Sell-Offs In Dividend Aristocrats: From Exxon To Clorox

The Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed the S&P 500 from which they are drawn in each of the past 6 down years.

Since at least 1990, the Dividend Aristocrats, components of the S&P 500 (SPY) that have paid rising dividends for at least 25 consecutive years, have outperformed the broad market whenever it fell in value over a calendar year.

Below I have tabled the six negative years for the S&P 500 over the past three decades, and the market benchmark's performance versus the Dividend Aristocrat Index.

The Dividend Aristocrats have always been "in the green" in down years, producing higher total returns than the broad index. That outperformance makes intuitive sense. A collection of companies that have shown the financial wherewithal to increase payouts to shareholders over multiple business cycles, should prove resilient in times of market stress. This outperformance in down markets has contributed to the long-run outperformance of the strategy, which has beat the S&P 500 by about 2% per annum since 1990.

Thus far in the 2020 sell-off, the defensive Dividend Aristocrats have not provided downside protection into a sell-off. The graph below shows that the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index (NOBL) has lagged the S&P 500 by 124bp thus far in 2020. While the strategy has outperformed on a relative basis since the recent drawdown began to accelerate, the strategy is still currently posting its worst annual return since the dark days of 2008.

Source: Bloomberg

Given that this collection of dividend growers has historically outperformed in down markets, and is currently underperforming, I thought it would be a worthwhile exercise to table their year-to-date performance. Like my recent article on the 42 S&P 500 Stocks Down 50% From Their 52-Week High, I also included the price drawdown from each stock's trailing 1-year peak.

I like that the vehicle that owns the stocks - the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - uses equal-weighting. Companies that have underperformed will be added at the next quarterly rebalance date. Some might scoff at the equal-weighted 3% dividend yield of the underlying index, but that figure is now around 4x the current 10-year Treasury yield. Dividend-paying equities will return to vogue as extraordinarily high market volatility eventually recedes. While some Dividend Aristocrats will ultimately cut their dividend in a recession, the bulk of these companies will increase their payouts through a downturn - just as each of these companies did through the financial crisis. While I prefer to own all of these companies via the ETF, I hope this display of recent returns in a single table proves useful to income investors looking for bargains during the current large scale sell-off.

