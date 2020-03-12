WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WPTIF) CEO Scott Frederiksen on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCQX:WPTIF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2020 9:30 AM ET

Scott Frederiksen - Chief Executive Officer

Judd Gilats - Chief Financial Officer

Matt Cimino - Chief Operating Officer

Mike Markidis - Desjardins

Himanshu Gupta - Scotiabank

Brad Sturges - iA Securities

Chris Couprie - CIBC

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Scott Frederiksen

Thanks Mike. Good morning and thank you for joining us. With me today are Judd Gilats, the REIT's CFO; and Matt Cimino, the REIT's COO.

I'd like to begin with a few remarks on the COVID-19 pandemic, which is certainly top of the mind for all of us. The pandemic is obviously a fluid situation that prevents -- presents evolving risks and uncertainties for the REIT and we're closely monitoring the situation. In all circumstances, the safety and well-being of our employees, their families and our tenants is our first priority. We're actively engaging an outreach with our local managers and tenants and are closely monitoring and following recommended action from local and international health experts to ensure we do everything in our power to limit the impact of the pandemic on all our stakeholders.

With that, I'll turn back to our results and give a few highlights from the year. 2019 was a busy year for the REIT. In our first full year as an internally managed company, the REIT saw tremendous growth and momentum during the year with two equity raises, 4 million square feet added to portfolio, including entry into several new markets, expansion of our credit facility and the completion of over 5 million square feet of leasing.

We've also expanded our investment team, adding boots on the ground in key markets of Southern California and New Jersey. On the private capital side of the business, we successfully completed the lease-up on four speculative development projects totaling 1.5 million square feet. And as a continued testament to the value of our private capital platform, the REIT was able to acquire all four of these assets on an off-market basis at compelling pricing, while generating meaningful fee income.

We've also seen private capital -- we also have seven private capital development projects at various stages of construction and lease-up and four other projects in due diligence or entitlement stages totaling approximately 4.7 million square feet across a number of coastal and major distribution markets. As most of you know already, we expect to close later this month on a $730 million portfolio acquisition, which will add 26 high-quality distribution and logistics properties and a strong roster of tenants to our portfolio, while increasing our total portfolio GLA by almost 40%.

So with that review, I'll now turn things over to Judd to discuss the REIT's financial results in more detail.

Judd Gilats

Thanks Scott, and good morning everyone. Before I begin, let me remind everyone that all figures discussed today are stated in the U.S. dollars.

Total investment properties revenue for the quarter and year increased 30.2% and 24.5% over last year, primarily due to the 2018 and 2019 acquisitions with additional contributions from increased base rents and occupancy. The REIT also earned management fee revenue of approximately $500,000 and $3.6 million in the quarter and full year.

Net operating income for the quarter and full year was up 24.2% and 31.2% respectively from last year and same properties' NOI was up 3.1% and 3.7% for the fourth quarter and full year, driven mainly by solid re-leasing spreads and existing rent bumps. From a valuation standpoint, we recognized $11.7 million and $63.2 million increases in the fair value to our investment properties during the quarter and full year. Improving market fundamentals, including increased market rental rates and lower cap rates, along with leasing activity in our existing portfolio drove the majority of the increase in value.

G&A expenses for the quarter excluding fair value adjustments were approximately $3 million. FFO for the quarter and year were up 29.3% and 16.1% respectively. AFFO for the quarter and year were up 22.7% and 4.5% respectively. FFO was $0.216 per unit and $0.853 per unit for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.

For the quarter, FFO per unit was flat and for the year it was down 4.5%. AFFO per unit for the quarter and full year was $0.169 and $0.654 respectively. This represented a decrease of 5.1% and 14.1% respectively compared with the same periods in 2018.

FFO and AFFO per unit were primarily impacted by 29.1% and 21.6% increase in the weighted average number of units outstanding for the quarter and year. Both FFO and AFFO were impacted by one-time severance costs $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2019 and AFFO was also impacted by free rent of approximately $3.1 million for the year.

