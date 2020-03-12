Coronavirus Frenzy Case Study: The Inovio Pharmaceuticals Roller Coaster

This is when a stock goes up when it claims to have found medicine for a global viral outbreak.

We briefly analyse INO in the backdrop of something we observed before - what we call the viral feeding frenzy.

This was after it announced certain claims about a potential vaccine for coronavirus.

Inovio (INO) was chugging merrily along at $2-ish a pop before the novel coronavirus brought the markets tumbling down while taking INO stock up almost 1000% in a mere month and a half. This spike was assisted by Inovio’s claims of having developed - within three hours of getting the Chinese-shared genetic sequence of COVID-19 - a DNA vaccine code-named INO-4800, to precisely match the DNA sequence of the virus. They also claim to be able to develop 1 million vaccines by year-end.

Then Citron Research came up with a professional research report on Twitter that called into question Inovio’s claims, professionally calling them “ludicrous and dangerous,” and the stock tumbled back 50%, resting at a miserable $7 at the time of writing.

We have seen this before.

Every time there’s a viral outbreak in China or in Africa, be it Zika or Ebola or SARS, there’s a company in America or one in Israel making enormous claims about developing appropriate medicines, usually resulting in nothing except that the stock takes a huge leap forward, then one longer one backward.

We call this the viral feeding frenzy.

Some people probably make money out of this - we certainly didn’t. This is hardly Buffett-type value investing, although there’s scope for making large amounts of money in small amounts of time when these feeding frenzies take place. However, there’s also similar scope for losing enormous amounts of money.

That is not to say that Inovio doesn’t have “real science” - whatever that might be - behind its claims. However, these things always end up smelling fishy. One benevolent reason, as pointed out by no less an authority than The Atlantic magazine, which touched upon Inovio, could well be that as an outbreak subsides, people stop focusing on its vaccine.

In its defence, Inovio was one among the companies taking part, on Mar 2, 2020, in the U.S. presidential task force on coronavirus, tasked with finding expedient ways of testing and/or treating the coronavirus. The meeting included representatives of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). The meeting was to discuss ways to accelerate the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Inovio plans to produce one million doses of its vaccine INO-4800 by the end of the year 2020. INO-4800 is currently under investigation against the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19. The company’s CEO, Dr. Joseph Kim announced the accelerated timeline for INO-4800 at the U.S. Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the White House.

In a press release dated March 3, 2020, the company shared the development timeline for INO-4800.

Inovio scientists learned about the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) on December 31, 2019. Chinese researchers shared the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus on January 10, 2020. Utilizing their proprietary DNA medicines platform technology, Inovio scientists designed within three hours, a DNA vaccine code-named INO-4800, to precisely match the DNA sequence of the virus. Manufacturing and preclinical testing of INO-4800 began within the next two weeks. On January 23, 2020, the company received a grant of up to $9 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to fund ongoing preclinical and initial clinical development of INO-4800. CEPI previously also awarded Inovio a grant of up to $56 million for the development of vaccines against Lassa fever and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), also caused by a coronavirus.

Preclinical testing continued during the last week of January and in February 2020, with immune responses generated in animal models, and development of design for human clinical trials. In March 2020, while preclinical studies continue, human clinical trial designs would be finalized. 3,000 human trial doses would be prepared for clinical trials in the U.S., China, and South Korea. Large-scale manufacturing would also be planned. April 2020 will see the start of human clinical trials on 30 healthy volunteers in the U.S. Human clinical trials in China and South Korea will begin shortly thereafter. The human clinical trial results are set to be published in fall 2020. By the end of 2020, one million doses of the INO-4800 DNA vaccine will be produced for further trials or emergency use.

Inovio has 15 DNA medicine clinical programs currently in development. The programs target HPV-associated diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, including the latest COVID-19.

Product Pipeline

Platform Development Programs

Images source: company website

DNA medicines are composed of optimized DNA plasmids, which are small circles of double-stranded DNA that are synthesized or reorganized by a computer sequencing technology and designed to produce a specific immune response in the body.

Inovio's optimized DNA plasmids are delivered intramuscularly or intradermally using Inovio's proprietary hand-held smart device called CELLECTRA. These DNA medicines delivered directly into the cell do not in any way interfere with or change an individual's own DNA.

Inovio's DNA medicine platform has the advantages of fast creation and manufacture of DNA medicines, stability of the products without the necessity of freezing in transport or storage, their robust immune response, and safety and tolerability.

Inovio’s rapidly-generated DNA medicine candidates are meeting urgent health needs of more than 2,000 patients, who are receiving the investigational DNA medicines in more than 6,000 applications across a range of clinical trials.

Now, let’s see the company’s financial condition. The company will announce financial results for 4Q-2019, on March 12, 2020 evening. Presently, we have the last reported 3Q-2019 data plus TTM data from public forums.

When we first wrote this, Inovio had a market capitalization of $1.283B and a stock price of $15.35. The current price is at $7. The stock was near 52-week lows throughout the year until last month, when the importance of its rapid DNA medicine design platform dawned on the world at large. The stock has already beat the market estimated average 1-year target price of $9.43. Do note that this is in reaction to a product in the preclinical stage. The company also has a few advanced Phase 3 and Phase 2 stage products.

As of September 30, 2019, the company had total cash of $93.8M, with 94 cents cash per share. Over the past 3 financial years, Inovio has burned around $30M per quarter.

I think we are going to wait for the next global pandemic before investing in this company.

