Green Brick Partners: Growing More Than One Brick At A Time But The Market Remains Oblivious

Convergence with the sector earnings multiple is on the cards, driven by a couple of catalysts.

The industry dynamics are favorable for further growth and the company has a presence in the best housing markets in the country.

Shares are below where they were 12 months ago but the company has made a lot of progress.

The stellar financial performance in the recent past has not translated into the share price of Green Brick Partners.

David Einhorn might not be that popular among growth investors because of his stance on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). As disclosed in Greenlight Capital's filings, he has short positions on both these high-growth companies. For more than a couple of months, I was left wondering why many investors are not even considering Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) as a top-pick that could deliver stellar returns with the expected growth of the American housing market. Maybe it's the presence of Einhorn, as Greenlight is the largest shareholder of GRBK. Whatever the reason it could be, the recent decline in the share price has conclusively pushed shares into undervalued territory.

As illustrated in the above chart, the drastic drop in the last few trading days has erased all of its gains in the 12 months. Warren Buffett once said:

The true investors welcome volatility. A wildly fluctuating market means that irrationally low prices will periodically be attached to solid businesses.

As I would shortly reveal in the remainder of this analysis, Green Brick Partners is a solid business trading at the wrong price.

Revise as you may but Green Brick beats it

Nothing is soothing to an investor's eyes than earnings beats, especially when the expectations have been revised upwards constantly by Wall Street analysts. No matter how high the expectations were, Green Brick delivered on its promises in the last few quarters.

Green Brick: 14 out of 16

Analysts are not done yet, either. According to data from Seeking Alpha, the EPS estimate for the financial year ending December 2020 has been revised upward by 18.55% in the last 6 months and revenue estimate for the same period has been revised up by 40.23%. This increasing bullishness is synonymous with the projected growth of the housing market in regions in which Green Brick has a strong presence, including Dallas and Houston.

The fourth quarter of 2019 was a record-breaking quarter for the company as Green Brick reported its highest-ever revenue, gross profit, earnings per share, and the number of net new homeowners. None of this, however, mattered to investors. Since reporting these numbers on March 3, the share price has fallen as much as 25%.

This has created a massive opportunity for investors to pounce on.

Location matters in the homebuilding trade

As many investors are aware, a homebuilder's prospects are closely tied to that of the economy of the region/s in which it operates. Green Brick is a home building and land development company that operates in Dallas, Atlanta, Vero Beach, Houston, and Colorado Springs.

Source: Fourth-quarter earnings call slides

An analysis of the housing market and the demand for new homes in these regions is a critical ingredient in the investment thesis as the success or not of a company operating in this industry would largely depend on whether the regional economy would continue to grow and the interest rate environment. Both of these are discussed in the next segment.

The big picture couldn't have been any better

An understanding of a couple of fundamental macroeconomic relationships will prove to be useful in assessing the outlook for Green Brick, or any other homebuilder for that matter.

First, empirical evidence suggests that there's a strong negative correlation between housing starts and the unemployment rate in the United States. This is visualized below.

Now that the unemployment rate is close to 50-year lows, it doesn't come as a surprise that housing starts have continued to ramp up. This is generally good news for homebuilders, but for Green Brick, this is great news. That's because of the company's presence in three Metropolitan areas that are seeing massive job growth.

Source: Fourth-quarter earnings slides

This demographic characteristic positions the company to continue its double-digit revenue growth streak. With job growth comes low unemployment rates that eventually translates into higher housing starts.

Going by the above data, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Dallas topped the national housing market by housing starts in 2019.

Source: Fourth-quarter earnings slides

Houston followed next, and Atlanta, where the company has a significant presence, was not far behind either.

Green Brick is poised to tap into the new growth opportunities that would become available in the next couple of years in these regions as disposable income in Dallas, Houston, and Atlanta, rise. If a homebuilder had the luxury of allocating resources freely to choose any market to operate in, Dallas and Houston would be among the top picks.