While we expect free rent to negatively impact the first part of 2020, we anticipate working through the remaining free rent in our existing portfolio and the new acquisition portfolio by the end of the third quarter. Including the impact of free rent in 2020 and costs related to distributions owned to a subscription receipt holders from our February offering, we expect AFFO per unit to increase meaningfully in the second half of the year.

Our ACFO payout ratio for the quarter and year were 97.7% and 99.0% compared to 94.3% and 91.3% in the same period last year. The increases were mainly due to the timing of equity raises versus deployment of funds and to a lesser extent the impact of free rent in the year. As we disclosed in the prospectus supplement filed on February 20, subsequent to year-end, the REIT completed several notable transactions.

On January 8, the REIT acquired a 100% occupied distribution property located in Portland, Oregon for a purchase price of $16.2 million, exclusive of closing and transaction costs. The purchase price represented a going-in cap rate of 5.6% and was satisfied with funds from the credit facility and cash on hand.

On January 27, the REIT sold its only office building in an adjacent land parcel, located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, receiving net cash proceeds of $29.4 million, inclusive of closing and working capital adjustments. Proceeds from the sale were used to partially repay outstanding debt on the credit facility.

Also, during the first quarter, the REIT acquired two land parcels, located in Eagan, Minnesota and Houston, Texas for an aggregate purchase price of $13.8 million, exclusive of closing and transaction costs. The REIT expects to contribute these properties into joint ventures with private capital investors and develop new distribution buildings on both sites.

On February 27, the REIT issued 18.85 million subscription receipts inclusive of a full exercise of the underwriter's overallotment option at a price of $14.35 per subscription receipt. More recently, on February 28, the REIT entered into a forward swap to economically fix the interest rate on $470 million of term loans at an average LIBOR rate of 93 basis points, plus an applicable margin based on leverage. The REIT is expected to draw the $470 million from increased capacity on the existing three delayed draw term loans under the credit facility, through an amendment that is currently being completed and use the proceeds to partially fund portfolio acquisition.

On March 2, the REIT repaid a loan with a principal balance of approximately $51.8 million, with funds from a term loan under the credit facility. The properties, previously unencumbered -- previously encumbered by a secured mortgage were added to the unencumbered asset pool, thereby increasing the availability on the credit facility.

I'll now turn things over to Matt to provide an operations update.

Matt Cimino

Thanks, Judd and good morning everyone. We had a productive year on the leasing front with the REIT leasing approximately 3.8 million square feet or 93.1% of expiring leases in 2019. Lease renewals commencing in the year had a weighted average cash re-leasing spread and straight-line rent re-leasing spread of 2.6% and 9.6% respectively.

We also renewed or re-leased approximately 1.6 million square feet of space, set to expire after December 31, 2019. These renewals had a weighted average cash re-leasing spread and straight-line rent re-leasing spread of 10.5% and 15.7% respectively.

So far in 2020, the REIT has completed an additional 474,000 square feet of lease transactions including the renewal of a 284,000 square foot lease with the tenant located at 6,190 Freeport Avenue in Memphis. The original lease term set to expire on June 30, 2020 has been renewed for a period of five years, expiring on June 30, 2025, with a cash re-leasing spread of 8.6% beginning July 1, 2020 and annual escalations of 2.5% thereafter.

To date, remaining lease expirations in 2020 have been reduced to approximately 299,000 square feet or 1.3% of the portfolio's GLA. The REIT has approximately 3.4 million square feet expiring in 2021, of which the majority is set to expire in the second half of the year.

The REIT ended the year with occupancy of 99.0% and increased our portfolio weighted average remaining lease term to 4.9 years. And of the nine million square feet of GLA that the REIT expects to add following closing of the announced portfolio acquisition, there are only 91,000 square feet expiring in 2020 and no lease expirations in 2021.

On the development front, we completed a 105,000 square foot expansion at our 2,440 Midpoint property and the tenant began operating in the space at the end of 2019. Within our private capital pipeline, we currently have seven projects, totaling approximately 2.4 million square feet at various stages in the development process. We have leased one of our two buildings in Bayonne, New Jersey to a single tenant and are actively marketing a second building for lease.

