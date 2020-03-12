Market Structure Challenged: TLT And SPY Both Down As Risk Parity Suffers A Blow

This developing narrative bears monitoring, no pun intended, as an unwind of the risk parity trade would be a true change in the current market structure.

Newer safe havens were down too, with Bitcoin down more than 7%, and REITs, which had previously benefited from lower rates, down 5.9% on the day.

In a potentially watershed moment, stocks and bonds declined together with TLT off 3.7%, and SPY off 4.9%.

Despite the severity of the current financial market panic, the current market structure has largely stayed intact until yesterday.

Financial markets continue to exhibit extraordinary volatility, including the single worst day for oil since 1991, a day that saw the United States Oil Fund (USO) lose more than 25% of its value as shown below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

This extraordinary price action has continued throughout the week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as measured by the SPDR S&P Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), regularly swinging more than 1,000 points during market trading sessions, and that level of volatility is set to continue this morning, with futures indicating the Dow Jones Industrial Average opening down more than a 1000 points.

Throughout the extreme levels of volatility, the market structure has largely held intact, until yesterday, which saw both the iShrares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT), which finished down 3.7%, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which finished down 4.9%, decline together, striking a blow to the risk parity trade, which was made popular by Ray Dalio and Bridgewater.

Adding to the narrative, traditional safe-havens like Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) declined 5.0%, and 8.4%, respectively. Bitcoin (BTC-USD), a relatively newer safe-haven, even finished down 7%, as measured by the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).

REITs, which had been benefiting from lower interest rates, also sold off sharply, with the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR), down 5.8%, and bellwether REITs Realty Income (O) and Simon Property Group (SPG) down 4.0%, and 8.9%, respectively.

Thus, it was truly a risk-off day, however, the biggest takeaway is that long duration bonds did not serve as a safety net for declining U.S. equities. The importance of this cannot be understated, as stocks and bonds have both generally risen together, and when stocks did suffer abrupt declines, like in the fourth quarter of 2018, or more recently, bonds cushioned the blow, reinforcing the merits of a risk parity strategy. However, that all could be changing right now, as bonds and stocks decline together.

Investment Thesis

The current market structure has not been challenged yet, however, if stocks and bonds continue to sell off together, that will usher in a new era, which might be the catalyst needed to spark a historic capital rotation.

TLT and SPY Decline Together

The short-term charts of the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, both shown below, illustrate yesterday's declines, which were 3.7% and 4.9%, respectively, and highlight the recent levels of extreme volatility.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The magnitude of the daily moves are eye opening, and from looking at the chart above, you can see that TLT served as an initial safe haven in the broader equity market sell-off, however, it fumbled the ball in a big way yesterday.

Bigger picture, bonds and stocks have risen together, as the following long-term charts illustrate.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Could we be at an inflection point, where both bonds and stocks start to decline together?

This is an incredibly important development to watch going forward.

Traditional Safe Havens Also Declined Yesterday

In normal sell-offs, utilities and gold mining shares normally serve as safe harbors.

When market declines really gather steam, though, which we last really witnessed in 2008, even traditional safe havens are challenged, and that was certainly the case yesterday, with the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF declining 5.0%, and 8.4%, respectively.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

From a bigger picture perspective, utilities, which have benefited from lower interest rates, and falling energy input prices, could have a steep relative decline ahead if these favorable tailwinds turn into headwinds.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

A few days ago, rising interest rates, and rising natural gas prices, seemed like a distant dream, however, the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), is up 9.2% this week, as I detailed here, as TLT is down 6.1%, and SPY down 7.8%, as I write this piece Thursday before the market's opening bell.

Rising energy prices, rising interest rates, and falling stock prices have combined to weigh on utility shares, as measured by the XLU, which are down 9.4% this week, in a rare show of underperformance from this steady as she goes sector.

More Recent Safe Havens Are Challenged Too

Yesterday's sell-off also dinged more recent safe-havens, including Bitcoin, as measured by the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, and REITs, as measured by the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, which declined 7.0%, and 5.8%, as shown below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Within the REIT sector, even bellwether stocks like Realty Income and Simon Property Group, which declined 4.0% and 8.9%, respectively, yesterday, have faced forced selling, with the former holding up much better, thus far, than the latter.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Personally, I'm watching Realty Income very closely as its long-term performance has been out of this world, and it's perceived to have a rock-solid balance sheet, so it's viewed as perhaps the ultimate safe haven in REITs.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

If this proverbial strong moat is breached, and the castle is assaulted by higher long-term interest rates, and a challenged economic outlook, amplified by the negative wealth effect of lower stock prices, then the market structure could really be changing as investors abandon winners of the last decade, and search for the new outperforming asset classes in a changing investment landscape.

Ironically, much like very few investors wanted to own Realty Income, or REITs, in the late 1990s, very few investors want to own what I think are the cheapest securities today, which are downtrodden commodity equities, as commodities are trading near 100-year lows to equities.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Wrapping up, it will be interesting to see if the commodity sector, the out-of-favor major asset class among its peers, which are bonds and stocks, can begin to outperform.

Closing Thoughts - Risk Parity Has Suffered A Blow

For all of the volatility we have seen the last several weeks, the current market structure has stayed largely intact. When stocks have declined, bonds have served as a safe haven, and commodities, led by energy, have underperformed massively, as I illustrated in a private write-up on Monday. This market structure has begun to unwind, though, as yesterday's price action, where long duration bonds, and U.S. stocks, declined together, could be a watershed moment.

Building on this narrative, even the bluest of the perceived blue chips, including Procter & Gamble (PG), which I believe is historically overpriced, as I illustrated in public SA deep-dive on PG last September, are starting to be impacted by the changing market structure, with PG shares declining 7.4% yesterday.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

If risk parity has truly ended, the massive tailwind that has been behind perceived quality equities could turn into a massive tailwind, particularly as long-term interest rates rise.

Bigger picture, I think it's only a matter of time until a historic capital rotation from growth-to-value takes place, led by a rotation from the most loved and in-favor sector today, technology, to the least loved, and most out-of-favor sector today, which is of course, the energy sector.

(Source: Bloomberg)

With this investment backdrop, the hidden historic opportunity, the proverbial forthcoming golden age of active investing, lies in cast-aside, out-of-favor, non-correlated equities - including energy equities, which are historically loathed. More specifically, from my vantage point there's a generational opportunity in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers. Several of these were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet they have been summarily kicked to the curb even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better - sometimes by a factor of three times or more. These producers have collectively lowered their breakeven profitability levels dramatically vs. their peer group from a decade ago. As a result net income and, more important, free cash flows, should surge at higher natural gas prices - particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitably.

