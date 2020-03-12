Nvidia Is Getting More Customer-Centric And Holistic. We Explain Why And Give You A Target Price

Investment Thesis

In this article, we want to bring you some insight regarding the benefits we see are driving Nvidia's last acquisition decisions. It's all about a holistic view of the company to become a complete solutions provider for its corporate customers and to improve efficiency and data capacity within its own organization. This should bring both higher revenue streams, improved customer relationships, and make the company's internal infrastructure more productive and cost-efficient. For example, the acquisition of SwiftStack is meant to be an internal asset primarily. This is confirmed by Manuvir Das, Nvidia's head of enterprise computing, who says the company doesn't intend to sell any storage solutions but instead uses it internally and will hand it over to customers who need it, like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), for example.

We also want to highlight the importance and benefits of Nvidia entering the gaming market as a games provider and not just a technology provider. With its latest project, Geforce NOW, we expect to see several synergies come into play, such as increased control of the supply chain, higher margins, stronger brand recognition, and diversification of revenues.

Catalysts

Cloud gaming: A great move by Nvidia

Nvidia's decision to enter the cloud gaming market is very important. It leads to increased control of the supply chain, higher margins, stronger brand recognition, and diversification of revenues.

NVIDIA has just launched its cloud gaming platform, GeForce NOW, for PCs, Macs, Android devices, and SHIELD devices.

We believe the strategic move of Nvidia to enter the gaming market will be very beneficial for the company. As Nvidia has been a leading GPU provider for decades it is absolutely a welcomed move that Nvidia finally enters the gaming market itself. The gaming market is in a rush now, with huge market growth expected in the coming years and cloud gaming is expected to lead here, as cloud gaming is relatively new. Being a part of this trend has several benefits for the company. First, it will be able to utilize all its technology directly on the gaming consumers. This means increased control of the supply chain, higher margins, stronger brand recognition and diversification of revenues. All these factors are essential and will all support continued growth for the company. It's important that Nvidia takes the step to expose itself directly to high-growth markets now and in the future.

Nvidia also has a competitive advantage over Google's Stadia as Stadia, in contrast to Geforce NOW, does not allow gamers to play games they already own on platforms, including Steam. We actually believe most gamers will prefer to use GeForce NOW.

Nvidia's acquisitions are customer-centric and holistic, and compatible with AI and machine learning deployment.

Nvidia has a holistic view now, trying to accomplish a complete solution to target the need for high performing data centers of both its customers and itself. Through the acquisition of SwiftStack, the company will be able to intensify its customer relationships with companies such as PayPal who deployed SwiftStack already before the acquisition took place.

Both the Mellanox acquisition and the SwiftStack acquisition relate to data center solutions and the computing power needed to handle artificial intelligence and machine learning. Hence, through the above-mentioned acquisitions, Nvidia gains vital technology and knowledge to improve its AI capabilities not only for itself but for its customers and upcoming markets such as Autonomous Vehicles Business.

Mellanox: closing the gap between computing power and network capacity.

Last year, Nvidia announced the acquisition of Mellanox for approximately $6.9 billion, merging two of the world's leading companies in high-performance computing and networking.

The acquisition is as already mentioned a step towards Nvidia's holistic approach to computing solutions. With Mellanox's network equipment and technology, the company will have what it needs to launch and facilitate high performing data centers, able to deploy both machine learning and AI with low latency. This is of importance not only for its own internal business but for the business of major customers, including PayPal. And through this acquisition, the company's product offering will look even more promising for its corporate clients.

SwiftStack: Bringing more than just technology. It brings major customers.

NVIDIA has recently acquired SwiftStack in a move to offer top-quality cloud computing services and computing power.

We believe the acquisition of SwiftStack is a move by Nvidia to improve internal efficiencies and gain synergies by improving internal data solutions that Nvidia applies for its own business and intensify customer relationships with major companies like PayPal, Snapfish, and Verizon.

Take PayPal as an example. The company uses AI to improve security for its payment solutions. And the company then uses SwiftStack as a storage solution when deploying AI and machine learning. So, if Nvidia wants to intensify its relationship with PayPal, wouldn't it be a great idea to acquire a company that owns a technology stack that is of importance for the client? We believe it's a great idea and that Nvidia will see increased revenue streams from major customers due to this acquisition.

Autonomous Vehicles Opportunities

Autonomous Vehicles Legislation might delay AV market introduction, but Nvidia has revenue streams in the pre-market phase.

Autonomous vehicles are one of the most important use cases for artificial intelligence applications developed by NVIDIA. In 2019, Florida started to allow self-driving vehicles to operate without human interference, and we see it as an important milestone for driverless vehicle legalization around the world.

However, it may take many years for autonomous vehicles to be fully operational and completely "autonomous". Therefore, changes in the law alone are not enough to launch the exponential growth of this emerging market. The safety aspect will remain the focal point of the AV debate and extensive pilot programs will be required from AV manufacturers, in order to bring safe AV's to the market.

But what's interesting here is that Nvidia is not an automotive manufacturer. Instead, the company is one of the most advanced software developers for AV applications and can benefit from the pre-production phases of the AV industry, such as the pilot projects, test phases and all the way up to the complete implementation of driverless vehicles. Hence, we see good earnings potential for Nvidia in this segment as of today.

Financials

NVIDIA has recently published its Annual Report for the FY2020, with important and strong results achieved in the last quarter. We analyzed important financial indicators and compared ratios to the most relevant competitors.

