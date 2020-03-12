Hong Kong Exchanges: Structural Growth Opportunities Intact Despite Short-Term Headwinds

HKEX has been comparatively slower in growing revenue contribution from other asset classes compared with its peer Singapore Exchange Limited, and this implies room for growth in the future.

There has been limited progress on the launch of the MSCI China A Index futures, but the Stock Connect initiative launched in November 2014 continues to be a great success.

The outlook for securities market ADT and fund-raising activities such as IPOs is not as rosy for the remainder of 2020, if the market stays in risk-off mode.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCPK:HKXCY) (OTCPK:HKXCF) [388:HK], or HKEX. The continued growth of the Stock Connect and efforts to expand in the FICC or Fixed Income, Currencies, And Commodities space represent key structural growth drivers for HKEX in the medium to long term.

However, there are near-term headwinds, with a bleak outlook for securities market ADT or Average Daily Turnover Value and fund raising activities like IPOs assuming the market stays in risk-off mode. Furthermore, HKEX's valuations are not particularly attractive, with its forward P/E multiple representing a premium to its peers. A "Neutral" rating for HKEX is fair, in my opinion.

This is an update of my initiation article on HKEX published on August 26, 2019. HKEX's share price has declined by -2% from HK$252.40 as of August 23, 2019, to HK$246.60 as of March 11, 2020, since my initiation. HKEX currently trades at 29.2 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E, which represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average forward P/E multiples of 34.1 times and 31.7 times, respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.1%. HKEX is also valued by the market at a premium to its Asian stock exchange operator peers on a forward P/E basis.

Readers are advised to trade in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 388:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $130 million, and market capitalization is above $35 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Downside Risks For ADT And Fund Raising In Risk-Off Market Environment

Average daily turnover value or ADT and the pace of fund raising activities are the key leading indicators of HKEX's future earnings.

Securities market ADT for HKEX increased approximately +14% YoY from HK$95.9 billion in the first two months of 2019 to HK$109.5 billion in 2M2020. In February 2020 alone, securities market ADT was up +9% YoY at HK$115.1 billion. Funds raised from capital market activities such as IPOs and share placements grew +170% YoY to HK$61.9 billion in 2M2020.

However, the outlook for securities market ADT and fund-raising activities such as IPOs is not as rosy for the remainder of 2020.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on February 26, 2020, HKEX emphasized that ADT "is largely driven by macro factors and market sentiment" and the "market will continue to be cyclical."

Trading volumes could be higher initially, as investors seek to adjust their portfolios either by averaging down on existing positions, or exiting their positions to hold more cash. However, if the current weak market sentiment persists for a longer-than-expected period of time, a risk-off market environment could potentially lead to a prolonged period of low ADT going forward.

Similarly, companies are likely to defer their IPOs or other capital market fund raising activities, if equity markets remain weak and stock valuations are unlikely to be attractive. Even prior to the current market sell-down, HKEX already disclosed at the company's FY2019 results briefing on February 26, 2020, that it had seen "the overall IPO market slowing down because of companies not being able to travel and do road shows" due to the coronavirus outbreak.

If IPOs were simply postponed because of the inability to conduct physical meetings, it is less of a worry. It is more likely that a lack of risk-taking appetite by investors will be the key reason for the slowdown in fund raising activities for the time being.

Launch Of MSCI China A Share Futures Still Pending, But Stock Connect Continues To Deliver

In my initiation article on HKEX, I mentioned that the launch of a new MSCI China A Index futures is a key re-rating catalyst for the stock. Currently, investors are heavily dependent on Singapore Exchange Limited's (OTCPK:SPXCY) (OTCPK:SPXCF) [SGX:SP] FTSE China A50 Index futures for hedging against or speculating on the Chinese stock market. HKEX's new MSCI China A Index futures was meant to be a key competitor to the FTSE China A50 Index futures.

