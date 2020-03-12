Swire Pacific Ltd (SWRAY) on Full Year 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCPK:SWRAY) Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2020 4:45 AM ET

Cindy Cheung – Manager Group Public Affairs

Merlin Swire – Chairman

Michelle Low – Finance Director & Executive Director

Patrick Healy – Executive Director, the Beverages Division

Conference Call Participants

Simon Cheung – Goldman Sachs

Karl Choi – Bank of America

Hildy Ling – Morgan Stanley

Alice Liu – Schroders

Jonas Kan – Daiwa Capital

Merlin Swire

Okay. Well, thank you, and welcome, everyone, and thanks for your interest, and thanks for logging into this webcast. We’re just going to start trying to rattle through some commentary on 2019 and then talk a little bit more about 2020 and then take questions.

On the screen here, you’ll see a refresher of what the business environment was like in 2019. Feels a bit like ancient history now. And indeed, what felt like big problems then look like small problems now compared to the current situation. But 2019, since we last met, social unrest in Hong Kong, obviously, had a huge impact on our business. Global trade tensions throughout the year were a source of challenge and as we’ll discuss later on, the offshore industry recovered more slowly than we had hoped.

In terms of our results for the year, the underlying profit at HKD 17.8 billion was up 109%. It looks like a very good number. But as you’re aware, that’s largely driven by the very substantial exceptional gains on disposal we had in Swire Properties. We’re very happy about those. We think we sold well at good prices, and it’s put us in a strong position. But the core recurring profit down 4%, HKD 7.2 billion. It’s disappointing in some senses, but in the circumstances, I think we can feel relatively satisfied.

Okay. So I’ll spend a bit of time on this slide. In terms of performance, return on equity for the year, 3.3%, obviously, well down on last year, and that takes our five-year average return on equity to 6.7%. The element of that return that comes from recurring underlying profit was pretty flat year-on-year. We did well in the first half. We’ve made a lot of progress on that measure in the first half, and then essentially handed it back in the second half under the difficult operating conditions.

But the main driver of the change for this year is, relatively speaking, a much smaller increase in the value of our properties and the property valuation adjustments being smaller. Dividends per share, you will see that we have decided to hold our dividend flat at HKD 3 rather than to increase it, which had been our intention as recently as a month ago. Our policy here is to deliver sustainable growth in the ordinary dividend. And we just felt that given the current circumstances with COVID-19, great levels of uncertainty in both the local and the global economy that we didn’t want to get ahead of ourselves this year.

Having said that, if you look at the payout ratio based on underlying profit for the last five years, we’re pretty close to our stated policy of trying to pay out half of our profits in dividend over the cycle.

Okay. I’ll run through this quite quickly because we got more details to come. But Swire Properties on a recurring basis, had a very solid year in the circumstances. Hong Kong office business showed decent growth. And our retail business in China was very encouraging, I would say. But retail in Hong Kong and hotels in Hong Kong, particularly were obviously very adversely affected in the second half by social unrest.

Cathay faced exceptional challenges in the second half for the reasons we’re all familiar with and in particular, inbound travel to Hong Kong was considerably weakened, and that affected our results. Nevertheless, Cathay was profitable for the year.

HAECO put in a pretty solid performance, and we have begun to see a reduction in the level of losses in HAECO Americas. Swire Coca-Cola had a great year, very strong profit growth, particularly in Mainland China, there was very good momentum. And in SPO, we’ll talk more about it later, but the performance remained unsatisfactory, and we took another significant impairment charge.

T&I division, the recurring profit was also down, largely due to the retail environment in Hong Kong. I think you’ve all seen this slide before, just a recap that our program of divesting non-core assets over the last two years, brought in total cash of HKD 34 billion.

In terms of where we are on investment in our core businesses, some of the items on this slide are unchanged from our previous presentation. I would say that we’ve made quite a lot of progress in starting to rebuild our land bank for residential property in Hong Kong. We’re quite pleased about that. So in October, with two joint venture partners, we were successful in bidding in a tender for a site in Wong Chuk Hang completion expected in 2024. And the big residential development in Taiwan that we’ve been working on for many years, the land acquisition is now completed and redevelopment will be subject to agreement with the government, but we think it looks like a good project.