We have also completed construction on two other buildings, one in the Inland Empire market of California and one in the Cincinnati market and both buildings are being marketed for lease. We also have three buildings in preconstruction or construction in the Minneapolis, Chicago and Houston markets, totaling approximately 850,000 square feet. And we are currently in the entitlement process on four additional projects in the Seattle, Phoenix, Dallas and Southern New Jersey markets, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet, as well as exploring a number of other potential opportunities alongside one or more private capital partners.

Following the expected closing of portfolio acquisition, the REIT will have a portfolio totaling approximately 32 million square feet of GLA. With the meaningful scale we've added to the portfolio throughout 2019 and early 2020, we've increased our focus on capital recycling to provide additional liquidity and further enhance the overall quality and diversification of our portfolio.

With that, I'll now turn things back to Scott to wrap up.

Scott Frederiksen

Thanks, Matt. As I mentioned at the top of the call, we've had a strong start to 2020 so far. With the pending portfolio acquisition and our growing private capital pipeline, we expect to achieve meaningful earnings growth this year. In these turbulent times, we continue to believe industrial real estate will perform well over the long term as demand continues to increase due to expanding e-commerce activity and the need for more distribution hubs and last-mile distribution buildings.

With a highly functional geographically diverse portfolio, and a strong roster of institutional tenants, we think we're well positioned to weather short-term market volatility and continue our momentum.

Thanks for your time and attention this morning. We'd now be pleased to answer any questions you may have.

Mike Markidis

Hey, guys. Good morning. I'd like to – Scott, could you just do us a favor and maybe walk us through your debt? I guess, your current financing arrangement what you had drawn at the end of the year and I guess you would have drawn some more to take out that mortgage subsequently and then what the commitments are and how that's all going to sort of fall out once the prior portfolio closes?

Scott Frederiksen

Sure. So I'll start with sort of in the middle. But the mortgage that we repaid was about $52 million. We – if you remember right, we took down a $125 million delayed draw term loan in the fall. We only drew $70 million at that time. We drew the remaining $55 million to repay the mortgage and provide a little bit of additional working capital. The – since then we've also drawn down about $50 million to place deposits and about $14 million for the land. So since year-end, we're significantly more highly drawn than we were as reported. The arrangements – that facility, if you remember is $575 million in total. We have capacity. As of the end of the year, we had about $106 million of capacity on that facility, of which we've drawn about – well, because we added the collateral we had additional capacity beyond that. But of that – of the $106 million, we've drawn about 50% of it in addition to the $50 million of the term loan for which we added additional collateral, which provided an additional $10 million of liquidity.

In terms of total commitments for the [Technical Difficulty] the acquisition, we're working with our bank group on that and we're proceeding and have not heard of any concerns at this point in time. But we expect to expand it beyond the $470 million of term loans that we've referenced that we swapped out to provide some additional capacity through the balance of the year.

Mike Markidis

Okay. And so if you closed on the portfolio, what would be the amount you're looking to draw down incremental?

Scott Frederiksen

At the close – because we're going to pay off some of the revolver, when we do that. So the total that – we expect to draw down the $470 million, but we'll have a revolver balance of approximately $40 million.

Mike Markidis

So you can –

Scott Frederiksen

I can follow-up with that. Sorry go ahead, Mike.

Mike Markidis

Yeah. No, no. So you dropped $470 million and that gives you what you need to close plus some capacity to pay down your revolver?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes.

Mike Markidis

Okay. Got it. And – okay. And then that financing package is that all committed at this juncture?

Scott Frederiksen

We're still working through that with the banks.

Mike Markidis

Okay. Sounds good. Just looking – it looks like a straight-line rent and you gave some great color in terms of how you expect that to – your pull-through AFFO in the second half of this year. But the free rent, which is something that when I look at it your straight-line rent and your free rent together sort of increased at the beginning of the year more so because of free rent. And now, it's actually since declined, but the straight-line rent component has gone up. So when we're thinking about the first half of this year, is it more because of a free rent phenomenon that's happening? Or is it just a continuation of the elevation on the straight-line rent?

