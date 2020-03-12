Eldorado Gold: Still Substantially Undervalued

Eldorado Gold (EGO) released its guidance for 2020 on the 20th February. I analyse the guidance below. My conclusion is that the company is still substantially undervalued.

The company operates gold mines in Turkey, Greece and Canada. They also have undeveloped assets in Brazil, Romania and Greece.

There has recently been good news on the mine life at Kisladag with the new mine life extended to 15 years from the previous 3 years. This highlights the positive news flow from the company over the last 6 months.

The Kisladag mill (from the website)

Below is an update on the P/E and price to book for the company. All information is taken from the 2019 results presentation and the 2020 guidance and long-term outlook news release.

2020 prospective P&L - I have calculated the table below using the midpoint of figures taken from the 2020 guidance (link above) and using a gold price of $1650. All figures are in US$.

in $,000 Revenue (note 1) 532,500 x 1650 878,625 AISC 532,500 x 900 (479,250) Gross profit 399,375 Finance cost (note 2) (31,389) Depreciation (note 3) (207,152) Total expenses (238,541) Profit before tax 160,834 Tax (note 4) (24,125} Profit attributable to shareholders 136,709 earnings per share (note 5) 85c

Notes

1. The company's mines are 100% owned except Olympias which is 95% owned. This results in a reduction of 2,500 ounces of gold to the 2020 guidance attributable to Eldorado Gold.

2. Debt of 595,977,000 at the start of 2019 resulted in finance charges of 45,266,000 for 2019. The debt at the start of 2020 is 413,065,000 so the same rate of interest for 2020 would result in finance charges of 413,065/595,977 x 45,266,000 or $31,388,000.

3. Depreciation was $153,100,000 for 2019 with production of 395,331. 2020 production is forecast to be 535,000 so depreciation for 2020 is estimated at 153,100,000 x 535,000/395,331 or 207,152,000.

4. It is difficult to estimate the company tax rate as they have not given any guidance. I have used the standard Canadian tax rate of 15% in the P&L above.

5. There are 161,539,000 fully diluted shares.

Company Metrics (using a share price of US$8.34 on 10/3/20)

P/E ratio 8.34/.85 = 9.8

Price to book 161,539,000 x 8.34/3,414,500,000 (book value on 31/12/2019) = 39%

Conclusion

Eldorado Gold has produced a positive news flow over the last 6 months including,

1. Extended life of mine for Kisladag to 15 years from 3 years.

2. Permits for the construction of Skouries.

3. 5 year production guidance of 450,000 ounces of gold.

4. Development of existing mines to increase production to above the 450,000 year plan at affordable capital costs. I would expect the company to finance the capital costs from operational cash flow.

5. Debt has been reduced from $595,977,000 to $413,065,000 in 2019.

The question for investors is what valuation to put on the company. I would suggest that an end 2020 P/E of 9.8 and a price to book value of 39% is too cheap. In the past the company has continually disappointed investors with mining and permit issues. This has resulted in missed guidance on multiple fronts. This track record would suggest a valuation as suggested in the metrics above. However, I would argue that the company has started to deliver on its strategy and 2019 was a mistake free year. If 2020 is also mistake free, a valuation of 39% of book value is way too cheap. The share price would need to be $21.38 for the price to book to be 1. I do not think that the company will reach this milestone yet, but with a prospective P/E of 9.8 a target of $14 would see the P/E move to 16.4. So what are the risks to the upside?

1. The gold market is presently in a bull phase, with a succession of higher highs. If this were to end the share price of all gold miners would fall.

2. The Company could go back to failing to meet its guidance.

3. At present, gold shares are being lumped in with 'all shares'. The S&P 500 is within a whisker of a bear market 20% fall. This is pulling all gold miner shares down as well. If the broad market continues to fall, the miners may well fall in sympathy.

Absent any of the above, I think that the shares represent good value and a price target of $14 is attainable in the next 12 months.

Disclaimer - This article is not intended as investment advice. Before taking any action, please do your own research. Do not rely on any opinions or facts included in this article for decision making.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.