Other big items for the year in Cathay, I mean, notwithstanding all the other noise around Cathay. The acquisition of Hong Kong Express in July was a really very significant milestone for Cathay and a great achievement, I think. And it’s introduced into the Cathay portfolio, a really high-quality, low cost carrier. We’re really pleased to have it within Cathay, and I think it’s going to provide a tremendous platform for Cathay to grow both now and particularly after the third runway opens.

And with HAECO, the new airport in Xiamen has been approved by the central government. And we are ready to go with relocating our very large facilities at the existing Xiamen airport to the new airport. It’s a very big project and an exciting one, and we’re going to build some really world-class state-of-the-art facilities there, which should allow for a really efficient operation in future.

Okay. So I think I’m going to pause there and hand over to Michelle. Michelle, you’re going to give a financial update?

Michelle Low

Yes. Thank you, Chairman. As you see from this slide, it’s a relatively busy slide, but I’d like to draw to your attention of a few points. Revenue continued to be relatively strong. Despite that, we show here a 1% growth. But in fact, there is some impact because of the absence of trading revenue. The bright spot is the increasing revenue for beverages, which record a 5% relative to the volume increase of 2%.

Cash flow from operation is also the number here is because of some working capital changes impact, otherwise, in fact, the numbers would be an increase from HKD 15 billion to HKD 16 billion, excluding that deposits we have received in respect of the sale of CP Three and Four. And the Chairman had referred to the dividends, in terms of the debt. It’s very encouraging that we have disposal for 2018 and 2019, and we have continuing to drive down our net debt from HKD 72 billion at the end of 2017 through to 2018.

And now at the end of 2019, we are at HKD 47 billion in debt, which represent a gearing ratio of 14.2%. And with the change in accounting standard under lease standard, and that increased the debt and lease liability to HKD 52 billion and increased gearing to 15.8%. This is a water flow chart of the movement in the divisional profit, which later will run through division by division.

Reconciliation of the debt, cash from operation, I have referred to, disposal proceeds, HKD 20 billion, as we have walked through. CapEx is the area that I also like to draw to your attention as we have the Wong Chuk Hang development. And then we also had continuous investment, in particular, also beverages in China. We have an investment also in HAECO, continuing with their capability investment.

And the gearing ratio line, we see a downward trend from 2017 to 2019 from – as I mentioned, we are right now at 14.2%, which is one of the lowest in the sort of our 10 years time frame. And with the high underlying profit, our cash interest cover is high at 10 times weighted average cost of debt, slightly increased because of last year, the floating rate, the HIBOR has been high, has been high. But in fact, we have seen with what’s happening in the past few weeks. HIBOR has dropped significantly over the course of time. And we have always maintained a high fixed rate net debt basis.

The number I’d like to draw to your attention is the group committed liquidity of HKD 40 billion, which, in fact, is a number we feel very comfortable with, and as we always stress. We are very financially disciplined. And with the liquidity and the strong finance position that we have. In fact, we believe that we are able to get through near-term challenges and also set our long-term investment plan in well execution.

And the maturity profile is relatively well spread. And we are still working with our bankers for further bilateral loan facilities, and in fact, subsequent to year-end, we have also raised a quite attractive rates amounting to close to HKD 5 billion fixed rate notes, which is very encouraging.

A snapshot of the capital allocation. As you see, the HKD 24 billion at the end of the year, a significant chunk related to property, which is always the case, because property is always very capital-intensive. But HAECO in this year, we have a new commitment of HKD 5 billion, included in fairness, as the Chairman has said, we are very excited with the Xiamen airport move. And we plan to invest also along with the move, and that’s why we have committed quite a big sum. And for beverages, the sum is also relating to, as I mentioned previously, continuous investment in the logistic structure in our facilities and also in the digital enhancement as well.

