The Tricky Business Of Valuing AAON

AAON has a P/E ratio of 57 that certainly lands it in the "growth stock" world. Is this warranted? What is the market expecting AAON to be able to achieve?

Businesses that are considered "growth" stocks are far harder to value than slow and steady businesses that are in their mature stage.

Sometimes I wish there were a single, sure-fire way to value a company. If that were the case however, price discrepancy's would be less likely to exist and alpha generation couldn't be realized. So, on second thought, I am thankful there is not a single, sure-fire way to value a company. That being said, when you own a company whose historic and projected growth rates don't line up with the premium that market participants are placing on the stock price, it becomes harder to determine intrinsic value.

Enter AAON (AAON), maker of HVAC equipment primarily for industrial and commercial applications. With annual earnings and revenue growth only in the high single digits in the past decade, and management guiding to more of the same in coming years, you wouldn't expect a P/E ratio of 50. That is too high. But by running my own models under various assumptions, I can come up with my own P/E ratio and expected growth rates as inputs. The resulting outputs for intrinsic value provide a range in which the stock would be trading in my personal "buy-zone", and thus allow me to ignore market noise and zig-zags. Bottom line up front: I believe a P/E ratio in the high 30's is more reasonable, and 12.5% earnings growth looking forward is achievable. That would put a buy zone at ~$30. Read on to get the details.

Background

AAON has been one of my more profitable investments. Since my initial investment in June of 2018, AAON has returned 44.71% compounded annually vs. the S&P's 7.9% and easily outstripping peers:

Data by YCharts

They are a well run company that leads their industry in terms of quality, execution, and innovation. They are founder led and insider ownership is high at around 20%. Virtually debt free, they continue to press their advantage with high return ratios and very respectable growth:

TTM ROIC TTM RoE TTM RoA 10 yr. Rev CAGR 10 yr. EPS Growth 10 yr. FCF/share CAGR 22% 20% 16% 7.48% 6.47% 14.79%

This execution has allowed them to grow their semi-annual dividend by 12.6% compounded annually since 2010.

Given their remarkable cash generation, the market has placed a premium on AAON. My intent with today's article is to run various scenarios that would have to play out to justify the current valuation. I will survey what history has to say about potential future growth. I will conclude with my estimation of where I believe intrinsic value currently sits.

Product Lines

Interestingly, if you look at key data for the company, you would almost assume a business in decline over the past 3 years. Their units sold consist of rooftop units, condensers and air handlers (together known as "split-systems", dis-aggregated starting in 2017), outdoor mechanical rooms, and water-source heat pumps (launched in 2014). Notice the recent slump in units sold excepting water-source heat pumps:

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Rooftop Units 12023 13091 13969 14336 14891 16764 16003 15273 14448 Split Systems 3121 2651 2604 2622 3385 3753 4829 4507 4110 Condensers ----- ----- ----- ----- ------ ----- 2252 2007 1738 Air Handlers ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- 2577 2500 2372 Outdoor Mechanical Rooms 80 67 93 114 57 65 64 38 33 Water-source Heat Pumps ----- ----- ----- 251 243 316 2485 5334 7716

*Data compiled by author from 10K's

Things appear to have peaked between 2016 and 2017. Ever since then they have sold fewer units in every category except water-source heat pumps. This bodes ill for their margins, as the water-source heat pumps aren't as profitable, especially as substantial capital was committed to getting that product line off the ground. This table paints the picture:

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total Units 17,323 18,576 20,898 23,381 25,152 26,307 Rev. per unit $20,550 $19,326 $18,374 $17,321 $17,255 $17,827 Gross Margin 30.4% 30.3% 30.8% 30.5% 23.9% 25.4% Operating Margin 20.2% 20% 20.8% 18.5% 13.1% 14.6%

*Data compiled by author

In spite of selling almost 10,000 more units in 2019 than in 2014, they made almost $3,000 less per unit. Fortunately, things ticked up this last year. As both the equipment and people are now in place and production is ramping up on the water-source heat pump line, the overhead will be reduced. The fixed costs will be a lower percent of sales as more product is made.

That shows up in the revenue per unit for water-source heat pumps specifically:

water-source heat pump 2018 2019 units sold 5334 7716 sales $14,660,000 $25,447,000 rev per unit $2,748 $3,297

*Data compiled by author

This almost 20% increase in revenue per unit was due in part to price increases, but much is owed to simply ramping up production and gaining efficiency. However, you can see that the water-source heat pump line isn't nearly as profitable per unit as their other segments:

in thousands Rooftop Unit Condensers Air Handlers Rooms Rev per unit 2019 $24,185 $10,630 $10,229 $49,787

*Data compiled by author

According to the President of the company, Gary Fields, margins on the water-source heat pump line won't approach margins on the other lines until they are generating $50-60 million in sales there, whereas they are now generating $25 million. But they are certainly on track to get to that mark within the next few years given the trajectory of the line:

in thousands 2016 2017 2018 2019 Water-Source Heat Pump sales $ 5,835 9,911 14,660 25,447 % Change 69% 47% 73%

*Data compiled by author

I imagine that within 4 years at most they will hit the $50,000,000 threshold where margin accretion starts happening.

