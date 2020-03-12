Rolling The Dice On Red Robin

Shares of Red Robin (RRGB) have been absolutely hammered over the last week, falling a startling 53% in just a week versus an 12% decline for the S&P 500. Without question, the company’s sales will fall as consumers dine out less during the Coronavirus epidemic. Comps will fall, and the company will not meet its guidance. Nevertheless, the business appears to be fundamentally on the road to recovery, and activist shareholders have pushed for both improved governance and capital allocation. At its current fire sale price, I’m rolling the dice on the casual dining chain, as I believe shares have little downside from current levels. Let’s take a look at recent results, and how I am thinking about the company’s valuation.

Not a great 2019, but trends are improving

Overall, 2019 was not a great year for Red Robin. Total revenue declined 1.8% y/y to $1.3 billion, mostly due to store closures and the sale of some corporate owned restaurants to a franchisee. Comps fell 0.6% y/y on a 4.7% decline in guest count. This builds on a 2.6% decline in 2018 comps, and marks the third time comps have been negative in the last five years. The company also did not grow its restaurant count. In short, performance was not good.

That being said, there has been some positive movement on the revenue line. Comps ticked up 1.6% y/y in Q3, albeit against a weak 3.4% comparison period from 2018, and in Q4, comps grew 1.3% against a 4.5% decline in the same period of 2018. I wouldn’t confuse this meager growth with a good result, but I think the company is stemming some of its decline. Guest counts declined again, down 3.4%, but overall check improved significantly, up 4.7% y/y. Q4 is generally slightly weaker for Red Robin, so we will see how the business trends in Q1, with the acknowledgement that Coronavirus will negatively impact performance.

Looking ahead, I see some interesting revenue drivers. For one, the company is working on adding pizza to its restaurants, used as both a delivery item as well as an appetizer. Management claims the results in test markets have been excellent. Additionally, management noted some positive results from experimenting with automated marketing messages linked to its 9-million-member loyalty program. This should be table stakes for a large public company like Red Robin, but knowing they were behind in digital leaves more room for opportunity.

From a cost perspective, labor and other opex weighed heavily on results. Labor jumped 70 basis points y/y in 2019 to 35.4% of sales with wages growing roughly 5% y/y. Red Robin essentially laid out the bear case at the ICR conference in 2018, and labor cost, as well as input cost, and restaurant growth, were the main issues management noticed at the time. Management was mostly right, though the company received a 50-basis point bump to operating margin from a lower cost of sales. Overall, restaurant level operating margin declined 110 basis points y/y in 2019 to 17.9% of sales, though it should be noted that operating margin contracts just 50 basis points y/y in Q4. I think we could see some restaurant level operating margin growth as soon as the Coronavirus concerns subside.

Overall, I think there is evidence that performance is at least flattening out. Prior to the Coronavirus accelerating, management guided to low single digits positive comps driving flat adjusted EBITDA of $101 million with capex of $50 to $60 million for implementing pizza kitchens and other improvements. This puts the company’s current EV at roughly $877 million, putting the company at a multiple of 8-9x what normalized EBITDA could be, and thus trading at a P/FCF ratio of less than 3-4x normalized free cash flow.

From a balance sheet perspective, Red Robin had about $30 million in cash, which includes an $18 million draw on its revolving credit facility but has since refinanced its revolver for 5-years and total borrowing capacity of $300 million. This is a senior, highly secured line of credit.

Can Red Robin Survive Coronavirus?

With decent liquidity to fall back upon, the question, in my eyes, is whether the company can withstand the short-term pain from the Coronavirus. It is becoming clear to me that the United States, like Korea and China did successfully, must shut down dramatically, particularly in impacted areas. Red Robin appears to have ample liquidity, and assuming the nationwide shutdown lasts roughly 2 months, I believe the company can survive the pandemic. If it can, it is hard not to think Red Robin’s share price could easily double, if not triple from current levels.

Of course, this depends on a relatively sharp recovery in dining traffic, as well as a true solution to the current pandemic. Like many companies right now, one is taking the risk that the macro picture plays out even worse than we can conceive.

It seems insane to think that the company rejected an offer at $40 per share in July of 2019, but such is the nature of business. Q1 and Q2 are likely going to be terrible quarters, but if the country more broadly survives Corona, Red Robin will survive as well. In FY21, I believe the company could be back to generating $40-60 million in annual free cash flow, which seems likely to result in fantastic investment gains from the current price.

If the company is normalized, I think the share price can recover to $25-30 relatively quickly. I am entering a small position in the company, with the knowledge that its capital structure only allows it enough time to handle a 2-3 month crisis, rather than a full-year. That said, if Coronavirus remains such a pandemic in one year, I believe my loss of capital will be immaterial to greater societal losses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RRGB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.