I’ll just carry on with the business review of property. Property has recorded a very good year. It doubled – more than doubled its profit and substantially relating to the disposal of Cityplaza Three and Four. On a recurring basis, despite we have seen the social unrest in the second half of last year, the recurring profits, overall, we have a 1% increase. And from property investment, we registered a 3% increase.

And in Hong Kong, particularly the price board is our office portfolio, which we have seen from occupancy. We have seen positive rental reversion, double digits across our portfolio from low teens to high teens percentage. And in particular, because of One Taikoo Place. was completed in the last quarter of 2018. So we are able to enjoy a full year of rental income from that property. But also bearing in mind that because we dispose of Cityplaza Three and Four and also 625 from the rental income, we had more than offset what we have lost.

And retail portfolio had been badly hit by social unrest since last year, June, July time. And as we have been always saying, we work with our tenants. They are our partners, and we are the first one to offer rental subsidies and their retail sales had trouble, we work very closely with them. And we give rental subsidy on concession as the situation required. Another bright spot is our retail portfolio in Mainland China. They registered year-after-year strong growth.

And all our centers are registering double-digit growth, and that’s very exciting. Despite the fact that there’s some renminbi impacts in the translation for 2019. Property trading. We register a slight or small loss as associated with the residential units in U.S.A. and also some of the development costs relating to our Southeast Asian properties, which are right now under development. But positively, we had profit from sale of some carparks in Hong Kong and also in China is relating to a Chengdu office and also their carparks.

Office as well – sorry, hotel registered a loss, the deterioration of their operation and also, the occupancy rate has dropped significantly since their social unrest. And however, in fact, our EAST, Miami has been doing very well in U.S.A. The Chairman has mentioned that we are very pleased that we won with another two JV partners, a joint venture project, which we had 25% in Wong Chuk Hang. And also in Southeast Asia, the EDEN is already available for sale, and we started the development in south Jakarta, Indonesia, which is our first project there.

This is just a chart showing the movement of the various number. And this shows the properties pipeline. And as latest, while our property will also be giving the analyst briefing, and they will be shared with you more of the exciting projects upcoming. And with that, I pass to Pat for – sorry.

Merlin Swire

Okay. So Pat, you’re going to talk about Cathay, and I’m going to talk about HAECO I think.

Patrick Healy

Yes.

Merlin Swire

And this is overall Aviation Division slide, which shows that the contribution from Cathay Pacific went down and the contribution from HAECO went up, which is very simple. And I’ll now leave you to continue Pat, with the Cathay comments.

Patrick Healy

Thank you. Okay. So 2019 was very much a year of two halves for Cathay. So we had strong growth in the first half both for the Cathay Pacific Group as well as at the airline level versus the first half of the prior year. Traditionally, the second half of the year is stronger for Cathay Pacific than the first half, but clearly, that did not happen in 2019 because of the impact of the social unrest. And as the Chairman mentioned, the impact was particularly severe on inbound passengers. So in the second half of the year, we had a 36% decline in inbound passengers and a 7% decline in outbound. Load factor was also affected. That declined by about 1.8 percentage points to 82.3%. And in fact, load factor was held up by a certain extent by our focus on transit traffic to compensate for the decline in demand for direct traffic turn from Hong Kong, and that had an adverse impact on yield as well. So we suffered a loss at the airline level in the second half, although we were still profitable at the Cathay Pacific Group level for the second half. But overall, as the Chairman said, for the full year, we were still profitable but represented a decline on the full year profit for 2018. Cargo demand reduced throughout the year, owing to increased trade tensions. Net fuel costs decreased and also non-fuel unit cost decreased also, which is a result of the ongoing focus on efficiency and productivity, and a result of the successful three-year transformation program that the airline completed at the end of 2019.

