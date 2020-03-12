Oil Prices Could Stay Low For Longer Than You Might Think

The goal of retaking market share from U.S. shale oil producers is achievable, but it requires a period of sustained low oil prices to reduce production capacity, not just production.

Many analysts think that cooler heads will prevail soon and the OPEC+ group will reach a new agreement to rein in production and prop up oil prices.

The slide in oil prices caused by the global COVID-19 outbreak (which has significantly reduced oil demand) has turned into a rout in recent days, after the OPEC+ group failed to reach an agreement on expanded output cuts. Instead of reducing production in response to falling demand, top oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia now plan to ramp up output.

This unexpected turn of events caused oil prices to fall by more than $10/barrel on Monday before recovering a bit on Tuesday. Oil prices have declined by about $20/barrel in a matter of weeks and by nearly $30 per barrel since early January.

It's obvious that the recent oil price collapse will cause a ton of pain in the energy sector. That said, many analysts have suggested that the price war will be brief and that the OPEC+ group will surely reach a new agreement within a few months. Here's why investors shouldn't count on that outcome.

Why oil prices are plummeting

Last week, Saudi Arabia and the rest of OPEC agreed to an incremental production cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) through the end of 2020, on top of their existing production restraints. However, there was a catch: Russia and the remaining non-OPEC members of the OPEC+ group would have to reduce output by 500,000 bpd.

Russia refused to go along with the cuts, believing they would mainly benefit U.S. shale producers. Saudi Arabia responded by slashing prices and announcing a big production increase. As of April 1, Saudi Arabia plans to pump 12.3 million bpd: up 26% from recent levels. Meanwhile, Russia is likely to increase output by 200,000-300,000 bpd next month, with a total production increase of 500,000 bpd possible in the medium term.

This will aggravate what already appears to be a massive oil glut. The IEA recently slashed its projections for oil demand. It now expects full-year global oil demand to decline by 90,000 bpd year over year, with a sharp decline in the first quarter mostly offset by a return to growth in the second half of 2020. In a downside scenario, the agency said global oil demand could fall by 730,000 bpd this year.

Global oil stockpiles are already rising, although they remain well below the highs of early 2016. With Saudi Arabia and Russia poised to open the taps next month on top of an existing supply-demand imbalance, global stockpiles could surge by hundreds of millions of barrels by midyear, surpassing the 2016 highs. With this backdrop, it's no surprise that oil prices have plunged.

(Source: Dallas Fed February 2020 Energy Slideshow, slide 10)

The case for a quick return to sanity

Some analysts believe the price war can be attributed to big miscalculations by Saudi Arabia and Russia. Saudi Arabia thought it could demand a bigger and longer production cut, while Russia did not expect retaliation in the form of a massive increase in Saudi Arabia's production when it refused to lower its own output.

Additionally, some pundits have noted that flooding the world with oil in 2015 and early 2016 caused oil prices to tank but didn't do permanent damage to the U.S. shale industry. Instead, shale producers became vastly more efficient, enabling them to return to growth even with lower oil prices. From this perspective, the price war is pointless if the strategic goal is to reclaim market share, as any share gains would be temporary and would come at the expense of profits.

These factors would suggest that Saudi Arabia and Russia (and the rest of the OPEC+ group) have a strong incentive to call off the price war sooner rather than later. It's just a matter of getting all the parties to come to the table and strike a new production agreement. As a result, Seeking Alpha contributor HFI Research recently argued that the price war will end by June, with a 25% chance that it will end in March or April.

There's some evidence that a quick resolution may be possible. On Tuesday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak left the door open to talks with OPEC and Saudi Arabia. That said, if the two sides don't patch things up quickly, continuing the price war through the end of 2020 and even into 2021 wouldn't be as crazy as it sounds.

The other path

The common interpretation of the previous price war is that it failed because the U.S. shale industry became more efficient and returned to growth in late 2016. However, an alternative interpretation is that it failed because OPEC didn't keep oil prices low enough for long enough.