It is disappointing that there has been limited progress on the planned launch of the new MSCI China A Index futures, since it was first announced a year ago on March 11, 2019. HKEX acknowledged at the company's recent FY2019 earnings call on February 26, 2020, that "I do not have any update" and "this thing could be quite binary."

On the other hand, another major initiative for HKEX, the Stock Connect, which was first launched in November 2014, has continued to be a great success and growth driver for the company. On HKEX's website, the Stock Connect is referred to as "a unique collaboration between the Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges" that "allows international and Mainland Chinese investors to trade securities in each other's markets."

ADT for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect grew +84% and +132% YoY to RMB21.3 billion and RMB20.4 billion, respectively, in FY2019. This was mainly driven by the inclusion and increase of weighting of China A-shares in certain MSCI, FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones Indexes last year. The Stock Connect accounted for approximately 6% of HKEX's revenue in FY2019 in merely five years since its launch, and this represented a +49% YoY increase from FY2018.

Notably, HKEX referred to trading flows from the Stock Connect as "traffic coming down the bridge" and emphasized that "it's only a matter of more people will trade" through the Stock Connect, at the company's FY2019 results briefing on February 26, 2020.

Growth Opportunities In Other Asset Classes

Compared with its peer and competitor Singapore Exchange Limited, HKEX has been comparatively slower in growing revenue contribution from other asset classes beyond the company's core cash equities business. While this is a negative in the short term, it also implies potential growth opportunities for HKEX in the medium to long term.

Singapore Exchange Limited managed to increase revenue contribution from derivatives from 21% in FY2010 to more than 50% by FY2019. In contrast, derivatives and commodities only contributed approximately 18% and 8% of HKEX's FY2019 revenue, respectively. It is clear that HKEX has a lot of room to grow in the FICC or Fixed Income, Currencies, And Commodities space.

HKEX acknowledged at the company's recent FY2019 results briefing that it suffered from a "late-mover disadvantage in the FICC space" and that "our overall FICC journey is still at the early stage." There are many ways for the company to expand further in the FICC space.

One key example is the Bond Connect launched in mid-2017, which could be seen as the cousin of the very successful Stock Connect elaborated on in the prior section of this article. Similar to the Stock Connect, the Bond Connects allows both foreign and Hong Kong investors to trade in the China interbank bond market.

Comparison Of Bond Connect With Other Channels Of Accessing The China Interbank Bond Market

Source: HKEX's FY2019 Results Presentation

ADT for the Bond Connect grew +197% YoY to RMB10.7 billion in FY2019. While this seems impressive in absolute terms, the growth potential for Bond Connect has yet to be fully tapped. Notably, foreign ownership of Chinese bonds was only 2.5% in end-2019, compared with an average foreign ownership ratio of 38.5% for major bond markets. Foreign ownership of Chinese bonds was below 1.5% prior to the launch of Bond Connect in 2017.

Valuation

HKEX trades at 33.0 times trailing twelve months P/E and 29.2 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E based on its share price of HK$246.60 as of March 11, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average forward P/E multiples were 34.1 times and 31.7 times, respectively. Notably, HKEX traded as low as 12 times forward P/E during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

In contrast, Asian stock exchange operators Singapore Exchange Limited, Bursa Malaysia Berhad (OTC:BSMAF) [BURSA:MK] and Japan Exchange Group (OTCPK:JPXGY) (OTCPK:OSCUF) [8697:JP] trade at relatively lower consensus forward next twelve months P/E multiples of 22.8, 21.7, and 22.3 times, respectively.

HKEX offers a trailing dividend yield of 2.7% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.1%. The company has historically maintained a 90% dividend payout ratio.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for HKEX include lower-than-expected securities market ADT and the amount of funds raised from IPOs, a further delay in the launch of the MSCI China A Index futures, and a longer-than-expected time for the company to grow revenue contribution from other products and asset classes beyond its core cash equities business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.