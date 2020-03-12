5.4%-Yielding, High-Margin Growth Engine On Sale Below Book Value

The dividend has experienced double-digit growth for several years and is expected to continue as the company shores up its balance sheet and continues to generate strong cash flows.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) is a Canadian-based financial services firm with global operations. The company has deep roots in the insurance industry, but has been experiencing impressive growth in the Asian operations and the wealth management segment. The company is currently trading below its book value and pays a safe dividend that yields 5.4%, which provides the opportunity for attractive, long-term investment returns.

Segment growth and execution

MFC has delivered strong growth in recent years as it continues to gain market share in the insurance and the wealth and asset management (WAM) businesses. Digging into the segment reporting details, we highlight the growth experienced in the businesses, and management's ability to execute on strategic initiatives.

Highlights from the management discussion and analysis include:

Asia: The largest segment, contributing 35% of the total net income, has benefited from favorable demographics and economics in the region. The company operates in 11 countries in Asia, many of which are among the fastest growing in the world in terms of economic development and the emergence of a middle-class. While the segment's net income has grown only 2.7% (2-year CAGR) over the last two years, the net revenue has grown by 17.7%. The disparity is due to the significant investments and costs incurred to grow the business and penetrate these markets. This sets the stage for the company to deliver strong earnings growth in the near future as the investments begin to pay off and the region continues to be an economic growth engine. Canada: This segment contributed 20% of the 2019 net income, but has delivered powerful growth over the last two years. Annual net income growth over the last two years has been 42% while net revenue growth has been 32%. These attractive growth rates stem from management's ability to consistently attract new business, both in terms of insurance sales and assets under management. In addition, a focus has been made to release capital from legacy businesses so that it can be redeployed in a more efficient form. In 2019 a total of $450m of capital was released through reinsurance and other programs, resulting in better risk management and more efficient capital. USA: This segment contributed 25% of the company's total net income. Growth in net income and net revenue has been sporadic in the last few years for the USA business, due to timing issues from accounting charges (tax related) and from financial market volatility. In looking at the core earnings (that are controllable by management), this segment has grown income by a steady 8% annually over the prior two-year period. Much of these gains have come from successful initiatives to improve insurance product pricing (reducing underwriting losses) and to reduce costs resulting in greater efficiency. Global wealth and asset management (WAM) business provides retirement, retail and institutional asset management services, which contributed 18% of the net income in 2019. This business provides steady recurring revenue from asset management fees, dependent on the assets under management and administration. The WAM business tends to provide a higher rate of return than the other businesses, as seen in the above chart where the percent of income from WAM is significantly higher than the percent of net revenue from WAM. Specifically, in 2019 the WAM Core EBITDA margin increased to an impressive 27.3%. Because of the high margin business, management has been focusing on growing assets under management and administration, which increased by $72 billion or 12% in 2019. Management has been able to deliver the strong growth from strategic partnerships and initiatives to grow market share and product offerings. One example is the Mahindra Finance joint venture that was undertaken to grow market share in India, while another example is the creation of a new private equity fund-of-funds for global institutional investors. The corporate segment includes all operations that are not allocated to one of the above segments. This segment generally does not contribute meaningfully to net income or net revenue, as most ongoing and priority operations are allocated to the other segments.

On an overall consolidated basis, net income has grown at an annual rate of 63% over the last two years, with net revenue growing at a rate of 17% (2-year CAGR). Management has delivered on both the expansion into new products and markets, and also improving product pricing and realizing operational cost savings and efficiencies. The long-term trend for the expense efficiency ratio will continue to decrease as the company benefits from the current investments being made in digitizing some aspects of operations. These digitization efforts range from robotic process automation for back-office support functions, to product facing innovations such as the launch of the industry's first Alexa voice-enabled retirement product in the US.

Leverage

The greatest risk to financial service companies such as MFC is the price risk that is tied to the health of the financial market itself. Needless to say, the current COVID-19 induced market volatility will provide a short-term detriment to MFC's balance sheet, but the company has a strong foundation with which it can weather the storm. It has actively been reducing financial leverage to shore up its balance sheet:

The result is that MFC now presently a lower solvency risk than it did in the past, which further enhances the safety of the dividend and provides additional room to grow. As market volatility continues, investors will continue to gravitate towards higher quality assets, so reducing the financial leverage may help speed the recovery for MFC as compared to under previous capital structures. Another positive indicator is that the 2019 decrease in financial leverage did not have an adverse impact on the return on equity, which remained strong around 12.5%.

Valuation

The Company currently has a price to book ratio of 0.8 compared to its peer average of 1.17. The peers are assessed as Sun Life Financial (SLF), Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF), and Industrial Alliance Financial Group (OTCPK:IDLLF), all leading Canadian insurance companies with international operations. The implication of the P/B ratio is that the assets held by MFC are on sale and can be bought for less than their value. When coupled with Management's ability to execute on the assets and delivery high quality earnings, this presents an attractive buying opportunity.

The P/E ratio also indicates that MFC is attractively valued. MFC trades for just 6.4x trailing earnings (excluding extraordinary items) against the peer average of 9.4. What's more is that it is growing its earnings at a greater rate than its peers, such that its forward PEG ratio is 0.86 vs. the peer average of 1.47. I must acknowledge that the P/E ratio is not the most relevant measure of value for a financial company, as price to book is more representative of what the market is willing to pay for the company's assets. However, the P/E and PEG was simply used as an indication of how the company is proving successful in executing on its growth strategies and generating earnings from the asset base relative to its peers.

The final valuation consideration is the dividend yield. MFC provides an attractive 5.4% dividend yield against its peer average of 3.8%. Many investors appreciate the steady dividend provided by financial companies, with the mindset that a bird in hand is worth two in the bushes.

The dividend has grown at a four-year CAGR of 11% and now sits with a payout ratio of 26.5%. This low payout ratio provides safety in the dividend while still providing the company with sufficient cash to continue to exploit growth opportunities. This dividend is likely to continue to experience double-digit growth, making the current "discount" price tag all the more attractive for long-term investors.

Summary

Overall, the company has exhibited strong growth in the past several years as a result of impressive management execution. The company has expanded its geographic and product offerings, while increasing the focus on profitability through cost optimization, pricing optimization, and releasing capital from legacy businesses. What makes this an attractive investment opportunity, however, is the price tag currently attached to MFC. The stock trades below book value and also provides a well-covered 5.4% dividend yield. This dividend yield will provide a safety net to long-term investment returns, without sacrificing the capital appreciation spurred by both earnings growth and multiple expansion.

