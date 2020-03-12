Berkshire Hathaway: Coronavirus Just Made The Cash Optionality Even More Enticing

Why The Opportunity Exists

Warren Buffett is old (turns 90 this year) and Charlie Munger is even older (turned 96 last January). They are both seen as has-beens in this era of value investing failure and unicorn economics. An argument can be made that the huge size of Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) limits upside growth potential - diminishing returns to size and scale. Without doubt, its cash hoard is seen as limiting future growth, and some contend its lack of cash deployment shows that Buffett has lost his magical capital allocation touch, or that he just doesn’t get how things have changed. And last, the broad diversification of Berkshire’s businesses between financial, utility, transportation, manufacturing and services can be seen as limiting the break-out growth potential of the business as a whole.

Why I Think It’s A Great Opportunity

Although Buffett and Munger are indeed old, their successors are not. Todd Combs and Ted Weschler are excellent asset allocators, Greg Abel is a management all-star and Ajit Jain is a renowned insurance underwriter (though not exactly young, he’s 21 and 28 years junior to Buffett and Munger). Berkshire is in good hands, plus it has an excellent board (more on this below) supporting its gold-standard culture far into the future. Berkshire’s size does limit future growth, but its diversified portfolio is managed in a decentralized fashion, so it acts more like many smaller businesses rather than one big one, and Berkshire’s large acquisition potential provides bigger upside potential than is priced into the stock. Its cash hoard will be an incredible benefit as the market and economy finally rolls over or market conditions shift and Buffett and crew bags an elephant. Its diversified business model limits downside risk and may limit growth over some periods (like recently), but these characteristics will be worth a lot in the fullness of time.

Berkshire Hathaway: A Quick Overview In Order Of Economic Impact On The Whole Company

The insurance segment includes:

GEICO: The premier direct auto insurer growing market share at the expense of agent-based insurers and operating with one of the lowest cost bases in the industry.

Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance: Property/casualty, retroactive insurance, life/health, periodic payment annuities.

Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group: Healthcare malpractice, workers compensation, auto, general liability, property, specialty coverages for small/medium/large clients.

Investments: Deploying premiums into stocks, bonds and private holdings to support insurance claims and grow capital employed.

Berkshire’s insurance model is to underwrite to a break-even standard, invest the float (premiums paid until claims come due), and reap leveraged returns with an extremely low (or even negative) cost of capital

Manufacturing includes:

Industrial: Precision Castparts (complex metal components), Lubrizol (specialty chemicals), IMC Metalworking (precision metal cutting tools), Marmon (beverage, food service, water technology, transportation products, retail solutions, metal services, wire and cable, electrical, plumbing and refrigeration, industrial products, rail products, intermodal containers, crane services), agricultural systems.

Building products: Clayton (homebuilder), Shaw (carpet manufacturer), Johns Manville (roofing and insulation), MiTek (residential/commercial/industrial construction), Benjamin Moore (paint), Acme (brick)

Consumer: Fruit of the Loom (underwear), Forest River (RVs), Albecca (picture frames), Richline (jewelry)

Railroad: Burlington Northern Santa Fe, the second largest railroad in the U.S. and one of only two large railroads west of the Mississippi, generating high returns on capital with a low-cost shipping network and irreplaceable rights of way.

Berkshire Energy includes: Regulated electric utility based in Oregon with customers in that state, Utah, Wyoming, Washington, Idaho and California; regulated gas and electric utility in Iowa serving customers in Illinois, South Dakota and Nebraska in addition to Iowa; Nevada electric and gas regulated utility; electricity distribution in the northern U.K.; the largest natural gas pipeline in the U.S. reaching from west Texas to Michigan as well as a second system (Kern River) going from the Rocky Mountains to Utah, Nevada and California; a renewable energy business servicing California, Texas, Illinois, Nebraska, New York, Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas, Hawaii and the Philippines; one of the largest U.S. residential real estate brokerage franchises.

Service and Retailing includes:

Service: McLane (trucking), Flight Safety (aviation training), NetJets (general aviation shared ownership), TTI (electronics distributor), XTRA (transport leasing), Dairy Queen (Fast Food).

