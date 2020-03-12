Oil States International: Plans Afoot But Investors' Sentiment Will Be A Drag

Continued fall in the U.S. onshore activities and the current energy price crash will not allow OIS to increase top-line and margin in the short term.

OIS Can Be A Slow Gainer

The oilfield services industry is going through a bloodbath as energy demand forecasts are moving south while the production is slated to flood the market in the short term. In the current dynamics, Oil States International (OIS), apart from the commercialization of integrated perforating gun systems, focuses on the wireline release tool and shaped charge technology to increase sales. As the U.S. opportunities dry up, it increasingly looks up to the international markets, including the Middle East, to push its GEODynamics suite of products.

Although capex reduction can improve its free cash flow in 2020, generating higher cash flow from operations looks dubious, which will affect OIS's debt repayment obligations. In the current scenario, the stock will remain subdued in the short-run.

Current Energy Price Challenges

The most significant short-term challenge for the energy industry is the demand concerns in the coronavirus fall-out and the supply glut following the OPEC+ negotiation breakdown. Various ongoing projects in China, where 15 FPSOs (floating production storage and offloading) are being made, would be affected adversely as travel bans are being imposed all over the world.

In the aftermath, the International Energy Agency (or IEA) now estimates crude oil demand contraction of 90,000 barrels per day (or BPD) in 2020. In a more severe outcome of the health hazard, demand can fall by 730,000 BPD. According to this report by Rystad, COVID-19 could lead to a $30 billion reduction in global E&P investments in 2020, before it rebounds in 2021. None of these factors will augur well for OIS's short-term outlook, and the stock may respond sharply downwards.

Perforating Gun Systems Gain Traction

As concerns over energy demand rise and crude oil prices stay low, energy servicing companies are focusing on providing value-added products and services. In this scenario, OIS focuses on the commercialization of perforating products, wireline release tool, and shaped charge technology. The company, in its Downhole Technologies segment, used to manufacture individual perforating systems but has started producing integrated systems category. It has recently launched a premium integrated gun system. The company expects to increase and recapture market share for the other perforating products in 2020. During Q4, it completed the construction of a new shaped charge manufacturing facility in Texas, which will help optimize the manufacturing costs among some of its product lines. Read more on the company's latest initiatives on integrated gun systems and its usefulness over the assembled products in my previous article here.

However, the company's management, in the Q4 earnings call, also cautioned about the pricing pressure in pressure pumping and wireline operations and the effects of competition. I think it will not be before late-2020 that the company starts seeing the benefits of these new systems on its revenue and margin.

Backlog In Question

One of the critical aspects of the company's strategy is to expand backlog in the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. Growth in the backlog halted in Q4 2019 after picking up in the previous three quarters. In Q4, it decreased by 4% compared to Q3, while year-over-year, it was still higher by 56%. Similarly, the book-to-bill ratio in Q4 fell to 0.9x compared to 1.3x for FY2019. A falling backlog typically indicates a decline in revenue growth in the future.

The company is currently bidding on support projects related to floating and fixed production systems, subsea, drilling, and others. Increased project activities should lead to a higher backlog and book-to-bill ratio in 2020 compared to 2019.

Well Site Services: Analyzing The Performance And Outlook

The Well Site Services segment was the worst hit in Q4 2019. Quarter-over-quarter, revenues declined by 21% in Q4. The onshore completions activity fall in the U.S. resulted in a reduced number of frac spreads in the Northeast and Mid-Continent regions. The number of drilling rigs in these regions decreased by 24% and 19%, respectively, reflecting a sharp fall in drilling activity and upstream energy companies' dwindling capex budget. Sensing the ensuing fall, the company had already reduced its exposure in the Permian from 34 marketed rigs to nine. During Q4, it further consolidated 19% of its North American operating locations and reduced headcounts as well.

International activity is gaining more prominence in this environment. Currently, the international and Gulf of Mexico together comprise 23% of the company's Q4 completion services revenues. From Q3 to Q4, the international rig count remained steady (2% down), while the average West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price increased by ~8% during Q4. Since then, however, the crude oil price has fallen drastically, led by demand concerns and the Coronavirus outbreak. The segment EBITDA margin remained under pressure as it contracted to 10% in Q4 from 17.4% in Q3. The Well Site Services segment accounted for ~38% of the company's Q4 2019 revenues.

Outlook: The weakness in the completion activity in the U.S. will continue as the upstream operators' budget cuts take its toll. The U.S. rig count has declined by 3% since the beginning of 2020 until now. Given the current trend, I think the segment will remain under pressure, although the segment margin can improve due to growth opportunities in the Middle East. At the moment, the company does not offer its entire product line to the Middle East market. Given the stability in E&P activity and energy production in this region, it may soon offer its GEODynamics suite of products through NESR (National Energy Services Reunited). NESR is an oilfield services provider in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. In August 2019, NESR announced awards valued up to $660 million for coiled tubing, stimulation services, and cementing services.

