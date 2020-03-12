Amadeus IT: A Hidden Wide Moat Giant

Amadeus IT (OTCPK:AMADY,OTCPK:AMADF) is the largest player in the world that connects airlines, hotels, car rental companies and travel agencies. As a spider in this web of companies, it gets paid for transactions that occur throughout this sprawling network. This position has given this Spanish-based company a sizeable competitive advantage. Such a high-quality business usually trades at a premium to the overall market. Amadeus IT is no exception to this rule. However, the recent selloff and the latest earnings release show that now is a good time to buy into this stock.

Company overview

Among the top three operators, Amadeus has the world’s largest share of air global distribution system bookings at 44% as of year-end 2018. The GDS segment represents 61% of total revenue. The company has a growing IT solutions division (39% of sales) that addresses the airline, airport, rail, hotel, and business intelligence markets. Transaction fees, which are tied to volume and not price, account for the bulk of revenue and profits. Source: Morningstar

From its headquarters in Madrid, Amadeus IT simply dominates this growing market and most of us have used its system, although unknowingly. Its nearest two competitors are Sabre (SABR) and Travelport, the last one was bought last year by a private equity consortium.

Amadeus still derives most of its revenue from its distribution segment and the number of bookings is still growing. The most recent results for the distribution business can be seen below:

While Western Europe is the most important market, it's clear that the company is dependent on just a small geographic portion of the globe. Two-thirds of the bookings come in from the rest of the world, with the majority coming from bookings made in North America or the APAC-region. More importantly, Amadeus's dominant market share grew even further:

Amadeus’ air bookings once more outperformed the industry, remaining broadly stable (excluding India, our global air bookings grew 2.7%). This performance was supported by market share expansion across regions, except for Asia Pacific.

The other business line of Amadeus IT, is called IT solutions and again focuses on, once again, airlines. In 2019 this segment produced the following figures:

Here the main markets are clearly Western Europe and APAC, each accounting for about one-third of all passengers boarded. Overall, almost two billion passengers boarded via a system owned by Amadeus IT in 2019. Considering that in 2018 the consolidated number of passengers carried worldwide was 4.3 billion, this is a remarkable feat.

Since the company listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange (OTCPK:BOLYY) in 2010, it has performed satisfactory for investors too:

Something to consider is the fact that Amadeus IT has its primary listing in Madrid, Spain. For investors looking for more liquidity or a preference for trading in EUR, this might be a better option than the tickers mentioned at the start of this article.

Financials

With the company being listed for about ten years, the progress it has made since is plain to see. First of all, the income statements have seen big improvements over the last decade:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue, gross profit and earnings from continuing operations have steadily risen throughout the years. Perhaps most noticeably is the steady decline in interest expense since 2010. Dropping from almost $390 million to $51.5 million last year. The slight increase since 2017 is due to a large acquisition Amadeus IT made, for which it increased its debt load a bit. Overall the income statements show a steadily growing business with a very healthy net profit margin of close to 20%. This is, in my opinion something that speaks for the competitive edge of Amadeus IT.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The asset side of the balance sheets show a resemblance to the income statements in the sense that it grows gradually as the years go by. What stands out the most is the fact that goodwill and other intangibles makes up most of the business. Personally I like this because most of the time this means that the operation requires little capex for maintaining the status quo.

Source: Seeking Alpha

What really shows when looking at the liability side of Amadeus IT is the fact that in ten year common equity had grown over fourfold and the ability of the company to reduce its debt. In 2010 it has roughly $3.8 billion in LT debt, but in 2015 this was just a bit over $1.3 billion. As said before, a few big acquisitions caused the jump in 2017 and 2018. If we start examining the cash flow statements, the skill and efficiency of Amadeus IT's management will speak for itself.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In the last decade Amadeus IT managed to grow its cash from operations every single year. The OCF-ratios on both a revenue and an equity level are exceptional. All the while management spends cash to grow the business via M&A and purchases of intangibles, but is also growing dividends each year for the shareholders. And as can be seen on both the balance sheets and cash flow statements, the company is managing its debt levels in a very prudent way. If there are no good businesses to buy, debt is retired. The net change in cash each year shows that cash is put to use and not simply hoarded. Capital allocation is the name of the game and at Amadeus IT they have a sound understanding of this principle.

Risks

Since most of the revenue is related to air travel, it's not strange to see that the risks for Amadeus IT are directly correlated to the global air travel industry. The last 15 years or so, the growth has been robust:

Source: Statista

However, at the moment there is something going around called Corona which severely reduces demand for flight tickets. The question here is how fast this is resolved and what the overall impact will be for 2020. Long term I don't see this as a permanent drop in global air traffic. A broader contraction of the global economy could hurt more, as can be seen for the 1,2% drop in 2009. But to be fair this was just a minor speed bump for global air traffic. The reliance of the aviation industry on the duopoly of Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) and Boeing (BA) might be more of a risk to further growth. These two can't seem to crank out planes fast enough and product defects can keep a fleet on the ground for a long time. Yes, 737 MAX, I'm talking about you.

Another risk comes from partners switching to different vendors. To a large extent does Amadeus IT benefit from a network effect. Because so many different parts of the travel industry are connected via the company this currently shows its strength, but a deterioration of this effect can accelerate a downturn. So keeping partners locked in and adding clients is a crucial part of the business model.

Conclusion

Amadeus IT operates a high class business. It's integrate to the global travel industry and is growing its market share. The company enjoys high margins and returns on capital, which management then uses in a sensible way. Since the company went public a decade ago, investors reaped the benefits with a rising share price and dividends to match. Recently, the share price retreated and thereby creating a nice entry point to start a position or expand one. At these levels Amadeus IT is a solid buy.