Retail: auto dealerships, home furnishings, jewelry, candy, kitchenware, party/crafts/arts/etc., motorcycle equipment.

These are mostly high-return businesses with superior management, moats in many cases, often with above-average growth prospects. Many benefit from strong reinvestment opportunities for as far as the eye can see - making the whole a compounding machine.

The Master’s Canvas

These wide-ranging businesses are Buffett’s masterpiece compiled over decades of diligent investing. The strongest businesses have grown and prospered, and those that were or turned weak have become irrelevant or been sold off. What’s left is a cash generation machine set to grow for years to come. Future acquisitions will be done at smart prices instead of myopically, and that’s best for long-term shareholders (who Buffett cares about). Berkshire has two major routes to capital returns for shareholders over the intermediate to long term:

Buybacks at the right price. Buffett clearly frustrates many investors with his lack of aggressiveness, but his prudence just goes to show how disciplined and far-seeing he is. Dividends at some distant point. I believe a large dividend is possible in the long run (5+ years) because of Berkshire’s prodigious cash generation, and the likely consequence of large size and fewer reinvestment opportunities over time (don’t hold your breath).

Management And Board Of Directors

The most significant manager by far at Berkshire is Warren Buffett who is a capital allocation master and owns $93 billion in shares and paid a meager $100,000 per year plus another $300,000 in all other compensation, so his interests are clearly aligned with shareholders. Vice Chairman is Charlie Munger who has been Buffett’s partner for decades and has a keen eye for business strengths and weaknesses and is an excellent capital allocator in his own right. He owns $1.6 billion and is paid only $100,000 per year, so he too is well aligned with shareholders. Greg Abel leads Berkshire Energy and is seen as a likely successor to Buffett on the operation side of the business, but has only $2.2 million ownership relative to his $18 million per year pay. It would be good to see him buying more with his own money. Ajit Jain is an insurance underwriting guru and likely to take over the insurance side of the business. He has $137 million ownership and is paid $18 million per year, so his interests seem well-aligned with shareholders as well. Todd Combs will inherit capital allocation along with Ted Weschler. Todd is a former hedge fund star first at Copper Arch Capital and then his own firm, Castle Point Capital. He serves on the board of JP Morgan and was recently made the interim CEO at GEICO. Ted is a former private equity investor at Quad-C Management and then ran his own hedge fun, Peninsula Capital Advisors, from 1999 to 2011.

The board of directors includes: Howard Buffett (Warren’s son), Stephen Burke (NBCU CEO), Susan Decker (former Yahoo! president), Bill Gates (former Microsoft CEO), David Gottesman (principal First Manhattan investment advisory), Charlotte Guyman (former general manager at Microsoft), Thomas Murphy (former Cap Cities/ABC CEO), Ronald Olsen (partner Munger, Tolles & Olsen law firm), Walter Scott (former Peter Kiewit Sons’ and Level 3 chairman), Meryl Witmer (manager member Eagle Capital Partners investment partnership). The lowest board member’s ownership is $713,000 and the highest outside Buffett is $14 billion. Board pay is very low ($3,300 to $7,300 per year) compared to much higher levels ($300,000 to $400,000) at similarly large companies. The ownership to pay ratio is notable for this board and very unusual at a large company. Its wide experience and fierce dedication to the Berkshire culture is another notable upside.

Valuation

I once modeled Berkshire in three parts: An insurance business using book value and return on equity and price to book; an operational business with a focus on sales, profit margins, earnings per share and price to earnings; and look through earning of Berkshire's publicly traded shares times reasonable multiples. Over time, I didn't find this more detailed process differed significantly from my simple price to book calculation on the whole business. Although I know Buffett is shying away from a focus on book value per share, I still find it the simplest way to value its complex and varied operations.