This favorable demographic situation is a catalyst that would drive not only revenue and earnings but the share price higher in the next few years.

Second, the interest rate environment can have a meaningful impact on housing starts and the profits of the industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has led the markets on a freefall and the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia only aggravated the situation. However, none of this will put the brakes on the increasing demand for houses in the United States, primarily because of low mortgage rates. Since reaching a peak in 2018, the 30-year mortgage rate has declined steadily, along with Fed rate cuts.

There is every possibility of another rate cut as well, on top of the emergency rate cuts last week. Goldman Sachs economists predict that the Fed will cut rates multiple times and bring back rates to where they were in 2015; 0-0.25%. This would trigger a surge in demand for mortgage applications, the same way it did when the Fed decided to do an emergency rate cut. For the week ended March 11, mortgage applications soared by a staggering 55% and refinance applications by 80% to the highest levels seen since the financial crisis.

Mortgage applications

Source: Trading Economics

Mortgage Bankers Association analyst Joel Kan wrote yesterday:

Taking into account the current economic situation and how much rates have fallen, MBA is nearly doubling its 2020 refinance originations forecast to $1.2 trillion, a 37% increase from 2019 and the strongest refinance volume since 2012.

This low-interest-rate environment is a blessing for the housing industry as well and Green Brick will continue to reap the rewards for many years to come.

Third, despite low rates, the American consumer is stronger than ever. The household disposable income has grown over the last decade and the recession fears are likely overblown even though the impact of COVID-19 is larger than previously thought of.

Overall, the three factors discussed in this segment of the analysis will help Green Brick come up with attractive numbers and possibly, a few earnings surprises along the way.

The view from the windshield is clear

According to fourth-quarter filings of the company, the backlog has grown to $347 million from just $151.5 million at the end of 2017 and is at an all-time high. This is an indication of what to expect from Green Brick in the next few quarters. Also, many of the subsidiaries and companies that Green Brick partners with, have announced new housing projects. Some of them are currently open for sales and a few are expected to hit the market in 2020.

Source: Company filings

These projects will start adding to company revenue throughout 2020. There are 1,297 units under construction, in comparison to 1,127 units at the end of 2018.

Green Brick's balance sheet quality is also worth mentioning here as small and mid-cap companies that are growing at double-digit rates tend to accrue a very high amount of debt that eventually threatens the very existence of such companies. At the end of the fourth quarter, Green Brick's net debt-to-total capital stood at 28.1%, which is lower than most of the publicly listed homebuilders in America.

Source: Fourth-quarter earnings slides

In the recent earnings call, the company CEO James Brickman made some important remarks about the performance so far this year:

We generally do not comment on monthly sales before quarterly results are filed. However, the reaction of the stock market to recent headlines deserves comment. On a unit basis, we had our best January sales on record which was followed by record February sales.

This is an early indication of what to expect when the company reports numbers for the first quarter of this year.

The company will likely take on some debt to optimize its capital structure and reduce the cost of capital and that shouldn't surprise investors.

Takeaway: driven by favorable macroeconomic conditions, Green Brick will deliver stellar returns

The big picture is positive for the company, and the strength of the U.S. economy, coupled with low mortgage rates and unemployment rates, will pave the way for increased activity in the U.S. housing market. What stands out is that Green Brick operates in the best possible markets right now from a macro perspective as Dallas, Houston, and Atlanta are reporting solid jobs growth and housing starts.

The recent market events, mainly the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price war, have beaten GRBK unnecessarily and irrationally. The anomaly between the share price performance and the financial performance of the company will likely prove to be short-lived, and strong earnings will act as a catalyst for the share price to take off.

Shares are trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, in comparison to the sector median of 12.59. However, what is more interesting is that the company has and is expected to grow at much higher rates than the sector.

I expect Green Brick shares to converge with the sector median, at least partially, starting from the second half of this year. It's the best time in a few years to buy shares of a growing mid-cap homebuilder at cheap multiples.

