In Remembrance Of Humpty Dumpty

What would cause stocks to fall more precipitously and get stuck to the downside during the next bear market?

If a recession sets in and a bear market ensues, stocks may not bounce back as quickly as they have in the past.

"Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall,

Humpty Dumpty had a great fall.

All the king's horses and all the king's men

Couldn't put Humpty together again."

Humpty Dumpty has fallen. After a glorious decade sitting atop the wall, U.S. stocks have suddenly fallen. Policy makers already have begun the scramble to restore the stock market as they have so many times before. Can they succeed in putting the U.S. stock market back together again?

Impenetrability! The humpty dumpty U.S. stock market has fallen off the wall numerous times over the past decade. Spring 2010, summer 2011, spring 2012, spring 2013, September/October 2014, May 2015 to February 2016, and fourth quarter 2018. Each and every time it looked like the egg was finally cracked. But each and every time over the past decade, Bernanke's and Yellen's and Powell's and Obama's and Trump's collective men were successfully able to put that egg back together and up onto an increasingly higher wall.

Why should we not expect the same outcome again today? The following is one key reason why.

The U.S. economy appears increasingly likely to fall into recession. This is due to the fallout effects of the coronavirus, as the disruptions to current business activity and the mounting uncertainty associated with future business activity is not likely to subside anytime soon. In fact, it seems to compound on itself with each passing day. The impact associated with the massive drop in oil prices coming out of the OPEC+ meeting this week only adds fuel to the economic fire.

A recession is dire for stock prices. Why exactly?

First, if the U.S. economy goes into recession, corporate earnings almost are certainly going to contract. Since World War II, corporate earnings on the S&P 500 Index have fallen by an average of -31% during recessions. Excluding the -54% decline during the bursting of the technology bubble and the -92% collapse during the Great Financial Crisis, the average profit decline was still -19%.

With this in mind, let's be conservative and assume a garden variety recession scenario with corporate profits falling by -20% (the effective shut down of business activity across major industries feels worse than a garden variety recession taking shape today, but let's work with it given that it could still end up being short but severe). Such a -20% decline in corporate earnings would imply annual GAAP earnings on the S&P 500 Index of $111.73 per share. At Wednesday's S&P 500 Index closing price of 2741, which comes after a -19.05% peak to trough closing price decline in the S&P 500 Index over the last 15 trading days already in the books, this would imply a still very rich 24.6 price-to-earnings multiple. As I always say, stock valuations do not matter until they matter a whole lot, and they usually end up mattering a whole lot during recessions. In other words, a sky-high 24.6 multiple almost is certainly going to need to come down much further during a recession no matter how low Treasury yields may be.

So let's be generous and assume that the P/E ratio on the S&P 500 Index falls to 16 during our unfolding recession scenario. This multiple is simply the long-term historical average, and not the 5 to 12 times range that multiples historically fell to in the days before relentless policy intervention in the past three decades (for example, a 12 times multiple is what a number of traders were prepared to assign to the S&P 500 during the depths of the financial crisis).

Putting this scenario based on reasonable assumptions together implies the S&P 500 Index falling back as far as 1787. This, of course, would represent a -47% peak to trough decline. Painful, but as the new millennium has demonstrated twice already, certainly not unprecedented.

A nice knock-down argument. But stocks will bounce back! After all, we all know that stocks always go higher over time, right? To succeed in the stock market over the long term, you have to hold tight during these extreme periods of volatility and stay long, right? Unfortunately, this principle may not hold up the next time around.

To begin with, I would contend that the notion stocks always go up over time is dubious. I remember hearing back in the late 1990s how technology stocks would be leading the market higher over the next decade. I also recall in the mid-2000s hearing how home prices always go up nationally every year. These things were true until they were very much not. And I think of the investor that was long the Dow Jones Industrial Average in September 1929. They had to wait 25 years until 1954 to just get back to breakeven on a nominal basis and were still lower on a real basis more than half a century later in 1985. I'm all for a long-term time horizon, but 56 years is an awfully long time. "Cherry picking dates!" some might exclaim. Maybe, but given that stocks today are just as expensive if not more so than they were back in 1929, perhaps not an entirely unreasonable comparison.

Taking this one step further, the experience of the U.S. stock investor has been awesome over time. But ask an investor in China or Spain from more than a decade ago in 2007, from France or the U.K. nearly two decades ago in 2000, or from Japan more than three decades ago 1989 if they feel the same. Likely they will not, as each of these investors are still trading lower on a nominal price basis vs. where they were when they started.

