A Veritable Cornucopia Of Opportunity Awaits

Introduction

Wow! What a difference a month makes. A month ago the markets were healthy and happy and investors were struggling to find fair valuations in order to put additional funds to work. Today it seems that everything equity based is in the toilet with many equities seemingly circling the drain. Now investors have a plethora of choices for putting new money to work and the concern has shifted to being adept enough to not grab for a falling knife or to not jump in too high above the bottom.

We've had irrational stock and bond markets for the last couple of weeks and we'll probably continue to see irrational behavior for a few months until the coronavirus runs its course. There are generally three ways to deal with the current irrational markets.

Take all your toys and leave the sandbox until the markets decide to be rational again. Take a fetal position on the sofa and hope it all goes away. View the current irrational markets as opportunity.

I believe the first option is probably a good way to lose a bunch of money or at least not make much. The second option I believe to be a better approach than the first. A cliché attributed to Warren Buffett is "Your portfolio is like a bar of soap. The more you handle it, the smaller it will get". Doing nothing is an option. However, I'm inclined to go with the third option, opportunity.

This article provides a summary of where I've already tip toed back into the market and what I'm looking at for possible additions to my existing positions or new additions to my portfolio.

Why an Opportunity?

The first thing I need to state is "I am not a doctor nor am I an infectious disease expert". I'm an engineer a couple of times over with a strong math and statistics background. I tend to approach problems and issues analytically and not emotionally. I believe there is a great deal of emotion driving the stock and bond markets at this time. So, for those that can cut through the emotion and irrational market gyrations, there is opportunity. Chaos always brings opportunity along with it.

The coronavirus outbreak, because it is unknown to us unlike the flu or a cold virus, is causing a great deal of panic and emotion that is driving a number of irrational behaviors. Indeed, there are a number of things we don't know about this new virus but there are some key things we do know that should give people pause during their panic buying of any and all cold remedies, medical masks, canned goods, and toilet paper. These "knowns" might also give investors some insight as what to expect as the coronavirus works through the population.

The first point I will make is that the mortality rate stated by the World Health Organization (WHO) of 3.4% cannot be accurately compared with the flu, the common cold, or any other commonly known virus. The reason for this is because we, the WHO included, have no idea how many people have been or are infected with the coronavirus but have gone unreported because they do not exhibit any symptoms or have symptoms similar to a common cold or the flu. The 3.4% mortality rate is calculated from the number of fatalities divided by the number of known infected persons. When you think about it, it is pretty obvious that we are severely underestimating the number of individuals who have been infected and either had no symptoms or had mild symptoms insufficient to cause them to seek medical evaluation or treatment. There are two clear pointers to this.

Recall the first case of coronavirus infection in the US from an unknown origin was in WA state. The infected person had not traveled outside the US and had no contact with anyone who had traveled outside the US. There was no apparent link for the infected person to have contracted the virus. The only logical explanation, outside of immaculate virus conception, was that the coronavirus was already circulating in the local community in WA state and may have been for several weeks. There really is no other logical explanation. Yet, only one serious case was reported at that time. Over the following days, several people in the same Kirkland, WA nursing home were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The second clear indicator that we don't know how many people have contracted the coronavirus is obvious in the following chart.

Note in the chart above that, under the age of 40, the mortality rate is very low (well less than 1%), and below the age of 10, it is essentially zero. Over the age of 60, the mortality rate rises quickly and the mortality rate for those with pre-existing health conditions is significant. There is no indication that younger people are immune to the virus but it is clear the symptoms and seriousness of the illness, in general, are much less pronounced in younger and in healthy people. I'm pretty sure that all parents already know from experience that, if there is a virus running around, kids will catch it and spread it. Yet there have been no reported outbreaks at schools, daycare centers, colleges, or universities. There are only a small handful of children reported with coronavirus symptoms yet, from experience, we know that teens and children are just as likely, if not more prone, to contract a spreading virus. Clearly there are a large number of unreported and uncounted cases of coronavirus infection in the age group under 20.

The mortality rate data is much more significant than the infection rate. If this were just another run-of-the-mill case of the sniffles or another flu strain with a low (<0.1%) mortality rate, we would not be having anywhere near the interest from the WHO, the CDC, or the media. The currently reported mortality rate is what makes the coronavirus newsworthy.

All that was a somewhat long way of getting to the point that when we finally have the ability to test large portions of the population, we will find that the mortality rate is much lower than the 3.4% reported by the WHO. That said, the virus is a lot more worrisome for those of us over the age of 60 and those of us with pre-existing health issues. I believe that the coronavirus will prove to be much less of a threat than is currently being pushed by the media and the news (if it bleeds it leads). The overall impact to the global economy will not be nearly as dire as the markets would have us believe.

The second indication that there is opportunity presented by the recent market actions is the issue of who is driving the market down. Based on discussions with personal sources I have, the majority of individual investors are participating as buyers and not sellers. Most of the individual trading going through the largest mutual fund company in the US is buying versus selling. Given the speed and depth of the fall in all the major indexes despite the majority of retail investors on the buying side, it is pretty clear the driver for the market drop is automated trading pushing some valuations into the range of the ridiculous.

What I'm Looking At

The selling has been relatively broad with only a few exceptions. In other words, there is no shortage of opportunities to put money to work. I had been slowly and methodically raising cash over the last year so that when the heavy selling started I had roughly 80% in cash. I'm approaching the redeployment of that pile of cash slowly and methodically. The table below provides a list of the equities and funds that I have either already invested in, am currently watching for the right valuation (i.e. cheap), or those on which I am still doing due diligence.

Source: Author

The table above was created today, March 10, while the DOW was up around 900 points, down into negative territory, and then up again by the close. So, the column of "Monthly Drop" and "Today's Yield" should be considered approximate. The column labeled "Risk" uses the following definitions.

LL - Double Low (really low)

L - Low

LM - Low to Moderate

M - Moderate

MH - Moderately High

H - High

The column labeled "Nibbled" indicates whether I have bought shares during the last week or not. A yes (Y) is not an indication that I've bought and am done buying. I can't call bottoms any better than anyone else so my approach is, when I'm happy with the valuation, I start accumulating in small buys. All of my trades are free so I don't worry about trading commissions.

Some of these monthly price drops cannot be understood in the context of the coronavirus and/or the crude price war the Saudis kicked off last Friday. A good example is Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB). Indeed, WMB does move fossil fuel but its main source of cash is the Transco Pipeline which moves roughly 15% of the natural gas in the US and provides heating and commercial fuel for much of the northeast. Gas will always be moving through the Transco pipeline and nothing with respect to the coronavirus or the crude price war is going to change that.

Another example is Ladder Capital Corp. (NYSE: LADR), a commercial mortgage REIT, has dropped in price by 25% and has a yield approaching 10% while the 10 year Treasury is sitting below 1%. Unless we are headed for a long and deep recession, this is not rational market pricing.

As noted earlier, the list of stocks and funds in the table above is still a work in progress in that I have not finished my due diligence or decided to include them in my portfolio. This is particularly true of the four entertainment stocks listed at the bottom of the table. At this point, they should be considered ideas for possible further analysis. As always, you need to do your own due diligence.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers and to serve as a vehicle to generate informed discussion in the comment posting. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock, bond, fund or other investment mentioned in this article before investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFF, T, BNS, LADR, VTR, CXW, WMB, PAGP, KNOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.