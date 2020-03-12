These Markets Have Violated Significant Long Term Support

Failure to recover these broken support levels will be confirmation that the current market action is far more than a mere correction.

Currently I am monitoring trendline support from the 2009 and 2011 lows as well as the 200 week EMA and the 2018 price lows on all markets. Today many markets violated these critical technical supports on the long term weekly charts.

First let's note the break of multiple converged trendline support on the Wilshire 5000 Total Market index monthly log close chart.

Some significant characteristics of this chart are the 2007 break of the long term uptrend followed by a failure to recover that trend and the conversion of the trendline into resistance on multiple tests in 2015/2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Now any uptrend angle you may choose to draw from the 2009, 2011, 2016 and 2018 lows has been simultaneously broken. Also note the very large bear RSI divergence between the January 2018, September 2018 and 2020 highs. Monthly RSI looks set to move below its bull market trading range very soon as it is resting upon its lower support right now. Overall, not a good look at all.

The Wilshire 4500 index (Total Market ex-SPX 500) weekly has dropped sharply out of a clear uptrend from 2011 and intraday tested the 200 week EMA which acted as support in 2011, 2016 and 2018.

DIA, Dow Industrials ETF, has solidly broken the uptrend constructed from the 2009, 2016 and 2018 lows and today closed below the 200 week EMA which acted as key support in 2011 and 2016. Support at both 2018 lows as well as the lower rail of the trend channel from 2010/2011 is next, and not very far away at all.

RSP, the SPX 500 equal weighted ETF, ended the day outside of its trend channel from 2010/2011 and below its 200-week EMA.

IWM, the small caps ETF, smashed through support trendlines from 2009 and 2011 as well as its 200-week EMA. The 2018 low is quite nearby. Note the non-confirmation of new highs in the big caps by this index, making lower highs in 2019/2020.

Ditto for MDY, mid caps:

My custom composite index of key sectors (XLF, SMH, IYT, XHB, XLI) crashed through the 200-week EMA and closed below the lower rail of the trend channel from 2011:

There are a wide variety of additional sector ETFs which also fall into the same technical category and some, such as financial commodity and resource ETFs, which are performing far, far worse.

The general look we have here is of a market that is assertively breaking down from long term trends in force. Investors need to be aware that this kind of chart action is highly correlated with serious bear markets. There is strong reason to believe that the current market action is far more than a simple "correction".