They only other driver of sales of late after backing out price increases is their parts business. Established in full in 2013, this line has become increasingly important against the backdrop of deceleration elsewhere. Part sales carry a much higher gross margin than the unit sales, 49.8% vs. 28% in the most recent fiscal year. Following is a table showing annual parts sales, growth rate from year to year, and parts sales as a percent of total sales since 2016:

2016 2017 2018 2019 Part sales $ 21,692 22,050 28,456 35,424 Growth rate ----- 1.65% 29% 24.5% % of total sales 5.6% 5.4% 6.5% 7.5%

*Data compiled by author

All told, if the other business lines can stop shrinking and hold steady, water-source heat pumps and parts can drive both sales and margin accretion. However, the pace of total sales growth will not be fast. Even if both water-source heat pump and part sales increase 50% next year, it will only bring in $30 million more worth of revenue, increasing total revenue by 6%. That is a good rate to be sure, but I am not sure if it is growth stock worthy.

Future Growth and Valuation

Though AAON does not issue guidance, the analysts on the conference call pressed them for forward looking data. The CEO and founder, Norman Asbjornson, made several optimistic comments that we can use as our base-line for valuation, as did the President, Gary Fields.

Norm: I fully expect this to increase the company to move forward at least the rate we have historically moved forward in both profitability and revenue. And in a very good chance that both of them will accelerate even more. Gary Fields: I’ll just say that our compounded annual growth rate historically has been about 9%. Everything is pointing to the fact that I can beat that.

So we will assume a round 10% growth rate. As applied to a TTM EPS of $1.02, in five years time earnings will grow to $1.64. After applying a reasonable P/E ratio, we can get a stock price for this time in 2025. This is where it gets dicey. AAON's current P/E is 57. I believe that is ridiculously over-valuing the company. If it reverts back to its five year average P/E of 38, that would bring a stock price of $62.32. From a stock price of $51.68 as of this writing, that would result in an annual return of only 3.82%. My required rate of return is 12%. AAON is trading no where near my buy zone. Fortunately, I bought in at $31.60 back in June of 2018. Assuming that same stock price of $62.32 in 5 years time, I will have a return better than 10% annually before dividends. I am okay with that.

Discounted cash flow

As it pertains to 2020 expectations specifically, President Gary Fields said:

.... if we kind of look to Q4 (2019) and projected it forward and said we did that four times plus maybe just a little bit of growth on top of it. I don’t think that would be entirely unreasonable.

Taking that as gospel, we can assert some numbers into a discounted cash flow model to estimate intrinsic value. After 2020's performance according to the quote above, I assume 10% growth in revenue every year and operating margin improving by 10 bps every year. A tax rate of 21% is assumed and CAPEX averaging 7% of sales (their long term average). I also include a free cash flow growth in perpetuity rate of 3%. Discounting each years result back to the present using their WACC of 7.78% (from Gurufocus) gives an intrinsic value of $31.66. That is the highest amount AAON should spend on any stock buybacks.

Aiming for 12% annualized

If I expect to get 12% from AAON annually from the date of my purchase through 2025, the stock price will have to advance to $69.86 by 2025. To support that stock price and using their five year average P/E of 38, earnings would have to be $1.84. From 2019 EPS of $1.02, earnings have to grow at a rate of 12.52% in order to get there. I think that is achievable. Between revenue growth and margin expansion, and on the back of strong momentum of EPS growth of 27.5% between 2018 and 2019, 12.5% isn't too tall of an order.

Conclusion

In short, I am satisfied with my purchase price. Not thrilled, but satisfied. If calamity continues in the stock market and/or economy and AAON retreats down to around $30, I will add more given that nothing ugly arising from the business in the interim. Namely, if I see that there is a continued decline in major product lines unit sales (adjusted for larger economic slowdowns), my thesis will be challenged and I will consider selling.

I think AAON is a great business. I believe they have strong management. They are cash rich, and have a strong foundation laid to enter a more mature phase after perhaps another decade of growth. That is when the dividend can really start to explode.

That being said, I can't figure out why the market is placing such a tremendous premium on AAON. They aren't in a high growth industry. Management has guided to growth that won't exceed low single digits. None of that is worthy of a 50 P/E. It remains to be seen if the market will ever send things the other direction so I can buy more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.