Apple: Back To Work In China

The stock trades at an appealing EV/FY21 multiple of 16.7 with the stock down to $285.

The company saw a substantial hit to Chinese iPhone sales during February, but investors should look forward to normalized FY21 estimates.

China is starting to reopen for business providing both a rebound in iPhone sales and production making Apple investable again.

My warning that Apple (AAPL) faced major risk to their business from an extended slowdown in China due to the coronavirus outbreak wasn't heeded by most. The stock slumped over $70 from the highs and has now bounced a couple of time off support near $260 providing a good indication of Apple reaching a bottom. With strong signs of China going back to work with the deadly virus mostly contained, the stock is a buy again here at a better value.

China Fallout

Apple is now reporting that 38 of 42 stores have reopened. The company had closed all of the stores back after the Lunar New Year and only reopened 29 stores by February 24.

The store reopenings in February were with limited hours enhancing expectations for weak results. In addition, Foxconn closed most plants during the month reducing the output.

The latest industry news has smartphone sales down over 60% in February. According to the data from China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, only 494,000 iPhones were sold in China during February. The tech giant sold 1.27 million units in February 2019.

Apple had a strong December quarter with Greater China sales up 3.1%. Sales in China have been very volatile for five years now with a near peak back in 2015.

Source: Appleinsider

The question remains whether March will see a huge snapback rally. With all but about 10% of the retail stores open and the virus under control in the major cities outside of Wuhan, Chinese consumers should slowly return to purchasing Apple products. Another major issue potentially resolved is that Foxconn, manufacturer of the iPhone, was back to 50% production levels last week with a goal of reaching 100% by the end of March.

The Greater China region generated $10.2 billion in sales during FQ2 last year. One would have assume a $2-3 billion revenue hit in the region for the March quarter. The big question is whether the shutdown in Italy and ongoing spread in other European countries such as Germany and Spain impacts the second largest region of sales for Apple in Europe.

How To Value Apple

Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Apple by $10 to $295 based on the economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. While predicting the stock would fall due to the virus outbreak in China and the closure of their stores, my view remains that the price target on the stock shouldn't change unless the FY21 estimates change.

Right now, the average EPS estimates for next fiscal year is still at $15.63. The numbers have dipped a few pennies over the last week, but analysts still have consensus numbers far above the forecast for under $15.00 in FY21 prior to the report of strong FQ1'20 numbers.

Data by YCharts

Investors should ignore the FY20 EPS dip with some analyst estimates already dipping into the $12 range. Numbers impacted by short term economic situations outside of the control of a company aren't useful in valuing a stock.

The lack of impact to the FY21 estimates shouldn't change the price target or what an investor is ultimately willing to pay for the stock. For this reason, Apple has seen the forward P/E collapse to a more appealing 19.6 while Microsoft (MSFT) is down to 25.3.

Data by YCharts

The price for Microsoft was too rich at 30x before this market collapse, but Apple is now more appealing taking some of the pressure off the valuation multiple. My FY25 plan isn't adjusted one bit based on the COVID-19 impact to China and around the world. The shift to Services remains a major growth driver for the business. With at least 15% annual Services growth and flat Products revenue from FY21, Apple will generate over $30 billion in additional gross profits by FY25.

Back To A Positive Yield Signal

In the matter of a few weeks, the net payout yield has rebounded back to nearly 8%. The yield is a combination of the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield and indicates the value of the stock in comparison to liquid assets and the view of management.

Data by YCharts

The yield was flashing warning signs after dipping into the 6% range following the big rally above $300. Apple ended the December quarter with a net cash balance of $99 billion.

The company has claimed a desire to reach cash neutral positions so the recent dip is the opportunity. Apple spent nearly $24 billion on buybacks in the past two March quarters so a similar move could be in the cards. The tech giant is usually most flush with free cash flows following the holiday quarters.

The market cap is still up at $1.25 trillion so Apple will need aggressive buybacks to move the needle here. Also, the company should raise the quarterly dividend up to 10% again along with the upcoming FQ2 report.

Source: Seeking Alpha dividend growth page

More buybacks should boost the EPS estimates further in FY21 and out years.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Apple is again an amazing story below $285 on more coronavirus driven selloffs. The stock trades at an EV/FY21 multiple of 16.7, which is much lower than recent prices and still lower than most of the tech giants. With China going back to work, the stock has limited downside risk here and a net payout yield again supportive of buying Apple.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.