spend: "Real estate developments": $28.1 million. VEREIT likely has plans that it cannot easily cut off in this regard, so for all intents and purposes, these are also part of capex spending. Therefore, the total additional cost that VEREIT has to fund is $66.1 million.

So, here is where we stand:

Source: Hake

In other words, the company's fundamental underlying cash flows are nowhere near enough to fund its priority, must-pay cash payments.

That should be enough for you to turn away from this stock. I usually do not look any further at a REIT if it cannot fund its own distributions.

Now, to be fair, VEREIT said on page 47 of the 10-K, that, during 2019, the company's operating cash flow was hit by "a $524.5 million increase in litigation and non-routine costs, net, including litigation settlements, paid during the year ended December 31, 2019."

Even if that is a one-time case, you can see that the company's cash flows still come short:

Source: Hake calculations

But just so you understand what actually happens with this shortfall, here is how VEREIT funded these and some other optional cash spending.

How VEREIT Filled the Cash Flow Gap

You can see this in the two 10-K pages above. First, the company raised equity. On Sept. 26, 2019, the company did a secondary offering and sold 94.3 million more shares (9.6% of its shares before the offering) at $9.405 per share.

This raised $888.9 million, according to the management discussion on page 5 of the 10-K. But the actual cash flow statement on page F-10 shows that a total of $1.014 billion in common stock equity was raised. It then used $300 million of that to pay down a portion of its preferred stock outstanding. So, the actual net proceeds were less about $700 million. That just barely covered the $665 million in common stock distributions that it had to pay out, but still left a $189 million balance from the $889 million funding shortfall.

There are other ramifications of the equity raise. The equity capital raise diluted shareholders by 10%. In addition, it also raises the dollar amount of annual dividends that VEREIT has to pay by another 10% or about $60 million. That seems like a desperate move on the part of management. You can't keep on doing this every year. It seems to underscore the fact that the dividend is basically unaffordable at this level.

VEREIT decided to sell $1.067 billion in real estate assets, and after new investments of 394.7 million, it had another $672 million which it could use to apply against the remaining $189 million shortfall. That left $483 million, of which $192 million was used to payouts of limited partners. After other cash flow expenses, almost all of that $1 billion capital raise and the $1 billion in asset sales were used up. It ended up with a $19 million cash drawdown for the year.

Wow. Does that sound like a company you really want to invest in? There is a lot of capex, real estate development, trading of assets, capital raises, debt payments, and huge dividend payments.

Summary and Conclusion

I highly advise you to always look at a REIT's cash flow statement. You almost always will not find it these days in the company's press releases. You have to go to their required GAAP accounting SEC filings.

In this case, we found out that the company's cash flow from operations does not cover its distributions. Even given the company's one-time legal settlement charges during 2019, the underlying cash flows, after required capex, real estate development and other charges do not cover the dividend and "distributions." This is typical of many of the REITs that I have written articles about, except for just a few.

My point is that, in the long run, these kinds of companies have to rely on equity raises, debt increases and asset sales to pay for their dividends. That is not a formula for the long-term success of the stock price. For example, since the $9.40 per share capital raise, VEREIT stock is now down over 16%. Better to look elsewhere in this sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.