Judd Gilats

There will be – there were a couple of leases that had the ability to convert TI dollars, if they've not used them in the building to free rent that we've been notified will happen. So that will be additional free rent in the first half of the year. In addition the portfolio that we're buying has roughly $1 million or so of free rent that will burn off between when we acquire the portfolio and into September. It is free rent related not just continuation of the straight-line.

Mike Markidis

Okay. But presumably, they convert TI dollars to free rent then you don't have the capital commitment anymore. So you save the CapEx?

Judd Gilats

Yes.

Mike Markidis

Okay. And then the 5.5 cap does that incorporate the free rent? Or is it assuming there was no free rent in place?

Judd Gilats

It assumes there's no free rent in place. We received the credit at closing for the free rent.

Mike Markidis

Fair. Got it. Got it. Okay. That is it for me. I'll turn it back. Thank you.

And next, we have Himanshu Gupta of Scotiabank.

Himanshu Gupta

Thank you and good morning.

Scott Frederiksen

Good morning.

Judd Gilats

Good morning.

Himanshu Gupta

Just to follow-up on the balance sheet question for that $470 million forward swaps. So what will be the effective interest rate on this amount based on the current leverage? I assume it's going to move around with these leverage levels, right?

Judd Gilats

Yes. Based on current leverage, it will be a little over 2.5%.

Himanshu Gupta

Over 2.5%. Okay great. And what is your target leverage, obviously after the transaction by the end of 2020? What target are you expected to end the year with?

Matt Cimino

Yes. I mean, Himanshu, we've traditionally said that our target leverage we call it in the 40s. Obviously, it gets up in the higher 40s as we deploy capital. And then when we raise capital, it blends down into the lower 40s. So we're comfortable operating in that range. We've also told people though that for a compelling opportunity like the one we're about to close on, we would temporarily take it slightly above that range. And so I think we've said in our prospectus that we expect it to be at or around 51%. But look we think that will be temporary. And once we get our arms around these assets and dig in, we'll put a capital recycling plan in place and we'll give priority to assets that we think we can add value in or assets that aren't in strategic markets or assets where others see more value than we do. And we'll commence a recycling effort to get that leverage back into the 40s where we've guided historically.

Himanshu Gupta

Sure, sure. That's great. And then just turning on the leasing activity side, obviously making good progress. Question is occupancy was slightly down on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Was it any particular move-out in quarter four impacting that?

Matt Cimino

No, it was a variety of smaller tenants. There wasn't anybody of size that really made that change up.

Himanshu Gupta

Okay, okay. And maybe on the same-property NOI growth profile in 2020, do you have any visibility into how the growth will shake out? I mean 2020 lease expiries are pretty much put to bed after you factor in all the rent bumps and free rent period. Do you have an expected range of how same-property NOI growth would be in 2020?

Scott Frederiksen

I don't think -- again I think what Judd said and I think we believe is that the first half of the year is going to be a little choppy for us, right? I mean we've got a variety of things that are culminating together to get this portfolio put in place. We've got a drag for the units that we -- subscription receipts we just issued. We've got some free rent that's lingering. And so we expect a choppy first or second quarter. And then we think it's really in the third and really the fourth quarter where we started to hit our stride and see all the meaningful benefits of all the stuff we've laid in place.

Judd Gilats

And I just expand on what Scott's saying a little bit. Remember that for all the assets that we acquired last year and we talked about what the same-property NOI increases will look like from those assets based on the rent bumps, I sure think that we talk about what the rent bumps look like. Those will not be included in our same-property NOI for Q1 or for the year because they were all purchased during 2018. So on a year-over-year basis, they won't be included.

Himanshu Gupta

Of course, of course. Okay, okay. And maybe just turning on to the acquisition. I'm talking about the Portland acquisition post quarter for $16 million. Are you looking to grow in that market? What kind of rent growth are you expecting in there?

Scott Frederiksen

We love the Portland market. That's our second asset there. That's a market where there isn't a lot of liquidity. And so you don't get a lot of opportunities to buy assets in that market. We're happy that we were able to add another one there. We're actively shopping there both for stabilized real estate or development opportunities. It's just a tight market. And so our acquisitions person Jennifer that handles the West Coast has to work awful hard down on the opportunities there. And we're happy she's connected a couple of times and hopeful that she'll be able to continue that going forward.

