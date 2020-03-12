Anaplan: Soft Billings Growth, CGO Leaving, The Market Overreacting

At an attractive valuation, this seems to be a great time to buy Anaplan, and take advantage of a 41% decline in price from recent highs.

Investors should look elsewhere and see that other metrics indicate that the growth story is alive and the company is set to reach positive free cash flow in fiscal 2021.

Anaplan (PLAN) experienced a significant slowdown in its billings growth from around 50% in recent quarters to roughly 25% in its last reported quarter, or Q4 2020. Adding to this, Mark Anderson, its Chief Growth Officer is leaving the company after only six months in the role. In response to this, the stock has fallen 41% as investors feared that revenue growth will mirror billings growth in the next quarters and that the departure of the recently hired CGO has deeper implications. In fact, prior to the last earnings report, the forward EV/S was at ~17x, but now it is around 10x. That is a significant revision in market expectations. Given that the stock has been hit simultaneously by the general coronavirus correction and a misperception of its latest results, this could be a great time to buy Anaplan.

I think that the market is overreacting to an indicator that the company itself has downplayed even in good times, and which behaved differently this year than in the past. Other indicators, such as remaining performance obligations and the growth in customers, suggest that the recent growth momentum has not ended. Also, the departure of Mark Anderson may not have a significant impact on the company's fundamentals. Bear in mind that the company has lost similar members of its management team in recent quarters, and growth has not suffered.

Away from the softness in billings and the implications of the departure of a top executive, the company performed well in the last fiscal year and quarter, with overall improvements in growth and profitability, and the valuation is highly attractive after the recent self-off.

Do Not Look Only At Billings, Other Indicators Suggest Overall Strength

In this case, I consider that looking only at the weakness of the growth in billings would be to miss the forest for the trees. As per the company management, billings has some level of seasonality and tends to fluctuate because of the timing and size of new deals and renewals. Furthermore, the rest of the main performance indicators suggest that the soft billings may be a one-time issue. To see the management guiding for ~35% billings growth in the next quarters reaffirms my view.

In order to analyze billings growth in Anaplan, investors should have in mind that it behaves seasonally. To be precise, Q4s tend to be the strongest quarters for billings, with a subsequent decline in Q1s.

This time, it seems that some signings or renewals that should naturally happen in Q4 2020, took place in Q3 2020. This weird behavior made the growth in Q3 billings look very strong at the expense of an apparently soft growth in Q4 billings. Look at the pronounced difference between Q3 and Q2 of 2020 (in the chart below), and compare it with those of 2018 and 2019. Summing up, the weakness in billings had more to do with a tough seasonal comp and an unusual seasonality in fiscal 2020. Here is a chart.

If we look at other performance indicators, we would see another story. One of the most reliable indicators of future performance (and also current) is remaining performance obligations (RPO), which represents the amount of revenues that the company will generate in the next few years from current contracts with customers. The company ended the fiscal year with RPO growth of 49%, accelerating from the growth achieved during fiscal 2019.

Deferred revenue, which is the amount of revenues that the company has billed in advance, experienced a growth of 46%. This only represents a 3-point slowdown from 2019's 49%.

Another important indicator that has been doing well as of late is the growth in the number of customers. At year end, the company had +1,400 customers, 27% more (300 customers) than at the end of fiscal 2019, and roughly the same amount of growth seen in the last four quarters. Only in Q4 2020, Anaplan added 100 customers, or a third of those added during fiscal 2020, despite the CGO issue.

Lastly, the CFO David Morton stated on the earnings call that billings should improve over fiscal 2021, or on his own words: "We expect calculated billings to track in line with overall revenue growth rates". That means that billings growth is expected to be around 35% for the next quarters (on average), which, as history shows, is a very conservative number fabricated to be topped by actual results. So, the management is telling us to expect a continued strength in the trend of billings, and it would not do it without having some level of certainty.

The Departure Of The Chief Growth Officer May Not Have Such An Impact

It is weird to see a C-level executive to leave after only six months in a company. This is definitely not good, although it doesn't have to be bad. Many things could have happened to prompt him to make such a decision. The official reasons are to spend more time with his family and his philanthropic activities. He will stay around to assure a smooth transition and advise the CEO in the meantime.

Something that must have weighed on the negative response from the market is the decision of not backfilling the position. Recently, the company operated without a sales leader for four months (April to July of 2019), between the departure of Steven Birdsall and the arrival of Mark Anderson. It did well during that period. The CEO and the Board seem to have full confidence in the leadership of the three regional heads of sales to fill the hole.

Apart From The Issues Above, The Company Had A Very Nice Quarter

Moving on from the billings and management issues, the company ended an astonishing quarter and fiscal year. Although total revenue for the quarter experienced significant growth deceleration on a Y/Y basis. As a reminder, the company expects to pass professional services to its partners over time. So we should focus on subscription revenue growth rather than the total revenues. And the latter is having strong momentum.