And the final bullet point there, as the Chairman alluded to, the successful acquisition of Hong Kong Express, which we were delighted with. And since the acquisition, the integration of Hong Kong Express, which we were delighted with. And since the acquisition, the integration of Hong Kong Express into the group has been very successful in the second half of the year, and we’re very excited about the addition of that brand to the portfolio of the Cathay Pacific Group and what that means for us in the long-term. So here, you have two charts, key financial data and key operating statistics. I think just to sort of draw your attention to a number of figures.

Obviously, on cargo, as we said, basically, all of the key indicators for cargo for the year are down quite significantly as a result of the trade tensions. And secondly, just to illustrate the points I made earlier, passenger yield and also revenue per ASK down significantly. And as you can see, down more than load factor, and that’s the dynamic I mentioned where we’re basically compensating for a decline in direct traffic by focusing on transit, and that served to keep load factors reasonably high, but it certainly depressed yield. And next slide.

Merlin Swire

So HAECO, all-in-all, a pretty good year for HAECO. The recurring profit line grew by 11%. In terms of our sort of core airframe businesses in Hong Kong and Xiamen we saw pretty solid, stable performances. And even in Hong Kong, and notwithstanding the slowdown in movements of the airport in the second half as a result of social unrest, there was a pretty solid performance. HAESL, which is our engine overhaul shop with Rolls-Royce had a strong year, increased volumes is a high profitable business.

But the biggest driver of the improvement in underlying recurring profit was the improvement in the Americas, where our Airframe business made a lot of progress and is now cash positive, and we think that business is on a good path. We have another business in the Americas, which is the Cabin Solutions Business, a seed business and the path to profitability for that business is, again, looking to be further out.

And that’s the reason we took an impairment on the goodwill associated with that Cabin Solutions Business. The business has a lot of potential. It’s got some great products. We’ve got a strong management team, and we are hoping for, and confident of some success in the market this year. Pat.

Patrick Healy

Okay. Yes. Okay. So on to the Beverages Division. So 2019 was a strong year for Swire Coca-Cola. Overall, recurring profit up by 17%. And a lot of that driven by very strong growth in Mainland China, 35%, as you can see there. I think the overarching message from China has been that the refranchising that we completed in 2017, it really is working. We now have the two bottling groups. Each group serving approximately half of the population of the country. Each has vast contiguous territory with real synergies across that territory.

And that’s a very strong platform for future growth. And so we’re starting to see that growth being realized in 2019. And it was a strong year as a result of that. In the U.S.A. as well, very strong in terms of revenue growth and profit growth. And good revenue growth on the existing portfolio was also bolstered by the acquisition of a new franchise territory for the Monster Energy brand in Arizona, in March. So very strong revenue growth overall and an excellent year in Taiwan. So relatively small market for us in the big scheme of things, but Taiwan continues to go from strength-to-strength, and I think they had another strong year in 2019.

Swire Coca-Cola, Hong Kong, understandably, had quite a tough year. Although the team reacted tremendously well with a lot of agility to cope with the challenges of the unrest in the second half. And in fact, revenue at the Hong Kong operation was only marginally down on last year, which is a very creditable performance given the circumstances. And the final point there is that, obviously, as a division, we’re still very much in growth mode. And so we continue to make significant investments in all aspects of the business from production to logistics, to merchandise equipment and digital tools.

So this chart shows the breakdown of the attributable profit by region. So solid growth everywhere with the exception of Hong Kong. And as you can see, strong growth in recurring profit as well as EBITDA, and EBITDA margins also improved on prior years. So solid results throughout. I think the revenue growth numbers, in particular, are impressive for 2019 in all regions with the exception of Hong Kong, which, as I say, is an understandable situation. And importantly, EBITDA margins are on the rise in every region.

The volume numbers are down there in the box below the revenue chart. And the point to make here is that revenue growth is significantly outstripping volume growth in every market. And that’s important as well because it’s an important part of our revenue growth management strategy that through price increases and the effective management of mix that we consistently grow revenue faster than volume, and that was another element of the success that we had in 2019. So I think all-in-all, a strong year for the division.