The book value I use is an average of the last six quarters (my research indicated this took the quarterly variability in bond and stock prices as well as erratic insurance results out of the equation) grown forward at my low end estimate of book per share growth. That six-quarter book value per share is $158.68 right now. I'm estimating an average return on equity on that six quarter book value per share of 10.7%, which is simply an average 6Q ROE since the beginning of 2005 until the most recent quarter - a number even lower than any of the 1, 3, 5, 7 or 10-year averages - just going to show this elephant is still dancing. That gives an EPS of $16.98 which is 11.4x EPS based on a $193 recent price point. I'm forecasting returns on equity and growth going forward of 8.4-14.3%, which are the 25th and 75th percentiles over the last 5 years. Finally, I'm applying price to book multiples of 1.35-1.65x 6Q BVPS (also 25th and 75th percentiles), which gives a prospective return range of 9-18% over the next 5 years. My valuation may not be precise, and you can argue with my assumptions, but it’s worked very well for over a decade.

What Could Go Wrong?

The Warren and Charlie show can't go on forever. Warren and Charlie have presided over one of the most stunning business successes in history, and this just can't be repeated. The follow-up acts are very strong, but the size and opportunities confronting Berkshire just aren't what they were, so there's a risk that succession will cause fundamental as well as market perception headwinds. Multiple contraction. Most holding companies trade at a discount instead of premium to underlying holdings. Berkshire's premium is mostly due to Buffett and Munger, and may disappear after they exit stage right. After watching Leucadia's price to book go from 1.5x to 0.75x, I am strongly aware of how market perceptions towards holding companies run by once-good asset allocators can change, and that would take the wind out of returns in a major way. Buffett suspects the multiple will go up on speculation about breakup, and that may be the case at first, but investors seem likely to rerate the company over time. Too big to succeed: diminishing returns. Berkshire's scale has become a millstone around its ability to grow, and even with decentralized operations, there will come a time when large size produces returns that have diminished too far to be of interest. We aren't there, yet, but could be in another 5-10 years (as indicated by Buffett in the past). Buffett’s investing principles never come back so cash never gets deployed. Berkshire's cash hoard is only an advantage if it's used opportunistically. If prices run and stay ahead of any value Buffett or his followers are willing to pay, then it truly will be a drag on performance both with low cash returns and the opportunity cost of not putting the money to work in return options that may not meet Buffett's standards but are decidedly better than cash. Capital misallocation: Too eager to buy, cash never put to work, no buybacks or dividend. Perhaps Buffett will become too eager to deploy capital, perhaps he never puts the cash to work, perhaps he never buys back stock or distributes a dividend. Buffett and his disciples are known for their capital allocation shrewdness, but they are only human and may find opportunities passing them by or that their diversified, decentralized model isn't working as strongly as it once was. Too diversified to thrive. As beautiful as Buffett's canvas looks, it also represents so much of everything that it will be hard for it to grow above market. Great businesses find it hard to stay great, and so the components of Berkshire will struggle as they age to keep up their high standards and results, especially as growth diminishes future return opportunities. The result could be mediocrity, but I believe that’s unlikely to happen over the short to intermediate time frame.

Conclusion

Berkshire has been a magical dream for some investors, and it can never repeat that stellar feat, but compared to most alternatives at present, Berkshire looks compelling. It's true, Buffett and Munger are old and new hands will eventually take the helm; Berkshire is large, very diversified and thus won't be able to grow significantly above the rest of the market as a whole; and its cash holding is a drag and may never be deployed for big returns.

In contrast, Buffett's successors are all-stars and the culture is likely to be maintained for some time; diversification and the cash position are downside protection and likely to be very valuable in an eventual downturn (both now and in the future); and the return prospects given the underlying fundamentals look likely to beat the market and most other options. This looks like an asymmetric bet skewed to the upside versus the market's asymmetric skew to the downside. I like that setup.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: © Copyright 2020 Athena Capital Management Corp. All rights reserved. Permission is hereby granted to electronically link, forward, or store this document in its entirety or to quote passages as long as source is attributed to “Michael Rivers, CFA, Athena Capital Management.” Nothing in this letter should be considered investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. The opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are subject to change without notice. Information throughout this letter has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable, but such accuracy cannot be guaranteed.