During the quarter, subscription revenue was $89.5 million, representing a growth of 50% Y/Y, and a significant acceleration from the 44% of Q4 2019. On a yearly basis, subscription revenue was $307.9 million, growing 48%, and improving its growth rate by 300 bps from 45% in fiscal 2019.

Net retention rate (called dollar-based net expansion rate in this case), a key metric for SaaS companies, performed well during the year with a reading of 122%. This compares favorably with prior years and continues to track above 120%, which is the company's target. The average for the sector is in the low 110%.

A high net retention rate reflects on customers spending more on the platform, therefore an increasing amount of large customers. In this case, large customers mean those reporting annual recurring revenues (ARR) in excess of $250,000 to the company. At year end, this group amounted to 353 customers, with a growth of 42% from the 248 customers at the end of fiscal 2019.

I must add a note here. Using the subscription revenue figure for Q4 to estimate ARR, we get that the average ARR per customer (ARPC) is ~$256,000. Anaplan should change its ARPC benchmark to something higher such as $500,000 or even $1 million in ARR. Also, the fact that only a quarter of the customers surpasses $250,000 in ARR suggests a significant level of customer concentration in big companies, which happen to be the most benefited with the Anaplan platform. This must be the reason why the company's sales efforts are changing to focus mostly on what the CEO called "majors and enterprise" customers. Keep in mind that these types of customers tend to be stickier and to have higher expansion rates.

Moving on to profitability, the company is progressing well on this matter. The most important profitability metrics had improvements during the quarter and the fiscal year.

The gross margin for the quarter was 84% (subscription) and 77% (total), showing a 1-point improvement in the former, and a 5-point improvement in the latter, both in comparison to Q4 2019. The figures for the full year were 84% for subscription and 76% for total, again, showing improvements of 1 point for the former and 3 points for the latter. It is good to see a rebound in subscription gross margin after two years of contraction. The total gross margin has been expanding for every public year of Anaplan.

Turning to the operating margin, the company is still losing money, but the loss margin is contracting once again. There was significant advance on this matter for both the quarter and the fiscal year, on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.

Also, the free cash flow is still negative, but its margin is reaching zero, and improved from -28% in fiscal 2019 to -8% in fiscal 2020. Furthermore, the margin for the quarter was -6%, up from -28% in Q4 2019.

The results seen above are appealing, and the guidance for the next quarter and fiscal year suggests that they will keep improving. Bear in mind that these expectations are conservative and made to be exceeded by actual results. Also, the revenue growth expectation of roughly 34% for fiscal 2021 is 4 points higher than the initial guidance for fiscal 2020, so it would be difficult to see material growth deceleration this fiscal year. On the earnings call, the management indicated that free cash flow would be positive by the end of the fiscal 2021.

The Valuation Is Attractive After The Recent Sell-off

As of this writing, PLAN has fallen 8% to $37.61 a share, as part of the overall "Black Monday" triggered by the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. At this price, the stock is trading at a forward EV/S of nearly 10x. Considering that other SaaS stocks with similar growth rates are trading at a median of 14x forward revenues, PLAN looks undervalued.

When I commented the Q3 2020 results of PLAN, I found the stock attractive, even when it was expensive relative to its peers, and it had a weaker position on profitability matters. The stock is now more attractive than at that time, its valuation is lower than peers, its Rule of 40 has improved from ~33% to ~36%, the FCF margin has improved by 500 bps, the gross margin also improved, and the competitive position is still strong. On the latter, have in mind that Gartner has recently placed Anaplan in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management as a leader. It shares the leadership position with other five companies including SAP (NYSE:SAP), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and IBM (NYSE:IBM), and PLAN is replacing some of them in large enterprises.

Here is a table, so you can come to your own conclusions.

Of course, there are risks. The company may be at a turning point regarding the performance of its billings, and thus revenue. This may have to do with a mix of changes in competitive dynamics and internal issues in the sales organization. Bear in mind that Workday (WDAY) and SAP made significant acquisitions in this space, and especially Workday which is pushing solutions from Adaptive Insights (its acquisition in the space) to large enterprise customers, which is rather the Anaplan market. Also, the loss of two sales leaders in less than a year may be indicative of deeper issues in the sales organization. Still, I believe that the market is somehow including these risks in its expectations at this valuation, so the risk-reward profile looks favorable to a buy decision.

This May Be A Great Time To Buy Anaplan On Market Overreaction

After the recent price movements of PLAN and the reasons behind them, it is not difficult to be bullish on the stock. The valuation is attractive relative to similar names, the growth rates are intact, and the profit margins are improving at a phenomenal rate. I think this is a great time to buy Anaplan shares and take advantage of a 41% price decline from recent highs.