Merlin Swire

Yes, great year for beverages and really exciting prospects. We’ll try and move on quickly because I know you’ve got lots of questions. Turning to Marine Services, which is not the reason to move on quickly. But let me explain what’s going on here. This is another rather discouraging chart. If you look at the light blue in this bar chart, you’ll see that our recurring profit in the business, actually, the loss increased in 2019, which is not what we were hoping for. That’s mainly due to weakness, not in the core fleet, but in the construction and specialist vessels area where, in particular, one of our highest earning vessels, a wind farm vessel, a wind farm installation vessel was out of action for part of the year. But if you look at the – in the bottom right-hand corner there, the charter hire rates and the utilization rate for the core fleet, which is the fleet engaged in supporting oil and gas business. You’ll see that the charter hire rates were up 5%, and the utilization of the fleet was up 8.2%. So the business is making progress, and it’s heading in the right direction.

But not as fast as we had expected it to, not as fast as we had hoped, and that’s the primary reason why we took another big impairment on the fleet during the year. The industry conditions remain difficult. There is still an oversupply of vessels. But we certainly have the sense over the last three or four months that exploration is picking up in a way that is beginning to really affect demand. And therefore, we’re cautiously optimistic about the year. We’re obviously more cautious about the year since the oil price collapsed this week, which was startling and unexpected. But I think it’s too early to say what impact that is going to have on levels of exploration in the offshore oil market. Yes, Michelle, over to you.

Michelle Low

Okay. Thank you. For the Trading & Industrial Division, last year, we had a year, which back to normal because the – before in 2018, we were very busy disposing some of the business at the Akzo Nobel business at good profit and also we disposed off the cold storage business. And so the numbers that we are seeing here are all on a recurring basis, Swire Resources has been badly or adversely hit by the social unrest since the second half of last year. And for Taikoo Motors, the business has been relatively encouraging, and they have a favorable product mix, and despite the fact that the sales volume show a decrease versus the prior year.

Swire Foods comprising Taikoo Sugar and also our bakeries in Chongqing. The Chongqing bake region has undergone some rationalization and to sell it to a platform for future development. And so far, right now, is relatively stable. And as we reported in the interim announcement, we have sort of written-off an investment, a small investment in an environmental business. If I may just continue with a few highlights under our achievement in sustainable developments. By divisions, Swire Properties, in fact, we are very proud that we became the first real SG developing Hong Kong and in Mainland China to have their carbon reduction targets approved by the Science Based Target Initiative.

So they have 2025 target – 2030 target is very encouraging. And also in terms of their green building performance, more than 97% of their property portfolio have been certified or provisionally certified as green buildings, which are the lead building, the well certification. For Cathay, for the carbon emission, they are trying to offset by having more fuel-efficient airplanes, the delivery of the A350s in the past two years and also in the pipeline will add to that improvement.

And in beverages, as we have also previously announced, we are very excited with the first new project in Hong Kong relating to plastic recycling facility, and it is right now under construction and is expected to be in operation sometime late this year or early next year. On the social side, we have the diversity and inclusion policy. We are published in 2019, and also, we developed a strategic framework setting goals and also implementation plans – plans for future. Merlin?

Merlin Swire

Yes. Okay. I think we will move to questions quite quickly. I mean, you can all imagine the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses. Just starting at the bottom here, we do have a strong financial position, very strong by our own standards heading into this crisis, but we’re not complacent. And certainly, outside Cathay Pacific, which has its own very specific response to the problems. We are postponing investments and non-essential CapEx where we can. And we are, as Michelle mentioned, seeking to put more facilities in place to create an even stronger balance sheet.

I mean, generally speaking, I would say that those of our businesses in China that have been sharply affected by COVID-19 during February and the first part of March, and that’s primarily our beverage business and our retail property business. They’ve lost a month effectively of business, but there are signs, quite positive signs of steady recovery in demand, whether you see that in footfall in our shopping malls, which is beginning to recover from a very low base or in revenue and sales in the beverage business.