Himanshu Gupta

Sure. And can we say that like one-off acquisitions would mostly be in coastal markets at least that's the preference for now?

Scott Frederiksen

No. I -- look I don't think we're restricting it to coastal-only markets. I think we're open to opportunities whether it's one-off or portfolio opportunities in all of our target markets, whether we've got an existing presence there or not and whether they're coastal or not. But our approach historically Himanshu has been to blend coastal opportunities with some of the Tier 1 and Tier 2 distribution markets so we have a well-diversified portfolio.

Himanshu Gupta

Okay. Thank you, thank you and I'll turn it back.

And next, we have Brad Sturges of iA Securities.

Brad Sturges

Hi, good morning.

Scott Frederiksen

Hey, Brad.

Brad Sturges

I guess with the transactions closing just trying to understand the profile of the combined portfolio going forward. What would I guess the blended contractual rent escalation kind of look like going forward, once you have the prior transaction closed?

Judd Gilats

So in our -- in the existing portfolio for the next 12 months, we expect about 2.1% rent bumps. The new acquisition portfolio the non-FedEx spaces have about 1.8% rent bumps in those over the next 12 months. The FedEx leases are flat for the primary term then they bump up in each of the option periods by generally 5% to 10% depending on the lease.

And so I think on average, you'd see the portfolio be a little -- when we incorporate all this again together, it will come in a little bit under 2%. We haven't actually run through what that complete math looks like but it's -- given where we sit at 2.1% and where this portfolio is, we expect it will come in a little bit under 2% probably.

Brad Sturges

Okay great. And when you're -- same analysis, but in terms of like trying to compare on average in-place rents versus market, do you have a rough sense of what that could look like as well?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes. So I think stepping back and kind of looking at a two different metrics, whether it's the average remaining lease term complementary to what we have in the portfolio, in-place rents versus market rents. We think this portfolio has at/or below market rents in place like the rest of our portfolio.

Average age, probably slightly better than our 15 years in our portfolio, maybe a little newer clear height, all the metrics, location we think overlays over our portfolio really closely and we think it's a complementary addition.

Brad Sturges

Right. In terms of asset sales post-closing of the portfolio and trying to maybe calling the portfolio or trimming around the edges like how do you see that shaping up this year in terms of asset sales?

Judd Gilats

Yes. I think some of that's underway and most of that's focused on the existing portfolio. So I think -- the second piece of that for us is really to get the portfolio closed, integrate those assets into the portfolio and let our teams get out to each of those individual assets and evaluate kind of market conditions and tenancies and then we'll kind of roll that into a broader plan where we put together a portfolio-wide capital recycling plan. So I think you'll see and hear about progress on that in 2020, but we don't have specific guidance at this point.

Brad Sturges

Okay. Okay. And then just maybe the Memphis lease specifically was there any -- was there any TIs associated with that renewal?

Scott Frederiksen

We're checking here. I guess, we don't have that at our fingertips, Brad. We'll have to circle back with you on that. So we'll probably continue later today than that. The good news is, if it was significant I think we don't know yet.

Brad Sturges

Okay. I’ll turn it back. Thank you.

Scott Frederiksen

Thanks Brad.

And next we have Chris Couprie of CIBC.

Chris Couprie

Good morning. Just a couple of quick questions on the private capital pipeline, sorry if I may have missed some of this. Is there an expectation of timing of any of the assets throughout 2020? And then with respect to the development properties that you acquired, when do you expect them to be contributed to the -- potentially to a JV? And then would you be required to make any more equity injections to see these projects through to development? Thanks.

Scott Frederiksen

Yes. So on the private capital, I think as Matt mentioned, we've got 2.5 million square feet in kind of in progress right now and 1.6 million feet of that was stuff that was part of the original private capital platform. So those would be things like California and New Jersey and Cincinnati where the buildings are basically constructed.

And so the one New Jersey building, the existing building is leased for -- in full for 10 years. We've got a prospect that we're in negotiations with for the brand-new building that was just completed. And so the timing of that moving into the REIT or being sold to a third party would be as soon as we can finish the lease-up there.

