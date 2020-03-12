Intercept Pharmaceuticals: A High-Risk High-Gain Pick For 2020

However, an unfavourable FDA Advisory Committee decision or payer constraints can have an adverse impact on the company’s share price.

Today, we will see why Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) can be an attractive albeit high-risk pick in 2020.

Company overview

Intercept Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies targeting progressive non-viral liver diseases. The targeted conditions include PBC (Primary Biliary Cholangitis), NASH (Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), PSC (Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis), and biliary atresia. The company’s lead asset, farnesoid X receptor agonist, Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid, is already approved by the FDA in PBC indication. The company was founded in 2002 and went public in October 2012.

Ocaliva may continue to report strong uptake in PBC indication

PBC is a progressive autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks bile ducts which in turn leads to a buildup of toxic bile acids in the liver.

Ocaliva works by reducing bile acid production as well as releasing the bile acids out of the liver. In 2019, Ocaliva has reported net sales of $250 million, a YoY rise of over 40% and at the top end of the company’s guidance. The company has managed to secure approval for the drug in PBC indication in 36 countries.

In the fourth quarter, the drug reported net sales of $70.3 million, of which 25% were from international markets.

In November 2019, CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) announced the discontinuation of the Seladelpar clinical development program in PBC indication. This has removed the risk of immediate competition to Ocaliva in the PBC indication and ensures a robust uptake at least for the next few years.

NASH presents a huge growth opportunity for OCA

Currently, it is critical to stop patients with advanced fibrosis due to NASH from progressing towards cirrhosis. Although only 10% of NASH patients progress to cirrhosis, cirrhosis accounts for more than 80% of annual direct costs in the U.S.

Increasing stages of fibrosis are also associated with a significant rise in liver-related morbidity and mortality, liver-related complications, and overall survival of patients. Despite the huge demand, there are no approved medications targeting NASH. A large number of biotech companies have failed to bring out treatment for this difficult-to-treat liver condition.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has developed a comprehensive program to evaluate OCA in advanced fibrosis patients.

In February 2019, Intercept Pharma announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 REGENERATE trial. Here, once-daily OCA (obeticholic acid) 25 mg managed to meet one of the two primary endpoints at the planned 18-month interim analysts. OCA demonstrated a statistically significant increase in the number of patients reporting fibrosis improvement (≥1 stage) with no worsening of NASH (p=0.0002 vs. placebo). Although a higher percentage of patients on OCA therapy demonstrated NASH resolution with no worsening of liver fibrosis as compared to placebo, the difference was not statistically significant.

REGENERATE is the first-ever pivotal trial that has managed to demonstrate positive interim results in patients with fibrosis due to NASH. The trial has also demonstrated clinically meaningful, dose-dependent improvement in key biochemical markers of liver health such as ALT, AST, and GGT. OCA has also demonstrated consistent improvement across a variety of NITs (non-invasive tests).

A major challenge for any potential NASH therapy has been the need for a liver biopsy to definitely confirm the NASH diagnosis. However, Intercept Pharmaceuticals may manage to overcome this problem. The company is increasingly focused on creating awareness about the NITs to diagnose NASH.

Studies are increasingly confirming the long-term predictive power of NITs as similar to that of liver biopsy.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals is initially focusing on 500,000 patients in the U.S. already under the care of hepatologists and gastroenterologists. This can improve the success rates for commercial organizations.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals is now awaiting the outcome of the FDA Advisory Committee meeting with a tentative date of April 22, 2020. The PDUFA date for OCA in NASH indication is January 26, 2020. The company also plans to launch the drug in Europe in the first half of 2021. The company has also completed enrollment in the Phase 3 REVERSE trial and anticipates results for this advanced sub-segment of NASH patients by end of 2021.

There remain certain key risks associated with Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Certain issues may prove contentious in FDA’s Advisory Committee meeting, although none seems to be grave enough to cause the committee to vote against the drug. In Phase 3 REGENERATE trial, 23.1% of patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH and on OCA 25mg therapy reported fibrosis improvement (≥1 stage) with no worsening of NASH. Only 11.9% of patients on placebo therapy managed to hit this endpoint. While OCA 25 mg dose has demonstrated statistically significant improvement as compared to placebo, the absolute percentage of patients hitting the endpoint is not that large. Besides, OCA did not meet the second primary endpoint of NASH resolution with no worsening of liver fibrosis as compared to the placebo. In this backdrop, The FDA Advisory Committee may have a detailed discussion related to the efficacy of the drug.

The most commonly reported adverse event in the trial has been dose-related pruritus. Around 19% of patients on placebo, 28% on OCA 10 mg dose, and 51% on OCA 25 mg dose reported this side-effect. However, the discontinuation rate associated with pruritus was 9% in the OCA 25mg cohort, compared to less than 15 in the placebo and OCA 10mg arms. OCA treatment was also associated with an increase in LDL cholesterol, with a peak increase of 22.6 mg/dL at 4 weeks and subsequently reversing and approaching baseline at month 18. While all these safety events will become a part of the FDA Advisory Committee’s discussion, I believe that the committee will finally conclude about the favorable benefit-risk ratio of the drug. There is a huge unmet demand in this segment with no approved therapies.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has been increasingly focusing on using of NITs for diagnosing NASH patients and for the staging of fibrosis. However, some payers may still require invasive liver biopsies as part of pre-authorization for access to the drug. This may prove challenging for the company.

At end of December 2019, the company had cash worth $657.4 million on its balance sheet. Although this cash may be sufficient for the company to sustain operations for at least a year, there are high chances of equity dilution in the second half of 2020. In the case of FDA approval for OCA in NASH indication, the company may try to take advantage of high share prices.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for the stock is $153.14. The analyst ratings for the company are somewhat mixed. On March 5, BofA analyst Geoff Meacham reinstated coverage for the company with a Neutral rating and $111 price target.

On February 26, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young reiterated an Overweight rating on Intercept with a $186 price target. The analyst expects a solid second quarter for the company and anticipates an upside of 30% - 50% after a supportive FDA panel meeting in April. She also expects Ocaliva approval for NASH with a clean label. The analyst also expects that payers will not require a biopsy to cover the drug in NASH indication. On February 26, Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson reiterated Overweight rating but lowered his price target to $124 from $146. On February 26, Citi analyst Joel Beatty upgraded the company’s rating from Neutral to Buy but reduced the target price from $140 to $125.

I believe that there is significant risk in this investment, considering that the FDA Advisory Committee meeting decision is yet to come. Even after approval, the uptake of OCA in NASH may also be hindered by payers placing preauthorization constraints related to liver biopsy. However, the huge underserved market opportunity in NASH and lack of FDA approved therapies present a huge upside for Intercept Pharmaceuticals. In this backdrop, I believe that aggressive retail investors with a time horizon of at least a year should consider this stock in March 2020. I consider the target price of $125 to be reflective of the true potential of the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.