And I think we’re cautiously optimistic that the resumption of economic and social activity in China were to continue, might see those businesses recover to a reasonable position within a few months. In Hong Kong, clearly, the economy more broadly is very, very badly damaged. We expect weak demand in Hong Kong in pretty much all sectors certainly in retail. And Cathay, as you will have heard yesterday is facing a completely unprecedented shock to it – to demand. We’ve never seen anything as severe as this, certainly not even in SARs. And it’s a very dynamic situation as we can see, governments are putting travel bans or travel restrictions on – in unforeseeable ways on a daily basis.

So Cathay reported yesterday that it expected to make a substantial loss in the first half. And that’s the very much – the primary reason why in our statements today, we have indicated that Swire Pacific expects also to make a loss on a recurring basis in the first half. And maybe I should just leave it there, and we can move quickly to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Cindy Cheung

Thank you, Chairman. We will now begin the Q&A session. So the first question is from Simon Cheung of Goldman Sachs.

Simon Cheung

So the first question is, can you share and perhaps quantify the impact of coronavirus on your various businesses year-to-date?

Merlin Swire

Michelle, would you like to have a go at that for the Swire Pacific Group?

Michelle Low

Thank you, Chairman. In fact, the Chairman has sort of updated the impact in the various divisions, the Property Division, as the retail business has been impacted, hotel business has been impacted and all across the HAECO line maintenance business impacted. The Swire Resources, the retail business also impacted. So January, we had a very good month. But in February, since the outbreak of the COVID-19, we have seen a sharp decline. And the situation is still uncertain, and we are monitoring the situation very – on a day-by-day basis.

Merlin Swire

Yes. And on Cathay, I don’t think we’ve got anything to add really to the level of detail that the Cathay team provided yesterday in their briefing.

Simon Cheung

The second part of the question, gearing has come down much after a series of asset divestments. Are you happy with the current gearing level and your existing asset portfolio? And what’s your appetite for reinvestment or M&A and in what areas?

Merlin Swire

Well, yes, we’re very happy with our gearing and debt position. I think we sold assets at very good prices, what may turn out to be the top of the asset cycle and has put us in a very strong position for this very uncertain economic period that the world is now facing. So we feel good about the strength of our position. We have a lot of appetite to invest. We have lots of opportunities in our property business in the pipeline. Many of them are close to fruition. The COVID-19 virus makes it kind of hard to finalize anything. But we’re confident of making good progress with our property business this year and next.

As you know, in HAECO, we’ve got a big investment coming up in Xiamen and the beverage business can continue to strengthen itself through investment in cold drink equipment and other distribution and sales equipment. So we’re not planning any dramatic M&A activity. We have good organic growth plans in our divisions, and we’ve got the capital and the firepower to keep investing and keep pushing through, notwithstanding the very challenging and uncertain COVID-19 situation.

Cindy Cheung

Thank you. The next question is on beverages. It’s from Karl Choi of Bank of America.

Karl Choi

Could you please give us some sense of the volume weakness you have seen at the Beverages Division in China and Hong Kong so far this year as a result of the virus outbreak?

Patrick Healy

Sure. So what’s happened so far this year is that we actually got off to a pretty solid start in January. The way that the business works, pre Chinese New Year typically is that you have a large load in as is true of most consumer goods businesses in China. That load in was successful. We had a strong January. But then what happened, of course, is that with the timing of the outbreak of the coronavirus situation and the extension of the Chinese New Year holiday, as a result of that as I’m sure is the case with many consumer goods businesses in the country. We then had a lot of inventory in the market, which was not consumed, as you would normally expect it to be over the holiday period.

And so we had a period for approximately two weeks with extremely low activity, where, obviously, the production facilities were closed. It was difficult to run any operations at all out of any of our distribution centers. But since that time, with the exception of Hubei, of course, we do have the franchise in Hubei, which is clearly, particularly heavily impacted. But with the exception of Hubei, since that time, week after week, we’ve been seeing improvement and a gradual return to more normal levels of revenue. We’re still not at the level of prior year, so we’re still at a negative rate versus prior year revenues. But each week, we get closer to geo normality. And we can’t say for certain when we will achieve those more normal levels. But certainly, we’re hopeful that within another few months that will be back at full recovery.