After WTI crude prices initially collapsed from over $100/barrel in mid-2014 to just $50/barrel by early 2015, prices stabilized for a while. In fact, WTI rebounded to around $60/barrel for most of the spring, giving shale oil producers some breathing room and allowing them to cut costs so they could break even with lower prices. It wasn't until the fall that prices collapsed again, plunging to a low near $27/barrel in January 2016.

This stunning collapse in oil prices did drive a sharp reduction in U.S. drilling activity. Across the seven major shale and tight oil regions tracked by the EIA, the number of wells drilled plunged from 2,006 in September 2014 to a low of 471 in April 2016. But strong oil demand caused WTI to bounce back to nearly $50 by the end of May, and the first OPEC+ production cut announced near the end of 2016 helped put a floor under prices.

Data by YCharts

The rapid rebound to the $50/barrel level bailed out the U.S. shale industry and enabled producers that had reduced their costs and improved their productivity to start adding rigs again. By the spring of 2017, oil companies were drilling more than 1,000 wells per month in the EIA's seven regions.

Even so, for many of the top tight oil regions, the 2015-2016 price war did nip oil production growth in the bud. In December 2014, the Anadarko, Bakken, and Eagle Ford regions together produced 3.4 million bpd. That was up 33% year over year and represented nearly 40% of total U.S. oil production. In January 2020 (the most recent month for which statistics are available), those three regions again combined to produce 3.4 million bpd. In other words, regions that posted enormous output growth in 2014 have had stagnant production for the past five-plus years.

Unfortunately for OPEC+, while low oil prices halted production growth across most of the U.S., they didn't halt the ferocious growth of Permian Basin production. Permian output surged from 1.8 million bpd in December 2014 to 4.8 million bpd by January 2020. That 3 million bpd increase accounted for the vast majority of U.S. production growth. A nearly fourfold increase in rig productivity has enabled that surge in output; the number of active rigs in the Permian Basin has never returned to 2014 levels.

Yet even the Permian region is not immune to a price war. A recent Dallas Fed survey found that producers in the Midland Basin (the most prolific part of the Permian Basin) on average need WTI at $48/barrel to profitably drill new wells. As recently as January, WTI was selling for more than $60, and it only fell below the $48 level about two weeks ago. Some producers can profitably drill wells with WTI around $35, but it's a vastly smaller number.

(Source: Dallas Fed February 2020 Energy Slideshow, slide 35)

U.S. shale producers may be able to eke out incremental productivity gains and cost cuts in the current environment. Still, given that shale oil producers have been straining to cut costs and boost productivity for years, there's limited room for further improvement. Drilling activity would likely have to decline significantly if oil prices remain near today's level for any length of time. And if WTI were to remain below $30/barrel for a significant period, shale oil activity would come to a virtual standstill.

It's clear from the 2015-2016 example that causing a short-term drop in drilling activity wouldn't be worth the cost for OPEC+. But if oil prices stay depressed for years, oil workers will start to move away and find new jobs in other industries, equipment could be scrapped, and vital parts of the supply chain may start to disappear. Production would plunge, but more importantly, the industry's ability to quickly ramp up drilling and fracking activity would deteriorate.

In short, a brief price war would only drive higher-cost shale producers out of the market and temporarily reduce output until prices rebounded. By contrast, a longer price war could make it much harder for the U.S. shale industry to reconstitute itself. That would have bigger benefits for OPEC+, giving it leeway to permit a rebound in oil prices without fearing an explosion of U.S. production that would erode the group's market share.

Decision time

Pumping oil at a high rate to keep prices down for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021 would be extremely painful for most members of OPEC+. So while it might be the optimal move in terms of long-term oil revenue maximization, there will also be strong pressure for Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a new production cut deal to bolster oil prices.

There's no way of knowing which strategy will win out. To a large extent, it will depend on who is shaping policy in Saudi Arabia and Russia. However, one thing is clear: investors cannot assume that a return to $50/barrel WTI is certain to occur within the next few months.

