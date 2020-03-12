Mallinckrodt Opioid Deal, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Vir Biotech Stock Shoots Up on Coronavirus Collaboration

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) announced that it has inked a new collaboration with National Institutes of Health for characterizing and developing human monoclonal antibodies for fighting coronavirus. The agreement will allow the company to work with NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The collaboration will work towards optimizing antibodies for treating SARS, MERS and SARS CoV 2 as well.

Vir Biotechnology claimed to have identified monoclonals which may bind to SARS CoV 2. Such monoclonals are obtained from people who endured SARS infection. These antibodies may be effective against other types of coronaviruses as well. Both parties will swap antibodies and other materials which may be tested individually and in combination. Further, they may also collaborate for performing in vivo animal studies for analyzing immune response.

Vir is currently focusing on ways to prevent and treat human coronavirus infections. Herbert "Skip" Virgin, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Vir said, "This is one of multiple approaches we are taking to rapidly identify and test potential prophylactics and therapeutics for COVID-19 and we expect it to allow us to accelerate finding solutions to this urgent public health need." The company's antibody platform is efficient at isolating rate antibodies retrieved from survivors and these antibodies are then used for treating and preventing untreatable pathogens.

Vir Biotechnology has used its platform for developing antibodies for a wide range of pathogens such as hepatitis B virus, malaria, Influenza A and Ebola among others. Vir is a clinical stage immunology company and has four technology platforms for research on immune system. The company stock more than doubled in the past 12 months while its Year to Date return stands at over 150%. As the company is currently working on multiple drug candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis, the stock is expected to retain its upward trajectory.

Avid Bioservices Stock Nosedives as the Company Misses Estimates

Avid Bioservices (CDMO) reported its third-quarter results and missed meeting its EPS guidance. The company announced its revenue for the quarter at $13.6 million, quite in line with the previous year quarter when it had earned $13.8 million in revenue. It missed the estimates by nearly 20 percent. The company said that the minor decrease in revenue was mainly due to a decrease in process development revenue and the production interruption. Avid stated that its revenue backlog as of January 31, 2020, stood at $58 million.

Avid reported that its gross margin for the third quarter stood at 6 percent, down from 15 percent gross margin it had for the third quarter of the previous year. The decline in the margin is primarily because of increase in depreciation, disruption in production process and net decline in revenue. The company's consolidated net loss attributable to common stockholders stood at $3.5 million, up from $2.6 million in net loss it had suffered a year earlier. On per share basis, the net loss stood at $0.06.

Avid mainly focuses on developing and manufacturing products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company offers a wide range of services such as packaging, regulatory submission and purification. Rick Hancock, interim president and chief executive officer of Avid said, "During the third quarter of 2020, Avid strengthened both its project pipeline and backlog, and the fundamentals of the business remained strong."

Avid also provided guidance for the current year as it expects its adjusted revenue for FY2020 to be in the range of $55 million and $59 million. Earlier its revenue guidance was in the range of $64 million and $67 million. Avid stock has performed strongly in the market, though there had been some pullback recently. In the past 12 months, the stock gained nearly 45 percent; however, it declined over 20 percent in this year so far.

Mallinckrodt Edges Close to Finalizing Global Opioid Deal

Mallinckrodt Plc (MNK) provided update to its ongoing global opioid deal. The company announced that New York State Attorney General Letitia James has joined 47 other state and U.S. Territory Attorneys General in supporting the settlement. In February, the company had reported that along with its specialty generics focused subsidiaries has reached an agreement in principle on the terms of a global settlement that would resolve all opioid-related claims.

The settlement is estimated to be worth $1.6 billion and will spread over eight years. Mark Casey, Chief Legal Officer of Mallinckrodt said, "We are pleased that New York State has joined the already 47 states and territories in supporting Mallinckrodt's proposed global opioid settlement, and view their support as an important step toward completing the settlement." The company is looking to fund the settlement by undergoing a court restructuring into a public trust. The restructuring will cover the company's specialty generics business including the opioid units.

The restructuring will involve establishment of an abatement fund for offsetting the expenses incurred on combating opioid addiction and providing support. The restructuring will not have any impact on the company's specialty drug business. It will also not affect controversial products such as HP Acthar Gel. The settlement also provides for a channeling injunction against any future opioid lawsuits.

The settlement comes on the heels of another out of court exchange with an investor. This deal pertains to the reduction of debt load by approximately $400 million. The company is currently going through financial turmoil as it faces hefty fines and other expenses. However, recently Mallinckrodt reported securing an $800 million spread over four years. This loan is expected to be used specifically for the repayment of debt.

Mallinckrodt elaborated that $1.6 billion settlement will be payable in trenches including the payment of $300 million after the restructuring of the specialty generics business while $200 million will be paid in anniversary payments for years one and two. Remaining amount will be paid as anniversary payments for years two through eight. The trust will also have warrant options which will entitle it to purchase up to 19.99% of the company's stock at $3.15 per share.

Mallinckrodt had been looking at a variety of options including bankruptcy. The company recently postponed its plan to spin off its US generic business, mainly on account of surrounding uncertainties. The spinoff was designed to create a new company under the aegis of Mallinckrodt and would have been entrusted with various generic products such as oxycodone and Amitiza. If the company opts for bankruptcy, then it will likely only impact its US generic unit while its global business remains unaffected.

Mallinckrodt recently started the rolling submission of its New Drug Application with the FDA for Terlipressin. The drug candidate is developed for patients suffering from Hepatorenal Syndrome Type 1, which is a critical and life threatening syndrome involving kidney failure in people suffering from cirrhosis. Currently, there is no approved drug in the US for the treatment of this condition. The terlipressin NDA is supported by part results from the Phase 3 CONFIRM trial.

Mallinckrodt stock saw steep decline, mainly owing to its ongoing legal issues. The stock price dipped over 90 percent in the past 12 months.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.