Of horses and men. But to simply say that U.S. stocks might not bounce back so quickly the next time around is simply not good enough. A reason needs to exist why stocks are not able to climb back on today's highly valued wall for an extended period of time once they fall.

The following is a likely reason why.

Here's a chart of the S&P 500 Index from 2010 to present on a quarterly closing basis. In a word, awesome.

Now, let's overlay the cumulative domestic equity combined mutual fund and ETF flows over this time period.

The S&P 500 Index has nearly tripled, yet investors have sold roughly half a trillion dollars of equities on net over this same time period. Put simply, retail and institutional investors have been net sellers of stocks throughout this entire period. Steadily-reduced demand, steadily-rising prices. An interesting relationship indeed.

Next, let's overlay the cumulative share buybacks of companies in the S&P 500 Index over the same time period.

There it is. The almost exclusive reason that stocks have risen over the past decade has not been because investors like you and me have been buying stocks. For on net, we have collectively been a seller of stocks. Instead, it has been companies that have been a cumulative net buyer of stocks at a more than $5 trillion over this same time period.

Here's where this becomes highly problematic going forward.

Corporations already are as highly leveraged as they have been in recent history. And a regular practice during the last decade was to assume this additional debt in order to repurchase more shares.

The fact that corporations have been the marginal buyer of stocks for more than a decade is all fine and dandy until of course, the day comes when they can no longer maintain these buybacks. This typically happens when the economy falls into recession.

Why? Several reasons. First, corporations are generating less in earnings, which means less money left over for share repurchases. Second, recessions also come with a greater degree of operational uncertainty, which means that corporations become more inclined to increase cash stockpiles to maintain financial flexibility instead of deploying cash to repurchase shares. Lastly and perhaps most importantly, credit quality and solvency risk increasingly come under scrutiny and pressure during recessions. For example, if you are a company like Boeing (NYSE:BA) or Hilton (NYSE:HLT) that's suddenly drawing down your credit line to survive what you are anticipating to be a difficult stretch, you're most likely thinking more about survival than buying back shares.

This is the juncture at which we have arrived today. Corporations may now be finally arriving at the juncture where they can no longer support buybacks in the same meaningful way. And if retail and institutional investors haven't been the marginal buyer of stocks for the entire decade all along the way, why would they possibly start filling this role now as corporations start backing away for the first time. Retail and institutional investors will require a much steeper discount before they will begin buying again in earnest.

What about the Fed and the government? If companies significantly drawback on repurchasing shares, it simply will not matter how much the government deploys in fiscal policy or the Fed expands its balance sheet, it very likely will not be enough to offset the massive air pocket of demand that will exist in the private markets. Remember how Treasury yields would always rise when the Fed was actively engaged in quantitative easing? This was because more investors in the private market were selling Treasuries so that they could bandwagon into stocks than the Fed was buying. The same principles appear likely to be forming now for stocks today.

So, no matter how many Fed horses or how many fiscal policy men try to put the stock market Humpty Dumpty back together again, this may be the instance where they simply cannot pull it off.

Bottom line. Now is not the time for panic when it comes to your investments. But nor is it the time for complacency. Investors have been conditioned over a decade to believe that whenever that stock market egg falls off the wall that it will simply get right back up and climb to new heights, but the current set up suggests a potentially different outcome this time around.

Markets are bound to get a massive fiscal and monetary policy stimulus program in the coming days and weeks to combat the escalating fallout effects of the coronavirus. Any such boost should be used by investors to reevaluate existing positions, for if you felt the urgency to sell when the markets have been declining lately, you should continue to feel that urge when stocks appear to be regaining their footing. In the meantime, investors should be reevaluating existing positions in the context of the current market in the event that this coordinated stimulus program never comes to pass, which is an outcome that I'm assigning a still small but increasing probability with each passing day.

For when the stock market enters into the next bear market, the subsequent fall may end up being deeper and the bounce back may end up taking much longer than the recent past has taught us. Be prepared.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

After years of policy stimulus, stocks are trading at record high valuations and bond yields are at historic lows. It is only a matter of time before reality returns to global capital markets. Do you have a plan to continue participating in today’s bull market while also positioning for the next bear market? Come join us on Global Macro Research, where we apply a contrarian investment approach in preparing for risk in the future while positioning for opportunity today. Members receive our: · Monthly Macro Outlook · Monthly Portfolio Review · Chat Sessions · Special Reports Sign up today and prepare for what could be coming!

Disclosure: I am/we are long USMV, PSLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocations strategy.