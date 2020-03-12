Pretium Resources: The Disappointing News Continues

It's been a brutal start to 2020 for Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG), after the company posted one of the weakest FY-2019 earnings reports in the sector, missing guidance by a country mile. Unfortunately, investors have had to sit on edge since the report, with the market awaiting the bigger catalyst, an updated life of mine plan. The wait finally came to an end this week, with Pretium's updated mine plan shaving more than 25% off of annual production, as well as a massive reduction in grades. This dramatic second revision to the initial mine plan put a nail in the coffin of any hopes of 500,000 ounces of annual gold production while revealing much more sobering all-in cost projections. The only good news is that Pretium was smashed due to uncertainty surrounding this update, with some negativity already priced in. However, I still don't see Pretium as cheap, even after a 40% decline, and I continue to see the stock as an Avoid. While rallies are possible now that uncertainty is off the table, I continue to see more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If the significant miss on guidance in FY-2019 wasn't enough to unnerve Pretium investors, the company's updated life of mine plan is likely to do the trick. For those unaware, Pretium released its updated life of mine plan on Tuesday, and the negative revisions are likely to be quite sobering for the die-hard bulls. Not only have we seen a drop in annual production by 20%, but we've also seen a 30% decrease in grades over the life of the mine. These downward revisions have bitten off a chunk of the projects after-tax NPV (5%), with the new after-tax NPV (5%) sitting at $2.14 billion, down more than $1 billion from less than a year ago. Let's take a closer look at the report below:

(Source: Company News Release)

(Source: Company Presentation)

Beginning with the reserve estimate at Brucejack, we've seen a plunge in total ounces, with the current mineral reserve sitting at 4.2 million ounces of gold and 30.1 million ounces of silver. This is a nearly 35% drop from where the mineral reserve stood last year at 6.4 million ounces of gold and 30.5 million ounces of silver. To be fair, the company has mined nearly 300,000 ounces of gold since its April 2019 mine plan, so some depletion is inevitable. Having said that, even if we shave 300,000 ounces off of the 6.4 million-ounce prior reserve, we've still got a drop of 1.9 million ounces of gold from where we sat a year ago.

(Source: Company News Release)

While this might not seem like the end of the world to the most optimistic bulls, it's important to note that the quality of the resource is also lower. Previously, the company had 6.4 million ounces of gold at a grade of 12.6 grams per tonne gold. Currently, we have a resource at more than 30% lower grades at 8.4 grams per tonne gold. It's worth noting that the Valley of the Kings Zone resource has dropped from an estimated grade of 16.1 grams per tonne gold in 2016 to 13.8 grams per tonne gold in 2019, and now down to 8.8 grams per tonne gold as of the most recent update. While it's certainly plausible that the company purposely pushed a significant portion of high-grade ounces forward in their mine plan, the massive drop of nearly 50% in grades with less than three years of production is alarming. This tells us that the deposit is much more complicated than initially thought out to be and that we could potentially see further negative revisions down the road. Unfortunately, this update has had a dramatic effect on Brucejack's profitability, and the mine's total net-present value. We will take a closer look at this below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see from the updated life of mine plan below, we've seen a significant drop in value at Brucejack, with downward revisions across the board. Beginning with annual gold production, we've seen a more than 25% drop, from 441,000 ounces of average production per year to 311,000 ounces. It's important to note that the initial mine plan called for 504,000 ounces of production for the first eight years and 404,000 ounces over the life of the mine, so this is the second major revision lower, and not the first hiccup for the mine plan. When it comes to all-in sustaining costs to produce gold, we've seen a massive jump, from projected costs of $539/oz as of FY-2019 to updated cost projections of $743/oz. This is a nearly 40% jump in costs year over year, which will significantly affect the company's bottom line. Ultimately, the $200/oz rise in the gold price over the past year has done nothing for margins based on these projections as the company's costs, according to the updated mine plan, will rise a similar amount.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Presentation)

Finally, when it comes to the post-tax NPV (5%) of the project, we have seen a massive drop. The prior post-tax NPV (5%) for Brucejack was $3.18 billion at $1,500/oz gold prices and $19.50/oz silver (SLV). The updated life of mine plan uses a more ambitious average gold price of $1,600/oz, and a silver price well above spot prices of $20.80/oz, and still comes in more than $1 billion shy of the 2019 figure at only $2.135 billion. This translates to a drop of more than $1 billion in the NPV (5%) at Brucejack, dramatically changing the long-term economics for the project. The worrisome thing about these revisions across the board is that it suggests that the 2014 mine plan was significantly off the mark, as was the 2019 mine plan, and one has to wonder if we will see more revisions as the resource continues to be mined. While I would argue we've likely seen the worst of the revisions lower, it's generally a massive red flag when a reserve base has to be restated once or twice in a short period.

(Source: Company News Release)

Pretium Resources set its FY-2020 and beyond production guidance at 325,000 to 365,000 ounces of gold in its February 12th earnings report, but it's looking like these figures may end up being ambitious as well now. This is because the updated life of mine plan is calling for only 311,000 ounces of average annual production, suggesting that we need to see even further negative revisions at the time of the Q1 2020 earnings call. This is certainly not ideal, given that most investors likely thought things couldn't get any worse after the Q4 conference call discussing the forward guidance cuts for annual gold production. Unfortunately, this has put a massive dent in the investment thesis for Brucejack, as we no longer have a bonanza-grade underground gold producer, but instead a high-grade gold producer with an extremely complex deposit. Based on these revisions, I have revised my annual EPS estimates for FY-2020 down to $0.46, from $0.60 previously.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Assuming the company can only put up between $0.46 and $0.50 in annual EPS for FY-2020, this would translate to negative to low-single-digit annual EPS growth year-over-year. This is unacceptable in a market where we have a strong gold price, and it is well below the average projected earnings growth estimates of 40% for the majority of gold producers. Therefore, while investors may think that Pretium looks cheap at $7.00 per share and only 15x forward earnings, I would strongly disagree. If the company had stable earnings growth that was in line with the sector, a forward earnings multiple of 15 would be quite reasonable. However, with minimal growth in annual EPS projected for FY-2020, there's no reason that the company should command a forward earnings multiple much above 15. Based on this, from a valuation standpoint, Pretium Resources is now expensive at above $8.00 per share.

(Source: TC2000.com) (Source: TC2000.com)

If we take a look at the technical picture, the bulls are sitting at a pivotal spot here and a must-defend level. If we see a monthly close below the $6.55 level on Pretium, the stock will break down below its multi-year base and would be one of the only gold producers making new multi-year lows. This would be a bearish development and would place the majority of investors underwater, creating a significant overhead supply for the stock going forward. This is because investors will likely be eager to get out at break-even or small losses on any sharp rallies. Currently, we have multiple resistance levels stacked overhead at $10.15, $11.65, and $13.00, and I would consider any rallies that cannot get through the $10.15 level to be merely bear market rallies and noise.

Many analysts have argued for the immense value in Pretium Resources, but the chart has been telling a different story since September of last year. There is absolutely no reason to own a miner that is consistently missing guidance due to a complex resource, and there is certainly no point in buying a miner that can't even hold above its 200-day moving average. Unfortunately, the bad news keeps piling up for Pretium investors at the same time as much of the sector like Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Yamana Gold (AUY) are busy beating estimates, raising dividends, and over-delivering for their shareholders. Based on this, I continue to see Pretium Resources as an Avoid, and I would view any rallies above $9.50 going forward as selling opportunities. Stocks often will bounce after 50% plunges like we've seen the past couple months from Pretium, but I believe any bounces will merely be bear market rallies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.