Splunk: Buying A Venerable Business At A Steep Discount

The company has reaffirmed its extraordinary target of hitting 40% y/y CAGR in annualized recurring revenue over the next three years.

In particular, investors worried about the company's shortfall in Q1 and 2020 revenue guidance, though a large portion of this "miss" is due to Splunk's cloud transition.

When the markets come crashing down, prudent investors know it's time to go shopping. High-quality businesses that were once too pricey to invest in are now suddenly for sale, and Splunk (SPLK) sits firmly in this category. The mid-cap software company, best known for its machine data tools that help clients leverage their internal system data to generate business insights (particularly around security), has hit a rough patch of late, down 35% from all-time highs and outpacing declines in the broader S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Splunk just reported fourth-quarter results, and with it also announced guidance for 2020. Investors' first reaction: not impressed. This guidance shortfall is the primary catalyst pulling shares of Splunk downward. Take a look at the guidance below:

Figure 1. Splunk FY21 guidance Source: Splunk 4Q20 earnings release

For the full year, Splunk guided to only $2.6 billion in revenues, representing growth of +10% y/y versus FY20 revenues of $2.36 billion - and falling far short of Wall Street's expectations of $2.82 billion (+20% y/y).

Without any further context, this shortfall would be worrying indeed. But we have to recognize that Splunk has been undergoing a multi-quarter transition to cloud. For investors who are familiar with the cloud journeys of other companies like Adobe (ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK), you'll recall that companies undergoing cloud transitions end up deferring what used to be large, upfront deals into longer-term subscriptions. Over the long haul, however, subscription customers deliver far more value.

Splunk has been pushing its subscription offerings lately. Though Splunk has historically been an on-prem license company, its big announcement last year was the Splunk Data-to-Everything Platform, which Splunk has marketed as "a constant pulse on your business" that brings data insights to questions and decisions across organizations. Offerings like these are converting Splunk's customer base from on-prem users to subscription consumers.

This article will give an update on the progress of Splunk's cloud transition, which is overlooked by the market amid Splunk's FY21 revenue miss. I'm sticking to my bullish call on Splunk and holding a price target representing 9x EV/FY21 revenues, indicating a price of $150 and 36% upside from current levels.

40% ARR growth over the next three years

The first and most important point that investors should be aware of is the fact that Splunk has renewed its commitment to grow ARR at a 40% CAGR through FY23.

Figure 2. Splunk long-term targets Source: Splunk Q4 earnings deck

To put this number into perspective, we have to recognize the fact that Splunk already has an ARR of $1.68 billion as of the end of FY20. Very few software companies ever reach that scale, let alone on a recurring revenue basis alone. To grow such a large revenue base at 40% y/y over the next three years is another thing entirely. As a useful reference marker, Workday (WDAY) currently has a subscription revenue base of roughly ~$3 billion (only slightly above the $2.44 billion at which Splunk expects to end FY21), but its growth has fallen below 30% y/y.

Ballooning ARR has many side benefits. For one, revenue visibility improves. Out of Splunk's $2.6 billion revenue forecast for FY20, $1.68 billion (65%) is already contractually committed - not to mention the fact that Splunk still has plenty of on-prem legacy license revenues to make up the shortfall, in addition to any new business and expansions signed in the year. This gives us plenty of confidence in Splunk's FY21 revenue guidance, even if the number is a little light (the high percentage of committed ARR makes us even believe there's several points of opportunity on top).

As we can also see from the chart above, Splunk's growing subscription business will also yield tremendous profitability benefits. Though FY20 and FY21 are expected to be investment years in which Splunk will generate minimal cash flow, the company eventually hopes to generate >$1 billion in operating cash flows per year. The fact that Splunk has shown a clear path to breakeven is an important indicator in a turbulent market that has zeroed in on tech companies' profitability.

We also think it's likely that Splunk can outperform this 40% CAGR target. Note that Spunk exited Q4 at a subscription ARR growth rate of 80% y/y, while total ARR grew 54% y/y. At the very least, Splunk's ARR forecast of $2.44 billion for FY21 (+45% y/y) looks like there could be several points of upside.

Figure 2. Current Splunk ARR trends Source: Splunk Q4 earnings deck

Moving upmarket

Cloud has been a difficult battle to win with some of the large blue-chip companies that have preferred to cling to their old systems. Yet Splunk's growing recognition and clout has boosted its sales among large corporates.

In the chart below, we highlight that Splunk took in 494 orders above $1 million in FY20, up 25% y/y. Even more impressively still, the number of orders above $10 million jumped 46% y/y to 46.

Figure 3. Splunk large order trends Source: Splunk Q4 earnings deck

Recall as well that Splunk also recently received FedRAMP certification, which means it's qualified to become a vendor to federal agencies of the United States. We've already seen from the landmark contested Pentagon cloud deal (which Microsoft (MSFT) won, and Amazon (AMZN) is contesting - expected to be worth $10 billion over several years) that federal agency deals can be among the biggest wins for software companies, and Splunk is now in the running.

Pricing updates are proving successful at winning customers in the cloud

Another recent development that came alongside the release of Splunk's Data-to-Everything offering is a new pricing system designed to give customers more flexibility in their consumption of Splunk. Though pricing changes have often proven rocky for other software companies, Splunk's pricing change seems to have executed well. Per CEO Doug Merritt's qualitative commentary on the Q4 earnings call:

Earlier, I mentioned that in Q4 we saw momentum build for our new pricing programs. As more customers turn to Splunk for an increasing set of use cases, we’ve answered their call from our flexible and predictable pricing options, including those not based on data ingestion. This is making it easier for our customers to bring even more data into Splunk and find faster value from that data. This quarter I’ve had so many customers tell me that our new pricing options have unlocked adoption within the business, which has given them the overall confidence, predictability and the right total cost of ownership to standardize on Splunk as their data platform across their organizations. Although its early days and awareness is still building, let me give you a few examples. Long-time customer Washington Post, expanded their use of Splunk Enterprise for deeper insights and analysis for all post properties and for their fast-growing digital content management system platform Arc Publishing. Leveraging our flexible pricing programs, The Washington Post uses Splunk for real-time monitoring and data insights to help improve their overall customer experience."

This friendlier, adaptable pricing approach should be a tailwind in FY21 for landing new business and earnings conversions from on-prem to cloud.

Valuation and key takeaways

Of course, the reason why Splunk is such a strong buy right now is that in spite of these subscription-transition strengths, the stock's valuation has fallen off a cliff and has plenty of room for upside when the market rebounds. At present share prices hovering around $110, Splunk has a market cap of $17.13 billion. After netting off the $1.79 billion of cash and $1.71 billion of debt on Splunk's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $17.05 billion.

This puts Splunk's current valuation at a cheap 6.6x EV/FY21 revenues. Here's how that stacks up to other mid/large-cap SaaS companies at a similar 30-40% y/y growth range in subscription revenues:

Data by YCharts

As previously noted, I continue to believe Splunk can rebound to 9x forward revenues, implying a price target of $150 (where Splunk has traded as recently as February). Stay long here until that reversal happens.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.