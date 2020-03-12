The Principal Financial Group: A Worthwhile Investment

It is always interesting to see when a former mutual - an entity “run by members, for members" - decides to target profitability through its first commemorative public offering. Since its demutualization in late 2001, Principal Financial Group (PFG) has performed admirably, with an early peak at the start of 2018 marking a remarkable 350% for the relatively short listing span for the company, which interestingly since its recent IPO, had elected to move its listing from the NYSE to the Nasdaq (an exchange more known for growth and volatility); with the company citing marketing and international presence as key factors in the decision. With a current price reflecting barely above book value of tangible equity, for a pension fund in a nation with a perennially-aging demographic paying dividends at a yield 476% that of the recently decreased US cash rate, Principal Financial is, for all intents and purposes, a bargain.

Source: Country Economy - US Federal Reserve Bank rates 2020

Principal Financial Group’s performance throughout the years

A notable query posed by the market in recent times revolves around the difference between investing with an investment firm and investing in an investment firm. At face value, a cursory understanding would suggest that investing with the firm (that is, putting your money into a fund managed by Principal Financial) requires one to choose their product mix and by extension, the volatility/return spread; whereas investing in the firm (purchasing Principal Financial assets) enables one to mimic the performance of the entire Principal Financial asset holdings, not dissimilar to how an index mimics the market, of which the fund represents an equity. While this proves largely true for your standard asset management firms, Principal Financial is not your run-of-the-mill investment fund.

Established in 1879 in the middle of the continental United States, Principal Financial Group began life as a life insurance company, naturally than having delved into wealth management in subsequent years; a division which at its calendar year-end 2019 boasted over USD735 billion in assets under management. To put that into perspective, Principal Financial boasts a history nearly 50 years preceding the establishment of Bank of America, with a clientele base to match, spanning 25 nations globally.

In today's economy, plagued by uncertainty stemming from political unrest and global pandemics, stability is a rare thing to come by; yet long-term stability is what Principal Financial offers, ranging from its leadership, where most chief executives have served with the company since the early 2000s since demutualization, all the way to its credit rating, latest reaffirmed by S&P at A+/Stable in 2019.

PFG’s Share Price

Source: Google Finance - Principal Financial Group, Inc. Share Price

To dig deeper into what Principal Financial has to offer, the firm distinguishes 4 primary business units ranging from Retirement and Income Solutions, US Insurance Solutions, Principal International and Principal Global Investors. Within the diversified portfolio from both an operational and geographical perspective, the group’s revenue and earnings streams primarily from fees and premiums, with a significant portion stemming from interest spread.

To make things simple, Principal Financial engages in two primary operations - they take in money through various means of inflows inclusive of premiums, fees, deposits; and they pay out money at a later point in time, upon maturity, withdrawal or a claimable event. If Principal Financial does well, the quantum of the former exceeds that of the latter, and in recent memory, the firm has done so remarkably well.

It would be remiss then, to avoid discussion surrounding the volatility of Principal Financial in the past few weeks, as indeed a 25% drop in share price in the past 3 weeks with their latest 10-K having dropped in the midst marked a 52-week low as of today’s date (March 7th).

The rationale behind the change to non-GAAP

Whilst the macroeconomic factors (more on that later) would undoubtedly play a significant factor in the drop in perceived market sentiment, Principal Financial did not do itself any favors by choosing very publicly to report a non-GAAP profit metrics against an otherwise GAAP set of accounts. The primary reason for this is to substantiate a USD1.2 billion investment for the former retirement arm of Wells Fargo on the 1st of July 2019 and the acquisition premiums and integration expenses associated with the transaction.

Source: Principal Financial Group, Inc. - 10K & Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

In employing a non-conventional measure of earnings, Principal Financial normalize their earnings per share figure to cater for the aforementioned acquisition; however, it is noted that gains upon acquisition and divestment of asset holdings are par for the course in an investment business and so the justification behind their use of non-GAAP measures are superfluous. This is unfortunate though, as it is factual that the acquisition of the Wells Fargo unit will naturally incur extraordinary one-off expenses; however, future synergies expected to result from these transactions are expected to more than offset the initial charges. A more meaningful way to demonstrate this might be a cursory glance at the firm’s dividend history, which has continued its growth in Q1 2020.

Source: Principal Financial Group Investor Relations - Dividend History

The Regulatory Risk

Let’s put this into perspective, however. Principal Financial has more assets under management of USD735 billion (as of 31st December 2019) than the nominal GDP of most worldwide nations, and as such it is natural that the firm remains heavily subjected to prudential regulatory control. Capital adequacy regulations essentially mean that for each unit of additional “risk” subjected to the institution’s books, the firm must set aside one unit of tier 1 capital.

These risk factors quantify the inherent volatility of the company’s balance sheet, ranging from asset side risk (devaluations of equities, the default of bonds), liability side risk (catastrophic losses, wrong actuarial mortality assumptions) to liquidity risk and operational risk. While it can be seen that the overall capital buffer employed by Principal Financial appears lower than that of its counterparts, it is evident that this stems from the acquisitive nature of the group (see Wells Fargo retirement trust acquisition) as well as the large returns to shareholders by way of both dividends and a further USD900 million of share buybacks. Compounded with a healthy recent refinanced debt instruments, highly secured fixed income securities and a senior management team quite clearly aligned to focus on their core businesses, it is easy to understand the A+ rating bestowed upon the firm.

Macroeconomic Factors

Unfortunately, factors in the regulatory environment aren’t the only exogenous variables impacting on the performance of Principal Financial. Standard & Poor's noted in late 2019 that the outlook for Principal Financial embodies the strong market position it holds concerning both future opportunities and absorbing market shocks, with the key possible contributor towards a downside scenario surrounding global systemic macroeconomic factors. It is unfortunate then that the latest global developments in Covid-19, which have caused huge disruptions to global supply chains and overall consumer sentiment, will fall under this category. With economists globally having made material revisions towards economic forecasts, worldwide central banks have responded with widespread monetary easing, and the stock markets have taken the brunt of the stagnating global economy.

Source: Statista - Coronavirus: OECD Slashes Forecast for World Economy

What this means for Principal Financial, however, is that not for the first time in history, public sentiment has created an inefficient market, and perhaps unbeknownst to some, Principal Financial is now trading at just over 1.03x book value of tangible equity (March 7th). For most companies, this might spell trouble on the horizon, but remember Principal Financial is stable. In a market where the US cash rate just reduced 50 basis points to 1.0%; and the Nasdaq has dropped 12% in the past 15 days, where are investors going to place their recently liquidated holdings if not real estate and infrastructure? 75% of investments held by Principal Financial are fixed-term bonds from creditworthy counterparts and the other significant 18% holding? Mortgage-backed securities. Principal Financial has created an artificial hedge.

Source: Principal Financial Group, Inc. - 10-K

Conclusion

Remember at the end of the day, Principal Financial is a retirement fund, in a nation with a rapidly-aging population. While you may struggle to convince people that Principal Financial lies within a growth sector (irrespective of the placement of its shares onto the Nasdaq), even the most vocal detractors would struggle to argue against the notion that funds under management will grow. Compounding healthy and growing dividends as well as a leading internal management framework, it is without question that at 1.03x tangible book value of equity Principal Financial Group is an overwhelming buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.