And then in California we've got activity. We've got a couple of prospects that we're in discussions with and trading some paper with but nothing done yet. And in Cincinnati, we're one of three on a deal, but a little less activity there than maybe the other two. And so the lease-up story will really drive what happens with those assets in 2020.

Beyond that, that -- I'll call it that next million feet or so, the stuff where we actually already own the land and finished the entitlements and are getting geared up for a spring construction, just finalizing the contribution of those into the JV with our partners. And so that should happen fairly soon and construction should commence there shortly.

And so those will be constructed toward the tail-end of the year or mostly constructed toward the tail end of the year. And then again that becomes a lease-up question on when exactly those might be in position to work their way into the REIT or have some other disposition strategy put in place.

And then that last piece that call it 2-plus million square feet that we're in due-diligence or entitlements on, those I wouldn't expect to see much activity on for 2020 other than some capital contributions by the LPs and by the REIT.

Chris Couprie

Thank you.

Scott Frederiksen

You bet.

And next we have Matt Kornack of National Bank Financial.

Matt Kornack

Hi guys. I know we're not in a normal environment anymore. So I'm not sure how much of the path an indication of the future, but there seemed to be some acceleration in your mark-to-market spreads in Q4. And would you say that prior to all this craziness was an indication of the market accelerating on renewals versus what you did for the year of -- sorry subsequent to Q4 versus what you did in 2019?

Scott Frederiksen

I'd say two things. One, yes, we've seen -- before the craziness began, the market rates were increasing and we were feeling good about our renewals. Keep in mind too some of those full year numbers were impacted by General Mills early in the year. And so that's dragged down that. And so we kind of consider that anomalous and we've talked at length about that in past calls and with you. And so that's what really dragged down the overall numbers that Matt talked about for the year.

Most of the other sample set that we saw was more representative of what we think a true mark-to-market is on the portfolio. So, I think it's a combination of the one big General Mills deal early in the year and the strength of the market now. But I guess all bets are off as we watch the TV in the background, right?

Matt Kornack

Yes. Just tell the President to stop speaking. But on -- with regards to the tenants that you currently have in place and a lot of these are large liquid entities but were there any that are financially maybe a little strapped? And how would you deal with that type of situation if in the short-term you think there's an issue with a tenant in terms of would you try to get them out of the space and re-lease it or would you be accommodative at this point?

Matt Cimino

Yes. Well, I'll start with the first question. I mean nothing has risen up so far. So, I mean we've had historical situations like this arise. And I think our approach is tailored to the situation and the tenant. And so I don't think we take necessarily a singular approach to how we deal with that. I think we're trying to evaluate the specifics of what's going on with the tenant in the instance that this arises.

And we'll try to tailor a response whether it be to get them out of there and put someone else in the building that can -- that's a better long-term fit or whether it's still work with them to get them back on track.

I think we're -- historically, we'd be open to both of those alternatives. But as we sit today other than some routine rollover nothing material, we're not -- we're certainly not getting inbounds with people asking for rent relief or talking about distress. Its early days, so I think we're -- I think Scott's remarks at the beginning of the call are -- has been our approach which is to be proactive.

We're in the markets. We're talking to tenants, we want to understand if there are impacts or changes and we want to be part -- we've -- I think we've taken an approach where we've tried to be a partner. We want to be proactive and engage with them and understand what's coming, so that we can work together to try to make sure that they're successful and in turn we're successful.

Matt Kornack

Sure. That makes sense and thanks guys and stay healthy.

Matt Cimino

Same to you.

Scott Frederiksen

Judd Gilats

Yes just one -- I'll interject just briefly Scott sorry to interrupt. Just a bit more for just on the question on the Memphis lease, we've now shuffled through the papers and that was -- just to confirm for your benefit Brad, that's an additive deal, so no TI on that.

Brad Sturges

Scott Frederiksen

All right. Well, once again everyone thanks for your time and your interest in WPT Industrial REIT. And as always, if anyone has any additional questions, please feel free to contact any of us at any time. Thanks again. Bye.