The company's management expects the Q1 segment revenues to decrease by 4% at the guidance mid-point compared to Q4 2019. The segment EBITDA margin is expected to average 12.5%, which would be a couple of percentage point gain from the previous quarter.

Offshore/Manufactured Product Segment Drivers

This was the only segment that registered revenue growth in Q4 2019, increasing by 3% quarter-over-quarter. The segment EBITDA, however, deflated to 15.1% from 16.1% a quarter ago. Project-driven sales benefited revenues, although the book-to-bill ratio reduced, as I discussed early in the article. The shorter-cycle elastomer and valve product sales decreased in Q4, leading to the margin decline.

Segment outlook: The segment's Q1 2020 revenue guidance range is quite wide (between $100 million and $150 million), which implies the management is uncertain regarding the project off takes and activity rebound. At the guidance mid-point, it forecasts a 16% revenue growth, while the segment EBITDA margin can fall to 14% (at the guidance mid-point) compared to 15% in Q4.

Downhole Technologies Segment Outlook

Downhole Technologies segment was a weak performer in Q4 (10% down sequentially). Not only did completions activity reduce compared to a quarter ago, but the EBITDA margin also crashed to 8.7% in Q4 versus 14% in Q3. An under-absorption in the manufacturing facilities affected the Q4 margin adversely.

Outlook: According to the management guidance, revenues can increase by 5% in Q1 compared to Q4, while the segment EBITDA margin can stay unchanged. The EIA DPR data shows that the drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells remained nearly unchanged in January compared to December. However, the number of drilled wells fell quite sharply in January, continuing the falling streak over the past several months. So, I think, the downhole technologies segment business can see reduced revenue and margin, if the current trend in the industry continues. However, as the vapor gun integrated gun system and addressable switch gain customer acceptance, the field trial commercialization can push up the segment growth and expand margin in 2020.

FCF and Capex

In FY2019, OIS's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $137 million, which was a significant improvement over a year ago. Although the revenue declined (8% down) year-over-year, the working capital improvement due to a decrease in accounts receivable led to the CFO improvement in FY2019.

So, in FY2019, the company's free cash flow (or FCF) of $81 million was also a sharp improvement over a year ago, due to the rise in CFO and a fall in capex. OIS's management expects capex in FY2020 to be ~$45 million, which would be 20% lower than FY2019. Lower capex can translate into higher FCF in FY2020.

Balance Sheet And Leverage

OIS's debt-to-equity stood at 0.20x as of December 31, 2019. Oceaneering International's (OII) debt-to-equity ratio was 0.74x on the date, while for TechnipFMC (FTI), the ratio was 0.58x as of December 31.

During FY2019, the company repaid $84 million of its revolving credit facility. Its next significant debt repayment lies between 2022 and 2023 ($219 million). Also, ~$120 million share buyback remains in place under an existing repurchase program, which is set to expire in July 2020. Its liquidity (cash & equivalents plus borrowings under the revolving credit facility) was $139 million as of December 31. So, with a strong balance sheet and sufficient liquidity in the short term, the company might want to strengthen the FCF further over the medium-term to meet all financial obligations, unless it can refinance the debt.

What Does OIS's Relative Valuation Imply?

Oil States International is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.1x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.8x. Between FY2015 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 19.7x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

OIS's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to peers because sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to decline as opposed to a rise in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a much lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (OII, SPN, and FTI) average of 6.6x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated OIS a "buy" in March (includes "Very Bullish,") while 10 of them rated it a "hold." Two analysts rated it a "sell" (includes "very bearish.") The consensus target price is $11.4, which at the current price, yields 330% returns.

What's The Take On OIS?

The pricing weakness in the completions market forced OIS to retire a majority of its drilling rigs in the Permian in the second half of 2019. While the company steps forward with the integrated perforating guns, the more established payers like DMC Global (BOOM) have already had an early-mover advantage in this business. Apart from the commercialization of perforating products, it focuses on the wireline release tool and shaped charge technology to increase sales. As the U.S. opportunities dry up, it increasingly looks up to the international markets, including the Middle East, to push its GEODynamics suite of products.

In 2020, lower capex can improve its free cash flow. Its balance sheet is not overly leveraged, which can prove to be advantageous if the energy market dwindles further, and debt servicing becomes challenging. In the current scenario, the stock will remain subdued in the short-run, but over the medium-term, it can bounce back if the energy price stabilizes at a relatively higher level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.