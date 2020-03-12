Acacia Research Corporation 2019 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
Mar. 12, 2020 10:56 AM ETAcacia Research Corporation (ACTG)
The following slide deck was published by Acacia Research Corporation in conjunction with their 2019 Q4 earnings call.
This article was written by
Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team