Cindy Cheung

The next question is about dividend policy. It’s from Hildy Ling of Morgan Stanley.

Hildy Ling

As the company expects operating loss in first half of 2020, how should investors think about dividend outlook? Should we expect potential dividend cut or management see stable dividend as the downturn could be cyclical?

Merlin Swire

Well, as I said earlier, our position at the moment is that if you look at the five-year average, we’ve paid out about 48% of our profits in dividend. We aim to try and stick to that line. But in tough years, if that means we pay out a dividend that is in excess of 50%, if we feel we have the strength to do that and the prospects at the time of paying the dividend are sufficiently attractive. We’re prepared to do that.

As I say, the goal is to provide sustainable growth in the ordinary dividend, which means we don’t want to have to take a backward step. And so our policy is to try to avoid taking a backward step. In terms of where we end up this year, I mean, it’s just too early to say. This is such a dynamic situation and it would be unwise to make predictions at this point.

Cindy Cheung

Thank you. The next question also from Hildy Ling of Morgan Stanley.

Hildy Ling

Will the company consider further non-core disposal? May we have some more color on which business segment you are seeing disposal opportunities?

Merlin Swire

Well, I think we’ve been through two years in which we did dispose of a number of non-core smaller businesses and some bigger non-core assets. I don’t think this is particularly the right environment today to consider further disposals. The remaining smaller businesses in the group, we think are good businesses with decent growth potential. If the situation changes, we’ll let you know.

Cindy Cheung

Thank you. The next question is about Hong Kong Express, it’s from Alice Liu from Schroders.

Alice Liu

Is there any concern on potential impairment need for Hong Kong Express purchase?

Merlin Swire

Who wants to answer that?

Patrick Healy

I can answer that.

Merlin Swire

Thanks a lot for that.

Patrick Healy

Yes. Well, the answer is no.

Alice Liu

And there’s a second part of the question about – on SPO. Is it possible to see further impairment for SPO business after multiple impairments done over the past three years?

Merlin Swire

Well, anything is possible isn’t it. We have taken some very significant impairments over the last few years. The value of the fleet is considerably written down from its original book value. We now have an expectation about the rate of recovery for the business that seems reasonable. And so naturally, we hope that there won’t be a requirement for any further impairments. But again, the situation is most uncertain and has been clouded by the oil price war that we’re now seeing. How long that will last, what impact that will have on exploration and, therefore, demand for offshore vessels is impossible to say at this point.

Cindy Cheung

The next question is from Jonas Kan of Daiwa Capital.

Jonas Kan

The question is, I wonder if there are any – if there are some considerations which prevent the group from being more receptive to share buyback as a form of normal capital management?

Merlin Swire

Michelle.

Michelle Low

Thank you, Chairman. Our aim is we want to deliver strategic growth in their equity over time. And also, we returned to shareholders in the form of ordinary dividend. That is what we have always been stressing. And we don’t rule out share buyback, which in fact, is the form of capital deployment. But we rather just aim to do the investments and such that will be earning sort of the equity return and also payback in the form of dividend in the longer term.

Cindy Cheung

Thank you. I think we have time for one last question.

Jonas Kan

The question is, can you give us an update on the operations in China, particularly given the shutdown of businesses during the first part of the year?

Merlin Swire

Well, I think Pat has already given a good summary of the situation with our beverage business. We have a big aircraft maintenance business in Xiamen, which is back to work and operating well with a busy workload. The property business, I mean, Guy is going to be up here in a moment and can give you much more color on what’s happening with our property business in China. But the basic message is that we are beginning to see more activity. Our malls are all open, most of the shops in our malls are opening, and we’re seeing a gradual increase in footfall.

Merlin Swire

Thank you.