Looking at the full-year results for Nvidia gives a rather weak impression. The annual revenue for the fiscal year 2020 was $10.92 billion, down 7% from a year earlier. The annual GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share suffered a 32% and 13% loss respectively compared to the previous year.

More importantly, great results were achieved when comparing Q4 2019 to Q4 2018 as GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were at $1.53, up 66% from a year ago, and non-GAAP earnings for the quarter were at $1.89, up 136% from a year earlier. NVIDIA also reported Q4 2019 Revenue of $3.11 billion, up 41% from a year earlier and up 3% from the previous quarter.

Full-year results were most likely dampened by the U.S.-China Trade War, but with strong Q4 results, we are satisfied with the financials. It seems NVIDIA has adapted well to the circumstances.

Table 1: NVIDIA Financial Ratios (FY 2020)

Source: HedgeMix Limited, Finbox to Excel

Comparing NVIDIA to the most relevant competitors, especially AMD, we observe the good profitability performance of the company, outperforming AMD's profitability in a very consistent way. The higher Return on Assets (ROA) of Nvidia over AMD demonstrates the quality of the investment decisions from Nvidia managers as the company presents a great ability to bring financial returns through its asset structure. Lastly, liquidity ratios and financing decisions are also well managed by NVIDIA as the current ratio and debt indicators demonstrate much better solvency compared to its competitors.

Valuation

To evaluate NVIDIA and forecast a target price for the stock, we use a classic discounted cash flow method. Additionally, we analyze important valuation indicators and compare them to the company's main competitor of the main revenue stream, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

The comparative analysis

Table 2: AMD vs NVIDIA Valuation Comparison

Ticker EV/EBITDA Forward P/E Price/Book Profit Margin % ROE % NVDA 52.15 33.27 15.48 25.61% 25.95% AMD 79.86 36.25 23.70 5.07% 16.66%

Source: Yahoo Finance as of the 20th of February 2020.

When comparing NVIDIA to AMD, we notice that AMD seems overestimated against NVIDIA as AMD's profit margin and return on equity are performing far below NVIDIA while at the same time its valuation is comparatively higher.

However, this does not mean that NVIDIA is undervalued in the market, because NVIDIA is presenting valuation indicators significantly above the industry averages. However, we believe that NVIDIA Corporation is still one of the most promising players in this industry and that the company can outperform its competitors during the long-term also in the stock market, despite the stock's surge in the last years.

The DCF valuation

We calculate our target price of NVIDIA by using a simplistic and classic discounted cash flow model that aims to forecast a theoretical target price for NVIDIA shares, taking into consideration the following formula and inputs:

Formula 1: DCF formula

Source: HedgeMix Limited

Input parameters

Free Cash Flow to Shares = 7.01

Growth = 6.345% 2020-2029 (Estimated by Damodaran's industry average growth)

Perpetual growth: 2.5% (Global GDP forecast (3.3%), and accounting for long-run slow down)

Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) = 7.99% (Estimated by Damodaran's industry average)

Debt per Share = 8.39

FY2020 Free Cash Flow was $4.272 billion and shares outstanding were 609 million, resulting in a 7.01 FCF to Shares ratio. FY2020 Total Debt was $5.11 billion, resulting in a Debt per Share ratio of 8.39.

For the Growth Rate, we used the NYU Stern database to estimate the semiconductor industry's 5-year average Revenue growth. We applied a 50%/50% proportion between the U.S. rate and the global rate, resulting in a growth rate of 6.345%.

The Weighted Average Cost of Capital was estimated by the semiconductor's industry cost of capital for the United States, also found in the NYU Stern database.

Table 3: DCF Model

Produced by HedgeMix Limited.

Using the inputs registered above, our target price for NVIDIA is at $308. NVIDIA is one of the most successful companies in this industry and accomplishes high growth year after year. Hence, taking into consideration all the developments, its competitive advantages, and current market indicators, we believe NVIDIA has a lot of space to grow and even overcome our theoretical target price.

Risks

We see three main risk factors for NVIDIA: (I) risk related to technology disruption, (II) risk related to competitors and (III) risk related to concentrated revenue per customer. The first one represents the risk of evolving technologies of GPU-based visual and accelerating computing platforms that address four large markets: Gaming, Professional Visualization, Data Centers and the automotive industry. These markets are constantly experiencing technological changes, new customer requirements, and evolving industry standards.

Furthermore, the target markets remain extremely competitive and this competition may intensify in the next years. Some of Nvidia's competitors operate and keep their own manufacturing facilities, and have more comprehensive intellectual property and patent protections. Furthermore, competitors' services and technologies may be less costly or may offer superior functionality to clients, which may harm sales prices and, consequently, financial results.

The third risk factor relates to the fact that a significant amount of revenue stems from a limited number of customers. For example, for the fiscal year 2020, 11% of NVIDIA's total revenue came from Dell. Total revenue is therefore vulnerable to the loss of, or sales reduction of single customers. In addition, most of NVIDIA's sales are made on a purchase order basis, which permits its customers to cancel, change or delay product purchase promises with little or no notice and without penalty.

Conclusion

We strongly believe that Nvidia's holistic approach and its move towards consumer gaming will be beneficial for the company's future growth and that we are likely to see high earnings growth in cloud gaming in the near future, together with improved earnings from corporate customers as Nvidia has strengthened its product offering and competitive edge through a number of recent acquisitions. Our target price is a modest $ 308.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.