Teucrium Wheat Fund: Why Wheat Export Dynamics Are Vital For A Bull Market

The increase of export tax by the Argentine government in 2020 by 5.3%, has increased export prices from $190/t in December to $240/t in February 2020.

Thesis

The recent decrease in the price of grain futures and the alarming spread of the corona-virus especially in Asia and Europe has adversely affected the wheat market. Global production has reduced significantly on a marginal scale. Despite these negative factors, we view the continuance of the prevailing conditions on a short-term basis.

In this article, I will discuss why increasing export dynamics coupled with emerging wheat producers are the main drivers to a bull wheat market. Additionally, I will focus on the impact of the feed and implications of carryover stock of wheat. In my view, Teucrium Commodity Trust - Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) is the best ETF to invest in the wheat market. The share price for the ETF rose by 1.50% on March 10, 2020 after the wheat contracts increased by 0.79% to trade at $523.12.

Wheat Exports

In 2018, the amount of wheat exported globally was estimated at 41.2 billion dollars. It represented a 13.8% decline from the amount exported in 2014 which was $47.8 billion. However, there was a year-over-year appreciation of the value of the wheat exports by 5.7% in the financial year 2017-2018. Fifteen countries, among them Russia, Germany, the U.S., and Lithuania, accounted for 92.5% of all global exports that year. As at that time, the price of wheat contracts reached a high of $554.50.

Source: Investing.com

Russia's wheat export grew by 20.5% at $8.4 billion while Argentina exported wheat worth $2.4 billion at 5.9%. However, reports assert that the Argentine government has increased taxes on wheat, soybeans and corn exports. In 2018, these taxes represented 6.7% of the fiscal budget. In 2020, the taxes were raised to 12% (an increase of 5.3%). This increase is expected to slow down exports that may hamper projected demand especially in South America. Brazil is expected to import the highest amount of wheat in the FY 2019/2020 from Argentina at 6 to 7 million tons. The taxes have the potential to cut up to 636,000 ha of planted crop. Other markets include Algeria, Morocco and other countries in Africa.

The main exporters of wheat in Algeria from 2018 was France at 4,376,604 MT followed by Argentina at 1,758,574 MT. Seeing that the increased export tax took effect in 2020, then it is imperative for export prices to increase. The prices may decrease at the end of 2020 after the market stabilizes.

Source: USDA

The anticipation of increased export prices by wheat producers as expected has worked to tighten local supplies amidst rising demand in Africa and South America. Russia's export prices have also increased (as seen in the export bid figure above). EU countries have had steady prices for wheat exports in the months of December and January 2020. However, the global rise in wheat price will push export bids for EU wheat producers.

Month Ending (2019-2020) Argentina Australia Russia EU US Canada December $197 $265 $208 $208 $223 $238 January $208 $285 $218 $217 $237 $266 February $240 $282 $228 $217 $230 $253

Source:USDA

The countries that have dropped their prices for February 2020 include US, Canada and Australia at $230, $253 and $282 per tonne. This decrease can be attributed to the global market recoil. Additionally, the US is yet to fully capitalize on the Phase-1 trade deal with Beijing.

According to Reuters, the rapid spread of corona-virus has appeared to slow down the shipment of grain not only to China but to the rest of the world. Despite this challenge, China went on to import 4,000 KT of wheat in 2019 an addition of 800 KT from 3200 KT in 2018. Turkey increased its import by 700 KT in 2019 from 7800 KT to 8500 KT. The increase was due to the government's authorization of wheat imports at no (zero) duty.

The wheat production forecast for Turkey in 2019/2020 stood at 17.6 million metric tonnes (a decline of 8%). This decrease was due to dry weather patterns in May 2019 that affected major wheat-producing areas such as Central Anatolia and Cukurova. The forecast for wheat imports is expected to reach 8.5 MMT with 4 MMT expected from Russia. Overall, Russia's export has also decreased to 39.5 MMT in 2019/20 from 43.7 MMT in 2017/18.

Kazakhstan- new wheat powerhouse

Kazakhstan increased its global wheat export by 800 KT from 5200 KT to 6000 KT in 2019. Heightened export was due to fast-paced shipments of wheat. Apart from being the 9th largest country and a leading grain exporter, ranked top 10, it is a top contender for the highest wheat producers.

According to Farmlead, Kazakhstan is expected to increase its 2020 production to 12 MMT. Additionally, the USDA graded the quality of 50% of wheat produced in Kazakh (2019/2020) at #3 while #4 was awarded to 25% of production. The improved quality as certified by the USDA is expected to increase wheat harvest by 300,000 MT to reach 5.5 MMT. In fact, the Kazakh wheat brand- durum is a favorite brand in Italy and Turkey.

It is expected to enter the South American as well as the African market. Uzbekistan has been the major importer of Kazakhstan wheat. This trade deal will be improved with the incorporation of Georgia. In an article by the Trend there has been increasing exportation to Georgia in 2020. Russia, which dominated the Georgian wheat market was seen as having high export prices and reduced product quality. By August 2019, 48,000 tonnes of wheat coupled with 2,000 tonnes of flour had been exported to Georgia.

Production and Carryover Wheat Stock

The carryover stock for US wheat in the forecast for June 1, 2020 will be lower as compared to that of 2019 and early 2020. According to the USDA, the wheat forecast for June 2020 stood at 940 million bushels (a decrease of 25 million bushels or 2.6%) from the forecast of January 2020 at 965 million bushels. The US wheat carryover stock is lower than rising exports. The report states that US exports rose by 25 million bushels in January 2020. Additionally, the carryover stock for the FY 2018/2019 was 1080 million bushels (a decline of 140 million bushels). It is vital to remember that when the carryover stock are lower, the wheat prices tend to rally.

The global ending stocks for wheat in the FY 2019/2020 were forecast at 288.03 million tonnes. This amount represented a decline of 50,000 tonnes from the amount set in January 2020. Again supporting the position that with lower ending stocks, the wheat market price will rally in 2020. Additionally, the US has lifted the export forecast for both wheat and soybeans indicating a higher demand expectation for 2020/2021. Despite the fact that FAO pegged the global wheat production at 763 million tonnes for 2019/2020, there is fear that the EU, USA and Ukraine will register lower production units. Decrease in supply against a backdrop of increased demand will increase wheat price.

Risks

The demand for wheat will be affected with the ongoing onslaught of the corona-virus. Countries will have to depend on domestically produced grain as supplements for wheat if the commodity is unavailable. Major wheat producers such as Canada have had their currencies weakened as a result of the virus. Some countries in South America have replaced wheat with cheaper Brazilian beans. These conditions can reduce the demand for wheat and lower prices.

Bottom Line

Wheat exports dynamics such as increased taxes have improved prices on a global front.The price of wheat futures have decreased by 7.91% from 2018 to trade at $510.62. Seeing that the increased export tax took effect in 2020, then it is imperative for export prices to increase. Kazakhstan is emerging as a wheat powerhouse taking over the Uzbekistan and Georgian market. The global ending stocks for wheat in the FY 2019/2020 were 288.03 million tonnes (a decline of 50,000 tonnes from the amount set in January 2020). It supports the position that with lower ending stocks, the wheat market price will rally in 2020. The spread of the corona-virus is seen as the highest threat to the demand of wheat especially in Asia. In my view, notwithstanding the virus challenge, there is a strong case to support the long-term increase of wheat futures in FY 2020/2021 season.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.