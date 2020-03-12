Amid Bond Rally, The TIP ETF Got Crushed. Why?

The market is pricing in a severe recession. But individual TIPS are a much better investment than nominal Treasurys. And TIP funds and ETFs are looking more attractive.

A key reason is that inflation expectations are plummeting, causing the TIP ETF price to fall versus the overall bond market.

The TIP ETF has lost more than 6% of its value in a few days, and is falling sharply again this morning.

Investors in the TIP ETF - an index fund that holds the full range of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities - got a big surprise this week: a stunning 6.2% drop in value amid a what appeared major "safe haven" Treasury rally.

Investors value TIPS for their safety. They are a Treasury security with a principal balance that rises and falls with the official rate of U.S. inflation. Investors in individual TIPS, when purchased at an originating auction, are guaranteed to receive at least the original par value at maturity, even if deflation rages for years.

But TIPS mutual funds and ETFs have no such guarantees. The value of these funds will rise and fall with the market value of the individual TIPS they hold. Since there are only 40 TIPS trading on the secondary market, these funds aren't diversified. And they tend to be more volatile than overall bond market funds, such as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG).

This week, TIP ETF investors got that volatility message, loud and clear, when the value of the ETF fell from $121.53 on March 3 to $113.94 on March 11, a fall of 6.2%. In that same time, the value of AGG fell 3.1%, and the value of the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) rose 0.9%.

Here's what the numbers look like from March 6 to Wednesday's close:

Why did TIP get hit so hard? There are two key reasons:

Amid turmoil in the stock market, bond yields reached extremely low levels, possibly unrealistically low, at least for the short term.

reached extremely low levels, possibly unrealistically low, at least for the short term. Inflation expectations dropped dramatically, which means that the gap between TIP yields and comparable Treasurys shrank. When this happens, the value of TIPS declines in relation to nominal Treasurys.

As of Wednesday's close, the Treasury market was signaling that inflation over the next 10 years will average 0.96%, an incredibly low number. U.S. inflation is currently running at 2.3%, and the lowest 10-year annual inflation rate since 1970 was 1.6%, achieved at the end of 2017.

We can expect inflation to drop to deflationary levels in the short term, reacting to a 30% drop in oil prices. But a prediction of 0.96% over 10 years is pricing in a severe recession. Here are the numbers:

This is the key: On March 6, the 10-year TIPS yield fell to -0.57% while the 10-year Treasury note was at 0.74%, creating an inflation break-even rate of 1.31%. Just three days later, the 10-year TIPS yield rose to -0.14% while the 10-year note yield rose to 0.82%, creating an inflation break-even rate of 0.96%.

The TIPS yield rose 43 basis points, while the 10-year note yield rose 12 basis points. When yields rise, the price of the TIP ETF falls, and this is why the TIP ETF is under-performing the overall bond market.

What comes next?

I predict this trend will turn around quickly when the stock and bond markets settle down. A 10-year TIPS with an inflation break-even rate of 0.96% is a much more attractive investment than a 10-year nominal Treasury.

Michael Ashton, an expert on U.S. inflation, wrote an excellent article yesterday on the reasons a 10-year TIPS is now a very strong investment versus a nominal 10-year Treasury. Here is a key point:

Now, there is an added bonus to the way TIPS are structured, and this is important to know at times when the market is starting to act like it is worried about deflation. No matter what happens to the price level, the bond will never pay back less than the original principal.

Because the return of a TIPS can never go below zero, there is currently a downside risk of less than 1% annually in owning a TIPS versus a nominal Treasury. So over 10 years, if the U.S. suffers severe deflation over that entire time, a 10-year TIPS would under-perform by about 10% versus a nominal 10-year.

However, there is no upside limit to a TIPS. If inflation averages 2.0%, the TIPS will out-perform by 1.0%. If inflation averages 4.5%, the TIPS will out-perform by 3.5% a year. So the downside risk of an individual TIPS, right now, is only 1%, while the upside potential is unlimited.

TIPS are a buy versus nominal Treasurys.

What will happen to TIPS funds and ETFs?

I don't own these funds, but in general, I see them as attractive when the 10-year TIPS yield rises above 0.75%, and the TIP ETF price falls to below $110. That's pretty arbitrary, I know.

The TIP ETF is trading this morning at $111.32, down 2.3% just today. This is a remarkable fall from the close of $121.53 on March 3. This looks like panic selling.

The market is saying: "A severe recession is coming. Inflation no longer exists." And this trend could continue as fears of the effects of the COVID-19 continue to rise.

Eventually, this will end.

I'd say: TIPS funds are a lot more attractive today than they were a week ago.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.