New Relic: Tough To Own

New Relic’s (NEWR) valuation is beginning to reflect the skepticism around its product adoption and renewal rate. Opex is now outpacing revenue growth, and cash flow margins have turned negative. The stock is approaching the dreaded penalty box of range-bound valuation multiples where most stocks linger for a long time become they are set free. Risk-averse investors should trim their position as another quarter of earnings miss will rewrite the narrative of the stock.

While I had a bullish rating in my previous thesis, the risk-reward for short term investors is no longer favorable. New Relic is about to acquire a sentiment shift from a growth stock that deserves high valuation multiples to a laggard, which is transitioning to a mature company. While its valuation remains attractive when compared to other competitors in the DevOps niche, getting trapped in a dash for the exit if New Relic underperforms in the next quarter will be risky.

Demand (Rating: Neutral)

The adoption of the New Relic One platform has been less than anticipated. This is reflected in the DBNER trend. This isn't a demand weakness problem as competitors such as Datadog (DDOG) and Dynatrace (DT) have outperformed in recent quarters. I will chalk this up to sales execution issues that need to be addressed fast. Regardless, I expect demand to pick up as management invest more in its sales initiatives. This means New Relic's weak EPS and profitability factors will be negatively impacted.

Business/Financials (Rating: Bearish)

Given that New Relic sells mostly into the SMB space, its product retention rate hasn’t been as strong as expected. Also, it is a pure SaaS platform, which means companies with privacy concerns can't buy an on-prem or hybrid offering.

Most of the recent third party reviews of its products are great baring minor product bugs that can be easily fixed. Synthetics has garnered strong ratings on Gartner, though, customers are calling for improved integrations with third-party platforms. No evidence points to a serious product deficiency, which means New Relic needs to intensify its sales strategy to stay competitive.

I'm not confident that New Relic will be able to withstand more competitive pressure as more players peek into the mid-market space.

Overall, its financials aren't the strongest. Growth is decelerating, margins are collapsing, cash flow has turned negative, and its debt to equity ratio isn't the most attractive at 130%. Though, the long term guidance shared during the last investor day points to a rosy future if investors have the patience to hold on to the stock and wait for the full effect of its marketing and sales strategy to reaccelerate demand. Regardless, volatility will persist near term unless growth outpaces opex this quarter.

Macro/Competition (Rating: Neutral)

I attribute the softness in the enterprise space to strong competition from the likes of Datadog, Dynatrace, and new entrants into the APM space, including Splunk (SPLK), and Elastic (ESTC). Analysts expect Datadog and Dynatrace to surpass New Relic in revenue by next year. New Relic is expected to grow by 17.5% in FY’21 compared to the 24% revenue growth in FY’20. This has contributed to the suppressed valuation multiple of the stock. The quant factor grades for New Relic are all negative except growth. This means New Relic's valuation is resting on weak support.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

New Relic's valuation is attractive compared to competitors. The current broad market weakness has put more weight on the stock's suppressed valuation. Its double-digit growth guidance remains compelling, though further deceleration or guidance weakness will put the stock in the penalty box. At 4.7x FY'21 revenue, New Relic appears cheap; however, this is more of a reflection of the conservativeness of bullish investors who are pricing the stock for its limited market penetration capabilities compared to competitors who have more strengths with large enterprises. As it stands, analysts are still bullish about the stock with a consensus price target of $78. This offers a balanced risk/reward sentiment, given that most competitors are trading at double-digit sales multiples.

Risk Factors

New Relic's short interest has been on the rise. Investors seem to prefer competitors to New Relic. Also, the uncertainty around the uptake of its new offerings has driven its value at risk and daily return volatility. The sensitivity of investors to soft quarterly results has indicated that investors won't be pleased with any result short of a beat and raise. The likes of Datadog and Dynatrace have raised the bar for New Relic. As a result, investors should be wary of accumulating shares until New Relic's improved sales strategy has been proven to be a sustainable driver of growth in the near term.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Underperform)

The payoff for a short term exit strategy is no longer attractive. The current valuation is already baking in slow revenue growth down the road at 5x P/S.

Regardless, New Relic will come back; however, another miss next quarter will rewrite the narrative around the stock, and it will take a paradigm shift catalyzed by a consistent record of quarterly outperformance to revive the stock. Unless you are invested for the long term, it's time to fold.

